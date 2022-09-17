Three-goal blitz early in second half helps Templenoe hang on against St Brendans for County SFC win

GARVEY’S COUNTY SFC GROUP 4 ROUND 2



St Brendans 1-12

Templenoe 3-7

Goals win games. Sometimes it really is as simple as that.

That was certainly the scenario in Ardfert in this Group 4 Round 2 county SFC encounter, with Templenoe’s blitzkrieg of three green flags in the opening seven minutes of the second half giving the club side enough of a cushion, just about, to eventually edge past a resilient St Brendan’s.

By no means was this a vintage display from the visitors. In fact, they will probably admit themselves that they played very poorly for long periods. Just like the previous weekend, they weren’t comfortable when they found themselves in a winning position. Unlike against South Kerry, however, where they were pegged back to a draw, this time they clung on for dear life.

Two points in arrears at the break, 0-5 to 0-3, after a first half in which they had failed to even register a single score from play, Templenoe, who stayed out on the pitch during the interval, stormed out of the blocks on the resumption, presumably chastened by some harsh words dished out by management. Their fired-up response, initially, was sensational.

Patrick Clifford, a livewire presence at wing-back throughout, set the ball rolling when he fortuitously got on the end of a move initiated by Tadhg Morley, and carried on by Aidan Crowley and Dan Cahalane, before rocketing a right-footed drive past St Brendan’s goalkeeper Sean Broderick in the 32nd minute. Finally, they were up and running.

If the home team were winded by that haymaker into the solar plexus, things got worse, seriously worse, within the next five minutes, with Broderick forced to pick the ball out of his net two more times – firstly, when a Cahalane booming delivery from deep was deftly flicked home by Stephen O’Sullivan, and then when the corner-forward slotted in from close range, Cahalane again with the assist.

When O’Sullivan pointed a free in the 40th minute, Templenoe were eight points to the good, 3-4 to 0-5, virtually in the blink of an eye, and it appeared as if the contest was done and dusted. Reeling on the canvas, after those powerful uppercuts, St Brendan’s were surely out for the count. How could any team bounce back from such a ten-point swing?

Immense credit therefore to Donal Rooney’s charges for not throwing in the towel. The better team in the first 30 minutes (they kicked four of their five points from play), they summoned up their reserves of courage and, slowly but surely, turned the tide again in their favour, with the likes of classy midfielder Rob Monahan and improving captain Daithi Griffin leading the way.

Entering the last ten minutes, they hadn’t made any noticeable inroads on the scoreboard, and were still seven points in arrears, 3-5 to 0-7, but with Killian Spillane well marshalled at the other end by Thomas Kearns, with a little help from Fionan Mackessy sweeping in front, Templenoe had failed to keep their foot on the accelerator, and were becoming increasingly edgy.

Realising that the game hadn’t been put to bed, St Brendan’s now swarmed all over their opponents, dominating the midfield exchanges, putting Templenoe custodian Mark Looney under severe pressure on his restarts, and with an unanswered five points, including Griffin blazing over after hitting the crossbar with a fisted goal opportunity, the gap was down to two, 3-5 to 0-12, entering injury-time.

Templenoe were now teetering on the brink of another late, late collapse. The momentum was totally against them, but with huge leadership being provided by Morley and Clifford at the back, full-forward Aidan Crowley stepped up to the plate, big-time, by converting two monster 45 metre frees. With his team in dire straits, this was inspiration of the truly admirable type.

With Gavin Crowley introduced off the bench in the dying stages (he couldn’t start because of a hand injury) to try and steady the ship, Templenoe still weren’t home and dry with a four-point advantage, St Brendan’s midfielder Joe Lenihan tapping to the net from close range four minutes into stoppage time after substitute Darragh O’Sullivan’s initial strike had been well saved by Looney.

Amazingly, their eight-point lead had been whittled down to the bare minimum, but with the calming presence of Morley collecting the final kick-out, Templenoe managed to hold onto the ball until the final whistle, relief being the clear emotion in the winners’ camp at the denouement. Three points now on the board, a quarter-final spot is hovering into view.

St Brendan’s will, undoubtedly, have regrets. They will feel they were the better side for all but the first ten minutes of the second half. Yet, in that time, they were taken for three goals, and that was the rock on which they ultimately perished, along with the seven costly wides after the break. With two narrow defeats on the spin, their championship race is run.

TEMPLENOE: Mark Looney; Joseph Sheehan, Kieran O’Neill, Brian Crowley; Patrick Clifford 1-0, Tadhg Morley, Kieran McCarthy; Tom Spillane, Adrian Spillane; Mark Casey, Dan Cahalane 0-1, Colin Crowley; Stephen O’Sullivan 2-2 (0-2f), Aidan Crowley 0-2 (f), Killian Spillane 0-2 (f). Subs: Hugh Granville for C Crowley (38 mins), Michael Frank O’Connor for T Spillane (56 mins), Gavin Crowley for B Crowley (60 mins).

ST BRENDAN’S: Sean Broderick (John Mitchels); Thomas Kearns (John Mitchels), Michael Walsh (John Mitchels), Eoin McElligott (Ardfert); Shane O’Connor (John Mitchels), Fionan Mackessy (Ardfert), Jason Mortimer (Churchill); Robert Monahan 0-4 (Ardfert), Joe Lenihan 0-1 (Churchill); Alan O’Donoghue 0-2 (John Mitchels), David O’Callaghan 0-1(f) (St Pat’s), Daithi Griffin 0-3 (1f) (Ardfert); Nathan O’Driscoll 0-1 (Ardfert), Ivan Parker 0-1 (f) (Churchill), Liam O’Donnell (Churchill). Subs: Eddie McCarthy (Churchill) for O’Connor (inj, 11), Darragh O’Sullivan (Churchill) for O’Driscoll (50), Earnan Ferris (Ardfert) for Parker (50), Mikey Kelliher (John Mitchels) for O’Callaghan (52), John Horgan (John Mitchels) for Walsh (54).

REFEREE: Paul Hayes (Kerins O’Rahillys)