This Kerry side are embarrassing teams

Killian Young says that where previous Kerry teams would win and move on this one goes for the jugular

Kerry players celebrate with the cup after the Munster GAA Football Senior Championship Final match between Kerry and Cork at Fitzgerald Stadium in Killarney Expand

Kerry players celebrate with the cup after the Munster GAA Football Senior Championship Final match between Kerry and Cork at Fitzgerald Stadium in Killarney

Kerryman

Killian Young

Kerry are through to the 2021 All-Ireland semi-finals after a dominant win over Cork at Fitzgerald Stadium. Peter Keane's side had an astonishing 22-point record win against the Rebels as they avenged a disappointing loss in the 2020 Championship.

My expectation was for Kerry to come out of the blocks early. However, it was Cork who started the better as the Rebels stormed to an early lead, with Brian and Michael Hurley working the scoreboard early on. Cork rallied well with tenacious defending by blocking the middle channel causing difficulties for Kerry to breakdown.

I was concerned with a number of Kerry’s unforced turnovers, which cost them at least 1-2 in the opening quarter. There was a spell of Kerry players individually trying to force the ball forward and running into cul de sacs.

