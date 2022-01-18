Three first half goals send MTU Kerry into Sigerson Cup quarter-finals

Mark O'Shea, MTU Kerry and Dr Crokes, wins this aerial duel ahead of Gavin O'Brien, MTU Cork and Kerins O'Rahillys, in their Sigerson Cup round 2 game at the MTU Kerry Sports Academy grounds in Tralee on Tuesday evening. Photo by Domnick Walsh

SIGERSON CUP, ROUND 2

MTU Kerry 4-9

MTU Cork 1-10

A dominant first half performance, embellished by three well-taken goals, copper-fastened by a resolute defensive unit, saw MTU Kerry comfortably advance to the Sigerson Cup quarter-finals following this Round 2 victory over MTU Cork at the MTU Kerry Campus.

Though the contest petered out completely in a non-descript and pretty uneventful second half, the opening 30 minutes was emblazoned with the usual passion and excitement that underpins any footballing encounter between outfits representing the Kingdom and the Rebels.

Lining out without injured Kerry panellists Mike Breen and Dara Moynihan, MTU Kerry manager Aidan O’Mahony introduced Dr Crokes defender Michael Potts to the starting fifteen, while Austin Stacks midfielder Greg Horan, just two days after the crushing disappointment of the All-Ireland club semi-final defeat to St Finbarr’s, was included from the outset.

Though the visitors notched the opening point of the game through Glenflesk’s Chris O’Donoghue, MTU Kerry struck for their opening goal in the third minute when Tony Brosnan, superb all night with his direct style of play, had a shot well saved by MTU Cork goalkeeper Ryan Scully, with club colleague Mark O’Shea following up to tap in the rebound.

With Horan operating very effectively in a sweeper role in front of his own full-back line, Potts doing a decent job on curtailing the influence of Gore, and Fionan Mackessy getting the better of his individual battle with Kerins O’Rahillys’ Gavin O’Brien, the MTU Kerry defence was rock solid, and three further points at the other end had them well clear at the first water break, 1-3 to 0-1.

The second green flag for the home team was raised in the 19th minute when Tomas O Se, a lively and industrious presence up front, created the opportunity for Legion’s Ryan O’Grady, another newcomer to the starting line-up, to fire a low left-footed drive to the corner of the MTU Cork net to put them 2-4 to 0-2 ahead.

With wing-back Rory Maguire always prominent, and Gore dangerous when he could get on the ball, the visitors received a potential lifeline three minutes later when a storming run from centre-back John Cooper unhinged the MTU Kerry rearguard, and midfielder Daniel O’Connell was on hand to deftly flick the ball over the advancing Keith O’Leary and into the net.

Indeed, the game’s turning point possibly arrived in the 29th minute when the aforementioned Maguire had a left-footed rocket brilliantly tipped around the post for a ’45 by the MTU Tralee netminder. A goal at that stage could have reduced the margin to the minimum, but, in the very next attack, it was O’Mahony’s charges who notched what turned out to be the killer third goal.

With a flowing move from their own defence, involving several players, including O’Grady and Brosnan, the over-lapping Potts was on hand to set up midfielder Darragh Lyne for a composed finish from close range. A rattled MTU Cork couldn’t respond, and two further points from the Tralee university before the interval had them in cruise control, 3-7 to 1-4.

The second half was disappointing. MTU Cork huffed and puffed, but only Cork senior Gore and impressive substitute Dylan O’Connor were able to make any sustained impact, while MTU Kerry became very sloppy, making plenty of unforced errors, turning over a lot of ball, and losing too much possession from their own kick-outs.

With a plethora of substitutions on both sides upsetting the game’s rhythm, there wasn’t much to write home about, except for another scintillating team move by MTU Kerry, finished to the net by substitute Cathal Ferriter for their fourth goal in the 48th minute, with MTU Cork full-forward David Buckley kicking the point of the game from out near the sideline in the dying moments.

Job done, convincingly enough, by MTU Kerry. The Tralee side now await their quarter-final opponents in a fortnight’s time, and with Kerry duo Breen and Moynihan back for that encounter, Aidan O’Mahony’s side could well be primed to continue their very promising Sigerson Cup adventure.

MTU KERRY (Kerry unless stated): Keith O’Leary (Kilcummin); Mark Fitzgerald (Dr Crokes), Dean Carew (Upperchurch-Drombane, Tipperary), Michael Potts (Dr Crokes): Tomas O’Connor (Ballymac), Fionan Mackessy (Ardfert), Evan Looney (Dr Crokes); Mark O’Shea (Dr Crokes) 1-0, Darragh Lyne (Legion) 1-0; Ryan O’Grady (Legion) 1-1 (0-1m), Jack Savage (Kerins O’Rahillys) 0-2 (1f), Greg Horan (Austin Stacks); Tomas O Se (An Ghaeltacht) 0-1, Tony Brosnan (Dr Crokes) 0-5 (3f), Paul O’Shea (Kilcummin).

Subs: Cathal Ferriter (Dundalk Young Irelands, Louth) 1-0 for Fitzgerald (42 mins), Anthony Darmody (Rathmore) for O’Grady (49 mins), Jake Foster (Portarlington, Laois) for O Se (51 mins), Sean O Luasa (Ballingeary, Cork) for Mackessy (54 mins), Luke Chester (Austin Stacks) for O’Connor (56 mins).

MTU CORK (Cork unless stated): Ryan Scully (St Finbarr’s; Paul Ring (Aghabullogue), Niall Donohue (Firies, Kerry), Adam Murphy (Aghabullogue); Rory Maguire (Castlehaven), John Cooper (Eire Og), Brian Hodnett (Carbery Rangers); Daniel O’Connell (Kanturk) 1-0, Cillian O’Donovan (Macroom); Chris O’Donoghue (Glenflesk, Kerry) 0-1, Gavin O’Brien (Kerins O’Rahillys, Kerry), Conall Kennedy (Clonmel Commercials, Tipperary); Damien Gore (Kilmacabea) 0-5 (2f), David Buckley (Newcestown) 0-1, David O’Connor (St Vincent’s) 0-1.

Subs: Colm O’Shea (Kilshannig) for Donohue (21 mins), Finbarr Murphy (Legion, Kerry) for David O’Connor (half-time), Andrew Whelton (Castlehaven) for Hodnett (39 mins), Dylan O’Connor (Castletownroche) 0-2 for O’Donovan (41 mins), Thomas Casey (Kiskeam) for O’Brien (46 mins).

REFEREE: Padraig O’Sullivan (Firies)