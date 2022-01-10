‘They have this never say die attitude’ says proud as punch Maurice Murnane

The Kilmoyley management team of Raymond Young, Maurice Murnane, Shane Brick and Shane McElligott celebrate their victory over Courcey Rovers in the Munster Club Intermediate Hurling Championship final in the Gaelic Grounds on Sunday afternoon Photo by Dermot Lynch

Days like this don’t come around too often. Indeed, for Kilmoyley, for Kerry hurling writ large, they've never come before.

It was a day to savour. An achievement that will last the test of time. A performance for the ages.

They’ve got rods of steel for spines in Kilmoyley, that much we can say after the stirring come-back they fashioned in the second half to snatch a draw and extra-time.

More than that though there was the composure Kilmoyley demonstrated to drive for the line in the second half of extra-time as they shot three in-a-row to seal the deal after Courcey Rovers had just drawn the game level.

"It was unbelievable,” Kilmoyley assistant manager Maurice Murnane enthused.

"Going into the end of ordinary time we were down four points you were saying to yourself we’re going to need a goal here.

"The lads got a point, they dug it in, got another one… and the next thing then they drew the game, which was serious credit to them. The way they never gave up, which they never do all year.

"They have this never die attitude. They stayed at it and got a couple of great scores and brought it back to draw the game going into extra-time.”

Having secured extra-time the question was one of whether Kilmoyley could keep the momentum going. For Murnane there was never any doubts.

“When they drew that game back and it went to extra-time, I knew inside the dressing room that there was nothing needed to be said,” he continued.

“They were waiting to go out, you weren’t trying to get them going again, you weren’t having to say to them, lads do this.

"They were there, they were ready, you knew they were going to give it a desperate go in extra-time.”

For Murnane, a man who’s been bound with with all things Kilmoyley and Naomh Páirc Erc his whole life, a man who’s won multiple county titles as player and as part of the backroom team, this win must rank amongst the very finest.

“It’s definitely up there with that,” he acknowledged.

”To be the first team to win a Munster title in this competition it's great. Ballyduff went to the final two years in-a-row, could have got there, we went to a final and were beaten in ‘16.

"To win this is great for Kilmoyley hurling. It’s a great boost for Kerry hurling as a whole, especially after yesterday when Kerry won against Tipperary as well. So it's a great boost for Kerry hurling as a whole.”

Not that we didn’t know it already, but there really is something very special about the Kilmoyley club and this bunch of hurlers in particular. You get the sense that they’d fight on their backs for each other .

“I don’t know where it comes from, but as you said we have a joke here that these guys do everything together,” Murnane said.

"If Meyler, John, says to be was x, y or a z in the Tochar the last night for a few pints, you don’t say there’s one in the Tochar… if one is there, they’re all there.

"They're a tight knit group, they battle and they fight and if you get that into a club. It’s hard to get it into a club, but it's hard to get it out of it too.

“Kilmoyley is a small parish. We’ve a small pool of players. You’ve a lot of two, three brothers playing out there today and if fellas get it into their head and they want to be successful and you train hard you can get there and that’s what they do.”

At the end of the campaign it’s easy to focus on the final, but as Murnane is keen to stress, the road that led them there is just as important.

“Our first day out against Moyne-Templetuohy, they were going to be [formidable] up there in Moyne,” he reminisced.

"They’ve a few players, Conor Bowe there, he was a Tipp up and coming player. It was going to be a tough battle, but we felt that if we could get a good start.

"That was an excellent performance as well up there against a Tipp side. I felt we were a bit flatter against the Waterford team Duhill, but that was expected.

"Today we knew we had to be up to that level again to win today.”

They were that an more. Yet again Maurice O'Connor – the man whose goal won them the county title against St Brendans – delivered the goods.

“He had a great day and, like you say, give Maurice [O’Connor] the ball and he will do damage if you get the ball in to him,” Murnane noted.

"That score there, over in the corner, there was two guys on him, he went left, he went right and he put it over the bar. It was a superb score.”

Thoughts now will turn to the All All semi-final a couple of weeks time when they’ll face Derry kingpins Banagher.

“Oh we’re going to have a go. We’re not going to make up the numbers. Hopefully we’ll be there,” Murnane said.

Of that we’ve little doubt. Bring it on.