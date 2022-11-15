Three-goal Castleisland Desmonds march on past Tarbert

McMUNN’S NORTH KERRY SFC SEMI-FINAL

Castleisland Desmonds 3-11

Tarbert 1-11

Con Brosnan Park Moyvane was the host for the first of this year's North Kerry Championship semi finals between Castleisland Desmonds and Tarbert.

Both sides availed of the excellent weather and pitch conditions by providing an open game of football throughout.

Castleisland were first off the mark with a point by midfielder Brian Leonard who was excellent throughout the game. Tarbert attacked at the other end and were desperately unlucky when corner forward Cillian Langan rattled the crossbar.

Maurice Hickey put Castleisland two points up with a point from 40m. Tarbert replied with a point by Michael Heaphy who was afforded a lot of space down the right wing early in the game.

On the seventh minute the Tarbert keeper Pa Carmody was forced into emergency action when Pa Hickey ran along the end line and punched across to Adam Donoghue who got a fist to it forcing the keeper to parry over the bar.

On the ninth minute came Tarberts second point from Mark Buckley. Soon after that Adam Donoghue found the back of the net for the first of Castleisland goals after a great ball in by Brian Leonard.

At the 18th minute mark Cillian Langan replied for Tarbert with a top class point from 45m out. Seán Lynch replied at the other end. On the 24th minute Cillian Langan got his second point from play for Tarbert.

Wing-forward for Castleisland Graham O'Connor kicked over from 40m. On the 29th minute of the first half Tarbert were hit with a second hammer blow when Castleisland centre-back Denis O'Connor found himself in loads of space 13m out and he gave the Tarbert keeper no chance with a ground finish to the net.

On the fourth minute of injury time a Cillian Langan free for Tarbert hit the upright rebounding into the hands of Gerald O'Sullivan but unfortunately for them he just got under the ball blasting it over the bar when a goal would have been a good physiological boost at the half time whistle – half-time score Castleisland Desmonds 2-5 Tarbert 0-5.

In the second half Graham O'Connor began the scoring where he left off for Castleisland with an excellent point on the fourth minute. Brian Leonard and Adam Donoghue increased the lead with further points.

Tarbert’s first point of the second half came on the 11th minute with a Cillian Langan free. Unfortunately for Tarbert a minute later Brian Leonard put the game beyond them with the third goal for Castleisland after another run in along the end line by Pa Hickey and he punched across for Leonard to finish.

Tarbert to their credit showed great character adding points from corner-back Danny Wrenn and a 45m free from Gerard O'Sullivan Outstanding wing-back for Castleisland, Dominic Finnegan, added another point on the 25th minute followed by another Adam Donoghue point.

In the four minutes of injury time Tarbert hit for a goal and two points. The first another excellent point from Cillian Langan who had a great game throughout.

Danny Stack added another point and with time all but up Tarbert latched onto a poor kick out and Conor Flavin finished to the net.

Moyvane had the pitch in pristine condition and referee Brendan Griffin Clounmacon and his officials did an excellent job.

So Castleisland Desmonds march on to this year's North Kerry Championship Final. They await the winners of next Sunday's semi-final in Duagh between Brosna and Listowel Emmets.

In fact Castleisland Desmonds will be going for three in-a-row on Sunday, December 4 on North Kerry Final day.