Three Kerry representatives on Joe McDonagh Team of the Year

Lixnaw's Shane Conway, along with St Brendans' Fionán Mackessy and Eric Leen, have made the GAA's Joe McDonagh Cup Team of the Year selection Photo by Eóin Noonan / Sportsfile

Kerry have been honoured with three spots on the Joe McDonagh Cup Team of the Year, after their run to the final for the second year in succession.

St Brendans’ Eric Leen holds down the number 4 spot after a consistent campaign for the Kingdom in the full-back line, while his St Brendans’ colleague Fionán Mackessy claims a spot for the first time in the number 7 position.

The final Kerry selection goes the way of Lixnaw’s Shane Conway for another top-quality season in the green and gold from the man once dubbed the Lionel Messi of hurling.

Westmeath, the side who saw off the Kingdom in the final, have not surprisingly taken the lion’s share of places on the selection with seven going the Lake County’s way. Their centre-back Tommy Doyle also claimed the Joe Mac hurler of the year crown.

GAA President Larry McCarthy congratulated the winners and said: “This is a proud moment for the group of players who on the back of their exceptional displays for their counties have been chosen to take a place on a high-calibre Joe McDonagh team of the year.

"It was a keenly contested championship, which brought the very best out of these skilful and inspirational players.

“I am certain it is a success also shared by your families and club mates and thank you for the commitment to the pursuit of excellence.

"I particularly want to congratulate Tommy Doyle, who has been chosen as Player of the Year and is a player who has given such sterling service to the Lake County and Lough Lene Gaels for so many years.”

GPA CEO, Tom Parsons, added: “While our games are all about being part of a team, individual recognition like this is a huge honour and I want to congratulate the 15 players who have been selected for the Joe McDonagh Cup Team of the Year.

“You were the best fifteen players in a season that saw many outstanding performances and you should take great pride from that. A special word of congratulations too to Westmeath’s Tommy Doyle on his selection as the Joe McDonagh Player of the Year.”

GAA/GPA 2021 Joe McDonagh Cup Team of the Year

1. Stephen Keith (Down)

2. Darragh Egerton (Westmeath)

3. Conor Woods (Down)

4. Eric Leen (Kerry)

5. Aonghus Clarke (Westmeath)

6. Tommy Doyle (Westmeath)

7. Fionan Mackessy (Kerry)

8. Robbie Greville (Westmeath)

9. Brian Byrne (Kildare)

10. Davy Glennon (Westmeath)

11. Killian Doyle (Westmeath)

12. Jack Regan (Meath)

13. Chris Nolan (Carlow)

14. Niall Mitchell (Westmeath)

15. Shane Conway (Kerry)