This League title, after a rare Croke Park win, feels more significant as the Championship approaches

The Kerry players celebrate with the cup after their Allianz Football League Division 1 Final won over Mayo at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by Sportsfile

Paul Brennan

We have been here before. This isn’t the first time a Kerry team has finished their National League campaign with a comprehensive win over a genuine All-Ireland contender, with everyone getting a little giddy coming into the Championship before it all ended in tears. Tears of disappointment, that is.

Ten months ago, in slightly different circumstances, Kerry put six goals on Tyrone in Killarney, picked up a share of the League title for their troubles, and bounced into the Munster Championship set fair to be the one team capable of dethroning the then still reigning All-Ireland champions Dublin.

