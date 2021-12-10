Three All Star awards for Kingdom

Fossa man Paudie Clifford has become the 60th Kerry man to claim an All Star award Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Fossa’s Paudie Clifford has become the 60th Kerry man to claim an All Star award having been honoured for his efforts in 2021. He made the selection alongside his brother David and Dingle’s Tom O’Sullivan.

The announcement was made on Friday evening on RTÉ and sees former Kerry captain David Clifford claim his third All Star award and Dingle’s O’Sullivan his second gong.

This year marks the first since since 2007 – when Darragh, Marc and Tomás Ó Sé were recognised – that a set of Kerry brothers have been selected together on the All Star fifteen.

In his first full season with the Kingdom the older Clifford brother, Paudie, wowed all with a series of performances in and around the half-forward line. The Fossa man tended to be named at number 15 and dropped deep more often than not, earning him the number 11 slot on the All Star selection.

Paudie picked up a series of man-of-the-match awards throughout the season, most notably in the Munster final against Cork in Fitzgerald Stadium when he shot three points from play.

Oddly enough that Munster final against Cork was his brother David’s most subdued performance of the season when he was held scoreless form play.

Unsurprisingly Clifford roared back with a brilliant performance against Tyrone in the All Ireland semi-final shooting eight points, six from play, impressing enough to pick up the number 15 spot on the All Star selection.

Defender O’Sullivan, meanwhile, was consistently top quality throughout the Kingdom’s campaign, showing a capacity to bomb forward and punish the opposition with some fine point-taking to take the number 4 spot on the All Star team.

Unlucky to miss out were probably Kenmare Shamrocks’ Seánie O’Shea, who was simply flawless up until the All Ireland semi-final, and Kerins O’Rahillys’ David Moran who yet again knuckled down and put in an excellent campaign for the Kingdom. Dr Crokes Gavin White must also have gone close to picking up an award.

All Ireland champions Tyrone lead the way with eight awards. Defeated All Ireland finalists Mayo trail in behind on three, level with Kerry, while the previously all-conquering Dublin had their most disappointing evening at the All Stars in years picking up just a single award for Ciarán Kilkenny.

2021 PwC All Star Football Team

Niall Morgan (Tyrone)

Pádraig Hampsey (Tyrone)

Lee Keegan (Mayo)

Tom O’Sullivan (Dingle)

Kieran McGeary (Tyrone)

Peter Harte (Tyrone)

Conor Meyler (Tyrone)

Brian Kennedy (Tyrone)

Matthew Ruane (Mayo)

Niall Sludden (Tyrone)

Paudie Clifford (Kerry)

Darren McCurry (Tyrone)

Ciarán Kilkenny (Dublin)

Ryan O’Donoghue (Mayo)

David Clifford (Kerry)