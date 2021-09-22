There’s nothing quite like County Hurling Final day

County Hurling Final. It's a special day. In fact, it's the day that most defines Kerry GAA for me.

Most people won't believe that. I'm from football territory and I probably see twenty times more football matches than hurling, if not more. But, unless my own team are involved, no other day quite captures the essence of what Kerry GAA is all about.

The All Irelands are glamour and expense and organisation. This is a smaller thing; this is a day of small clubs containing giants on and off the field. Kids aren't asking their heroes for autographs; they are calling them by their names. The supporters are their mentors, their teachers, their colleagues, their half proud/half worried mothers.

There's a few legends around, not that they would ever acknowledge the title among their own people. That's John Martin Brick over there. All of the Kilmoyley kids know him, but they'd be amazed to hear that he won County titles.

There's Shane over there. Mammy, did Shane Brick ever play in a County Final? I dunno, son, ask him yourself. Joe Wallace, with a welcoming smile as always. Joe isn't going to say it, but Joe knows what a county medal looks like. Up close.

I pretty much never have an axe to grind at the hurling final. I, and members of my family, make that pilgrimage for the hurling, not for the teams. The colour, the noise, the sheer raw exuberance of it.

Some of ye might not like me saying it, but to me there is no comparison in skill between football and hurling. I love football, but you could turn a decent hurler into a good footballer. You can't do it the other way around.

Good hurling is always more entertaining than good football – and that's from a football man. Mind you, bad hurling is a lot worse, and I've seen that too in my time.

If you've never been at the County Final, it can appear terrifying from the outside. Riotous colour, especially by the kids. Conversations mixing and mingling – feel free to jump into your neighbour's conversation – he won't hesitate to jump into yours! Raw passion on both sides. You get the impression that all hell could break loose at any minute...

Except that it never does. Remember that these communities may be deadly rivals and that there will most certainly (most, most certainly!) be absolutely no quarter sought or given anywhere on the field of play (yes, that includes the referee, but I've seen Mike Sexton before, he's a canny handler and he won't be fazed), but they are also North Kerry neighbours and well used to lending a helping hand to each other.

North Kerry is a place where you don't need to be afraid to ask for help, I am testament to that myself. And the County Hurling Final has been between North Kerry teams as long as I can remember.

If you're going to the County Final, go early. I'm telling you now, the Dunnes Stores Car Park (I don't know it's official title) may look big early in the morning, but it'll be starting to look very small long before throw-in.

I was at the Junior Final between Causeway and Dr. Crokes. Not the highest quality of hurling, but fantastic craic, great atmosphere, and a suitably euphoric/disastrous climax.

You might have wandered into this game out of casual interest (you didn't, sadly, covid precautions have of necessity ended such casually welcome observers), but you'd be leaving as an avid convert. Out the Caherslee gate and up to Austin Stack Park. Racecourse Road and down – it's not even half one and traffic is already slow.

My name is on the gate – and yes, they do check my ID. You get the odd lad grumbling about the stewards being so thorough – listen, you're complaining about a very minor, momentary inconvenience. They are saving lives. Literally. I'm glad they are there and careful about their duties. All I ever want to say to all of them is 'thank you'.

There's a buzz there already. And the banter is flying already. Something you should know about North Kerry people, they rank among the wittiest in the world. And yes, I include the toddlers, who are absolutely having the time of their lives. It always seems very much to me like there's an unspoken general agreement that every child is minded by every adult.

No pre-match parade. Covid. I used to love watching the small ones marching out beside their fathers with ferocious pride. There was one small fella about five years ago spent the whole time vacillating between his daddy's hand, his mammy's hand, and his hurley. Wholesale confusion for the crathur, and the funniest thing I've ever seen. He still had the hurley clutched at the finish, too. You'd know he was from North Kerry!

I'm on the terrace. I remember the days when you'd be hemmed in like a spinster's suitcase on her way to Lisdoonvarna, but the limited attendance gives room. I attended Hurling Finals as a teenager back in the eighties. I never had the heart to tell my mother, but I actually never saw a thing.

I'd have to jump up and down just to glimpse the field over some adult's shoulder! Like I said, though, it was the atmosphere, the exotica of hurling, the extra depth to the Kerry accents, and the imaginary scent of danger. I never so much as saw a hand lifted at one of them, not ever.

Except in triumph, and if so, it's been very hard earned!

I'm not going to go into details of the game this year. It wasn't the best quality of hurling (I think people have been a bit spoiled by the quality of televised inter-county matches in recent years), but it was as passionate and exciting as you could hope for.

And, of course, there was a huge sting in the tail and heartbreak for one side. That happens so often that it's almost par for the course as well. It'll be parsed and analysed and discussed from all possible angles over the next coming days and weeks, and most of those narrators are better judges than I am.

But none of them will have enjoyed it more than I do. Behind it all, that's the real secret of Kerry GAA. The world may have seen a lot of changes, but the County Hurling Final has survived worse in its long history.

It'll be there next year, tantalisingly just within reach of two determined and passionate teams.

And I'll be here, watching it unfold.