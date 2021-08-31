Kerry

Back to Independent.ie

| 13.7°C Dublin

Close

Premium

‘This is a famine’: three takeaways from the All Ireland semi-final

An infrequent visitor: The Sam Maguire Cup overlooking the Serpent's Kale in the Gap of Dunloe Photo by Brendan Moran / Sportsfile Expand

Close

An infrequent visitor: The Sam Maguire Cup overlooking the Serpent's Kale in the Gap of Dunloe Photo by Brendan Moran / Sportsfile

An infrequent visitor: The Sam Maguire Cup overlooking the Serpent's Kale in the Gap of Dunloe Photo by Brendan Moran / Sportsfile

An infrequent visitor: The Sam Maguire Cup overlooking the Serpent's Kale in the Gap of Dunloe Photo by Brendan Moran / Sportsfile

Kerryman

Damian Stack

Three things we’ve learned from Saturday’s All Ireland semi-final defeat at the hands of Tyrone.

We need to talk about the F-wo rd 

It’s sort of crept up on us hasn’t it? True it’s not like the hunger for silverware ever really wanes in this neck of the woods, but in the annual longing for the return of Sam to his rightful home here in the Kingdom, the length of time since last he wintered here has almost gone under the radar. Maybe it’s that time seems to move faster these days. Either way we can’t escape mention of it any longer: this is a famine. 

Most Watched

Privacy