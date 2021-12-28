‘They owe me nothing. They are very young, and I hope we will be back again’ – Ballyduff’s Leahy

After frightening the life out of the pre-match favourites in the drawn encounter the previous week, Ballyduff were on the receiving end of a disappointing defeat in the replay. Manager John Paul Leahy knew that his charges hadn’t done themselves justice on the day, but he was also proud of their whole body of work throughout 2022.

“Like I said during the week, the only ones that gave us no chance were the media. We gave ourselves a chance last week, and we gave ourselves a chance again today. There is no difference there. I just thought there were three or four decisions that didn’t go our way, a couple of potential black cards that didn’t go our way,” he said.

“When you’re a Division 5 team playing a colossal Division 2 team, you need everything to go your way. They went our way last week, they didn’t go today. That’s the game of football. Those boys have not let me down all year. To be fair, we did the stats the other night. They have done 55 training sessions and 20 games since the lockdown, and they had hurling on top of it, and they play a bit of soccer.

“They owe me nothing. They are very young, and I hope we will be back again, whether I am there or some other fella. Like I’ve always said, I will be backing them up from the sideline anyway. There are 19 on the panel that are under-23, and we’ll have five more minors coming into the panel next year.”

While the future certainly looks bright for this fast-developing Ballyduff squad, losing a prestigious final by a 15-point margin will always hurt to the very core, and while lauding Castleisland Desmonds for their superb performance, Leahy understood that several mistakes by his own team had certainly helped the winners’ juggernaut to power along.

“The future is good, I would like to be where Desmonds are, up in Division 2, but obviously when you’re playing dual codes, it’s very hard. You’re playing Saturday nights, you’re playing Sundays, but we’ll keep the flag flying. Someone had to lose, unfortunately it’s us, probably we had our chance the first day, I don’t know whether we did or we didn’t, we still came in with the same mind-set today.

“Well done to Castleisland Desmonds, Division 2 came out there in the end. They just didn’t make any slips, whereas we coughed up a couple of handy chances in the first half, that’s the difference between Division 5 and Division 2. You will get space in Division 5, you won’t in Division 2.

“We helped in that, we made a pile of mistakes, bad hand-passing, something we haven’t done all year long. It’s a pity that it happens on the big day. I will go back to the young fellas, they probably had a bit of nerves there, because that’s equally as big a crowd as last week. I won’t fault anyone.”

The Ballyduff manager believes that the experience gained over the last two weekends will hold this young squad in good stead in the future, not just in the big ball code, but in the small one as well.

“To be fair, this is going to help them in hurling as well next year, because a lot of those young fellas would have been thrown in at the deep end. The first year of lockdown was handy, because there were no supporters there, so there was no atmosphere.

“This year the hurlers probably went out early enough by their standards, but this will help, because when you have a crowd like this at a match, when you go into the next match with a similar crowd, it won’t be half as bad.”