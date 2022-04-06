This League title, after a rare Croke Park win, feels more significant as the Championship approaches

We have been here before. This isn’t the first time a Kerry team has finished their National League campaign with a comprehensive win over a genuine All-Ireland contender, with everyone getting a little giddy coming into the Championship before it all ended in tears. Tears of disappointment, that is.

Ten months ago, in slightly different circumstances, Kerry put six goals on Tyrone in Killarney, picked up a share of the League title for their troubles, and bounced into the Munster Championship set fair to be the one team capable of dethroning the then still reigning All-Ireland champions Dublin.

A little more than two months later, having burned through the provincial championship like a gorse fire, Kerry were out of the Championship, suckered in the semi-finals by the same Tyrone team that folded like a bad suit in Fitzgerald Stadium the previous June.

Last Sunday – on the back on a very competent seven-game campaign – Kerry won the Division One title outright, blitzing the 2021 beaten All-Ireland finalists to the tune of 15 points in Croke Park. As David Clifford and Joe O’Connor lifted the trophy in the Hogan Stand there was a air of quiet satisfaction emanating off the Kerry squad of players and management. And why wouldn’t there?

Yes, Championship is Championship and all that, but we never quiet understood the indifference with which winning a National League title is met by a lot of counties, but especially Kerry. Back in the hey day of the O’Dwyer era ‘Golden year’s team it is, perhaps, easier to understand why the League was only regarded as a box to be ticked. With the Sam Maguire Cup being routinely won in that period, and with the League then starting in late October or early November back then, it is easy to see why Kerry only picked up three NFL titles in the years from 1975 to 1986. Bigger fish to fry and all that.

In the last decade or so, almost every county – and certainly the Division One teams – place huge emphasis on the National League. It is seven – and sometimes eight – matches against quality opposition, which serves players and management really well in the months before the Championship starts.

True, no one cries heavy tears if they are relegated, and no bonfire ever welcomed a National League champion home on a Sunday night in late March or early April. But the League is arguably a better competition, and a more genuine test of a team, than the Championship is.

In the last decade or so, with a top five or six elite group pulling further and further away from the pack in terms of their All-Ireland winning credentials, most recent All-Ireland champions have two, maybe three, really tough games to win the title. Since 2011 Dublin haven’t had to start worrying about an opposition until an All-Ireland quarter-final, and the same could be said for Kerry since about 2015 and the slow demise of Cork as a football power. Of course, Cork have picked off and troubled Kerry once or twice in that time, but you get the idea.

Mayo don’t always have it so straightforward in Connacht, but they usually find either a direct or indirect route into the business end of the Championship, while in Ulster it has been regularly Tyrone or Donegal who have come to the fore, with the occasional bolter like Monaghan or Cavan.

The point is that the semi-finals and final of the All-Ireland Championship over the last decade has, by and large, – with the exception of Tipperary and Cavan in the exceptional year of 2020 – been contested by the same four counties. Most counties can win the Sam Maguire Cup playing five, sometimes six, games. And within that number there will be one, probably two, matches against much lower ranked opposition. Worst case scenario an All-Ireland champion will have to play four Division One teams along the way – maybe five in the case of the Ulster counties. And it can be done over a much more stretched out time-frame (at least before this year’s calendar refit).

The League is, by definition, harder to win. Seven games against similarly ranked opposition – eight when a final is added in – over a much more condensed timespan, played in much tougher weather conditions and on heavier pitches. At times it can make the Championship look like the Junior Cert to the League’s Leaving Cert. Winning the League is a victory worth celebrating.

A few years back, we made the observation that the Kerry team met their 2017 League final win with po-faced solemnity. The Kingdom had just staved off a Dublin comeback to win by one point, 0-20 to 1-16, and in doing so put an end to a two-year unbeaten run by the Dubs across League and Championship. The win and the significance of it didn’t amount to nothing, and for a few moments after the full time whistle several of the Kerry players – the younger ones more so – high-fived and back-slapped and bear-hugged each other in recognition of a job well done. And then, suddenly, they reined themselves in, and put on the funereal faces that said ‘move along folks, nothing to se here’.

For some of those players it was the last national medal they would win; for others it would be the last they’d win for three years. And even then, in 2020, they never got the chance to win that year’s League title by way of a final in Croke Park. Instead it was claimed in a nothing game against Donegal in front of no one in Tralee.

Last Sunday the Kerry players didn’t go on a lap of honour around Croke Park, and they weren’t exactly going berserk with excitement after the game. Of course, when you win pulling up by fifteen points it kind of takes away the drop-to-your-knees hysteria that a last second winner might elicit, but there was an easy delight and satisfaction of a job well done.

There was even a hearty laugh between Jack O'Connor and his selectors when Jason Foley rattled in Kerry’s third goal. And in his post-match press conference the Kerry manager light-heartedly said he was more than happy to be able to relax and enjoy the last ten minutes of a game in Croke Park rather that fretting on a tight contest to the final whistle, even if that might have been more beneficial to his players in the long term.

In fact one was struck by O’Connor’s willingness to accept the landslide win without the need to wrap it in caveats. He did venture that Mayo were missing four or five key players and maybe weren’t fully intent on winning the final, but the unsaid was that Kerry had Sean O’Shea on the sideline.

O’Connor’s predecessor might have told us the result could just as easily have gone the other way, or if one took the three Kerry goals out of it there was nothing between the teams, but Jack seemed to see Sunday's result and the League campaign as a whole for what it is: a Kerry team making steady improvement in the critical areas, and a team playing great football to a sound system.

He also knows the value of a National League title going into the Championship. It was said to him, again, that the three previous League titles he managed to Kerry were followed up later in the year with the All-Ireland title.

"Ah, I’m not into piseogs,” O’Connor said, but the doubles in 2004, 2006 and 2009 are a reality, not a fantasy. Jack knows that well, so it was understandable that there was a relaxed air after Sunday’s win. As much as managers want to and try to dampen down expectations ahead of the Championship, O’Connor knows the value of wins.

Yes, we’ve been here before, and not so long ago either. Ten months ago, at the end of shortened League format, Kerry were riding high and in fine fettle for a major assault on the All-Ireland. We know what subsequently happened, but somehow this time it feels different. More significant.