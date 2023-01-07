Three-goal Fossa power to All Ireland final at Castletown’s expense

Fossa goal-scorer Cian O'Shea in action against Castletown during the AIB All Ireland Club JFC semi-final in Portaloise on Saturday afternoon Photo by Denis Byrne

AIB ALL IRELAND CLUB JFC SEMI-FINAL

Fossa 3-14

Castletown 0-11

Comfortable. Clinical. Composed.

Fossa were pretty much everything their manager Adrian Sheehan would have wanted them to be in this All Ireland semi-final. Most of all one got the sense of a side operating at close to the peak of their powers.

We say close because any manager worth his salt will want to have a little something left in the tank for possibly the biggest day in the club’s history and, arguably, Fossa still have more to give.

Against Castletown – for all their efficiency in front of the sticks – Fossa could have won by even more. Five additional goal-scoring chances went a begging across the hour, credit for that must go to Castletown keeper Jonathan Ginnitty and some excellent scramble defence, but on another day they could easily have been taken.

The thing about it too was, for all the wonders of the two Cifford brothers, who very much make this side tick, who very much get the crowd oohing and aahing and on the edge of their seats, this wasn’t simply the Clifford show.

Arguably the man of the match was Matt Rennie, who put in a serious shift on the O’Moore Park turf, as well as delivering a tasty point in the first half, while their three goals came courtesy of Eoin Talbot, Cian O’Shea and Emmett O’Shea (all with a helping hand from the Cliffords as it happens).

With a strong wind blowing down O’Moore Park in Portlaoise, this was one of those games that had the potential to be a game of two half type affairs. Such was Fossa’s superiority, however, Castletown had no way back in the second half once Eoin Talbot found the net at the start of it.

Even before then, it was well set up for the Kerry champions. With the breeze at their backs into the town end for the first half there was an obvious onus on Fossa to take advantage, and that’s just what they did. Castletown looked lively enough, to be fair, but once Fossa settled they looked the sharper side in front of the posts.

No surprise there, with a pair of Clifford brothers at their disposal. Indeed, David got the Killarney outfit up and running two minutes in with a trademark score from play before an Emmett O’Shea free doubled the Kerry men’s tally,.

It was looking ominous enough for the Meath champions for a spell there after as nearly everything the Clifford brothers touched turned to gold. Paudie assisting David for his second on four minutes, before David assisted Paudie for a chance at goal two minutes later.

Castletown keeper Jonathan Ginnitty sent it out for a ‘45, duly converted by the Fossa captain and at four points in front, they were looking well on their way to opening a substantial half-time advantage.

Castletown did rally with points from Kevin Ross (one from a free) and they even had a chance of a goal from Darren Finney (assist Ross), but against the breeze they were never going to score as freely as the Munster champions.

At the end of the opening quarter Fossa’s four point advantage was still in tact – 0-6 to 0-2 – and while Castletown wing-back Killian Price did bring it back to a three-point game briefly, shortly after Fossa struck for the first or two second quarter goals.

The first involved both Clifford brothers, Paudie picking up on a break from David and feeding across the face of goal for Cian O’Shea to finish on 19 minutes, and the second six minutes later when Paudie Clifford picked out Emmett O’Shea.

In between Fossa could have had a second both David Clifford and O’Shea have shots saved on the line by last-gasp Castletown defending, but with a nine-point lead and just four minutes to go in the half Fossa were looking comfortable.

A pair of late frees for Castletown – Ross and Rian McConnell – gave the Meath men something of a toe-hold into the second half, but at with a 2-7 to 0-6 lead Fossa were looking well set.

A point emphatically proven just a little over a minute into the second half when David Clifford picked out Eoin Talbot, making a clever run off the shoulder, and the midfielder powered through to finish low and hard past Ginnitty.

After that there was no question as to what the outcome would be. Fossa comfortable. Castletown continuing to battle, albeit very much in the knowledge that it was a losing one.

The game largely petered out after that. Fossa could have had another couple of goals – Paudie Clifford and Emmett O’Shea both denied (Clifford by a square ball) – but their ascendancy was never challenged, despite the best efforts of Castletown’s main man, Ross at full-forward.

It’s Stewartstown Harps of Tyrone up next for Fossa in Croke Park next weekend. They’ll need to at least match this performance, but as we’ve already noted there’s the potential for a little bit more in this Fossa side.

Dreams stuff, dream days. Fossa march on.

FOSSA: Shane O’Sullivan, Brian Myers, Fintan Coffey, Kevin McCarthy, Daniel O’Keeffe (0-1), Paudie Clifford (0-2, 1 ‘45), Daniel O’Connell, Eoin Talbot (1-0), Paddy Sheehan, Harry Buckley (0-1), Matt Rennie, Cian O’Shea (1-0), Ruairí Doyle, David Clifford (0-7, 1f), Emmett O’Shea (1-1, 1f) Subs: Rian Colleran for R Doyle, half-time, Antohny Wharton for P Sheehan, 47, Tadhg O’Shea (0-1) for E O’Shea, 49, Cian Doyle for K McCarthy, 55, Mark Dennehy for M Rennie, 59 Black Card: Harry Buckley, 52-62

CASTLETOWN: Jonathan Ginnity, Noel Smyth, Evan Hoey, Adam Matthews, Killian Price (0-1), Shane Hoey, Eoin Reid, Rian McConnell (0-2, 1f), Killian Smyth, Darren Finney, Gerard Farrelly, Damien Ginnity, Seamus Doherty (0-2), Kevin Ross (0-6, 2ff, 1m), Declan Cribben Subs: Killian Markey for N Smyth (inj), 34, Robert Hoey for E Reid, 41, Mark Kelly for D Ginnitty, 46, Cormac Farrelly for G Farrelly, 60, Conor Price for S Hoey, 62

REFEREE: Niall McKenna (Monaghan)