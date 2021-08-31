‘This is a famine’: three takeaways from the All Ireland semi-final

Three things we’ve learned from Saturday’s All Ireland semi-final defeat at the hands of Tyrone.

We need to talk about the F-wo rd

It’s sort of crept up on us hasn’t it? True it’s not like the hunger for silverware ever really wanes in this neck of the woods, but in the annual longing for the return of Sam to his rightful home here in the Kingdom, the length of time since last he wintered here has almost gone under the radar. Maybe it’s that time seems to move faster these days. Either way we can’t escape mention of it any longer: this is a famine.

It’s seven years since Cannister was last paraded down Denny Street and it’ll be eight by the time next August rolls around. This is the third longest wait between titles Kerry have ever suffered through and is more than two thirds of the length of time between 1986 and 1997 – the so-called great famine. The more you think about it the more than 2014 All Ireland triumph – won against the head if you’ll recall – saved the county’s bacon as without it the noughties would have been the first decade since Kerry’s first All Ireland triumph in 1903 that an All Ireland title wasn’t delivered. Even with it Kerry have only won once in the last last twelve years.

Of course, plenty other counties would kill for such a record, but that’s beside the point. This is Kerry. These are the standards people set here and, at the moment, the county’s not meeting them. The wait goes on.



When ten minutes isn’t ten minutes

When the board went up for an additional nine minutes at the of the second half it told us a couple of things. Firstly that there was a long way still to go in the game and secondly that Tyrone had done rather well to avoid real punishment for either or both of their two second half black cards – for Niall Sludden and for Conor McKenna. A lot of criticism has flowed Kerry’s way to the effect that it was an indictment on them that they didn’t punish Tyrone nearly enough in the time when the Red Hand county were reduced to fourteen men – twenty minutes supposedly.

And, probably, yeah Kerry should have made more hay in that time, but for McKenna’s black card in particular the ball must have been out of play for close to half the ten minutes he was supposed to be on the line. We’re not suggesting any gamesmanship on Tyrone’s part by the way – Brian Dooher need not worry – but it is a bit of a loophole in the regulations. If the time is added on at the end then it also should be added on to the time a black carded player is off the pitch, otherwise it makes a mockery of the punishment.

Of course, referees and officials have a difficult enough time of it as it is and we don’t want to make life more difficult for them than it already is, but it might be no harm to consider this.

Croker isn’t Kerry’s home from home anymore

It’s a statistic that stopped us dead in our tracks the moment it came across our Twitter timeline – yes, we know, we spend far too much time on social media. The tweet was from sports writer Daire Walsh. It read “since defeating Galway in the 2018 All-Ireland quarter-final, Kerry have played 10 tiomes at Croke Park between league and championship. They have won just one of those games with their sole victory coming against their opponents on Sunday, Tyrone, in the 2019 All-Ireland semi-final.”

For Kerry to have such an underwhelming record in Croke Park must be unprecedented. Of course, the majority of those games would have come against the Dubs, the greatest football side in the history of the game. Nevertheless it’s clear that Kerry’s comfort levels at Headquarters isn’t what it once once. After Saturday afternoon that record now stretches to eleven games. It might also be worth wondering if Tyrone’s Ulster final appearance in Croker was a factor on Saturday given Kerry hadn’t been in Dublin 3 for a game in almost eighteen months by the time the action got underway on Saturday afternoon.