This Kerry side are embarrassing teams

Kerry are through to the 2021 All-Ireland semi-finals after a dominant win over Cork at Fitzgerald Stadium. Peter Keane's side had an astonishing 22-point record win against the Rebels as they avenged a disappointing loss in the 2020 Championship.

My expectation was for Kerry to come out of the blocks early. However, it was Cork who started the better as the Rebels stormed to an early lead, with Brian and Michael Hurley working the scoreboard early on. Cork rallied well with tenacious defending by blocking the middle channel causing difficulties for Kerry to breakdown.

I was concerned with a number of Kerry’s unforced turnovers, which cost them at least 1-2 in the opening quarter. There was a spell of Kerry players individually trying to force the ball forward and running into cul de sacs.

Even when Cork were on top, I was encouraged that Kerry still had goal chances, with David Clifford and Paul Geaney missing big chances to raise a green flag. However, I was questioning was it going to be one of those days where nothing would fall Kerry’s way.

Jason Foley had a difficult opening period with his key battle defending Brian Hurley. There was two defending incidents worth noting. First incident, Jason prevented Brian Hurley cutting in the end line and Hurley pulled back on his right to score his first point of the day.

Second incident, Paul Murphy was turned over up the field and the ball was moved quickly downfield where Ian Maguire fed Brian Hurley and this time Foley showed Hurley down the end line, and surprisingly he was exposed for pace with Hurley finding the back of the net.

It was obvious that Hurley had to be denied primary possession to refrain him from hurting Kerry. However, Foley had a strong case that there was a lack of pressure put on the kicker delivering the ball.

Kerry simply couldn’t find their rhythm, with a few loose kick-outs by Shane Ryan finding both sidelines, you could hear the frustration with the Kerry supporters. I was encouraged Shane Ryan did use his left leg to kick to the right corner-back as that option was open more often than not.

Furthermore, Connolly found himself in really dangerous positions and never capitalised on his golden opportunities as he went for the Hollywood passes. When he wasted those chances it also gave Kerry a platform to finally settle into the game.

The water break came at the wrong time for Cork leading 1-5 to 0-4 at the stoppage. It gave Peter Keane the opportunity to have strong words with the team, and though Brian Hurley kicked Cork into a five-point lead, Kerry suddenly found their form by kicking the next six points. Cork actually led until the 29th minute, but the intense start seemed to adversely affect Cork legs after their dominated first quarter.

The Kerry management acted early, and changed Brian Ó Beaglaoich’s over to Brian Hurley. A move that changed the course of the game. Ó Beaglaoich’s solo run goal in the 33rd minute that gave Kerry the platform for this emphatic win.

Helped by decoy runners, the corner back ran 70m before stabbing the ball the far side of Micheál Martin. In a scintillating period, Kerry outclassed Cork by 4-11 to 0-02 in between the second and third water breaks. Effectively, Kerry dominated Cork to the point of mockery.

Geaney, Paudie Clifford and Sean O'Shea were immense in the forward line for Kerry. It was a ruthlessness by everyone working the scoreboard. Kerry wouldn’t back down and I felt they were trying to deliver a strong message across the country that we are serious contenders for the All Ireland.

Previously we would have always done enough to advance to the next round. This time, Kerry are embarrassing teams. Paudie Clifford was a constant nuisance around the park and he’s level of maturity by working the scoreboard and bringing others into the game gave me flashes of Declan O’Sullivan. And it wasn’t all about the ball, he put in a hard shift, tackling up and down the field all day.

Kerry were tactically astute and didn’t want Cork to settle on easy ball from the keeper. They did an aggressive full core press for their kick-outs. This takes time to prefect in training and it was executed to perfection.

what Cork had to kick long and David Moran lorded the middle of the park. It’s a high risk reward tactic, however if they did get a breaking ball, you need to ensure is you concede a point only.

Cork turned up for one quarter, two-thirds of their scores coming in that first 18 minutes. It is going to take something as awesome for many of these Cork players to erase their memories of this day, which started so brightly for them but finished so brutal. Four points for three quarters, almost half an hour passing between two scores, was an abysmal return that is bound to have a psychological impact.

I’m delighted Kerry were tested for the first quarter, it give them substance to work with in their preparation for Monaghan or Tyrone. It can’t be all plain sailing and an Ulster team playing an aggressive defensive format will be a challenge as you would expect in an All Ireland semi-final.

As much as bookmakers have now made Kerry All-Ireland favourites on the back of this drubbing, the players will need to stay focused and grounded. This group of players need to find a level of maturity to handle the expectations.

Kerry have that edge and you can feel they are on a mission to win this All Ireland. They is certainly no way of hiding behind Dublin and expectations will be spoken about in the county.