There are signs of the Kerry hurlers beginning to click into gear

Compared to last year’s clash in the Joe McDonagh Cup this didn’t measure up, nowhere near as a matter of fact.

The last time the two sides played it was something of a classic. It felt at times that day like nobody could miss. Six goals and 51 points scored, averaging a score just a little over every minute. Thrilling stuff, edge-of-your-seat action willed on by a raucous crowd.

It was probably the greatest game of hurling ever played in Tier 2. Evidence for the game at the grade being pushed on to a whole new level. Expecting something similar, or anything close, last Saturday afternoon in Fitzgerald Stadium was probably a fool’s errand, truth be told.

For one thing this was league and that was championship. This was the month of February – albeit a gloriously sunny Saturday afternoon – and that was the month of May. Certainly one didn’t get the impression of two sides at the peak of their powers going to battle in Fitzgerald Stadium.

Don't get us wrong, the desire was there from both sides. It was just clear that the two teams have a lot of work to do before they get back to where they were last season. As important as the league is, no side wants to peak before even the clocks have gone forward.

Offaly did look the more impressive side, just about. From the start they appeared more clear in what they were doing. Their passing that much more crisper, their shooting that much more accurate. The Faithful played more measured hurling than their hosts.

That they were well clear heading into the fourth quarter wasn’t that much of a surprise. The Faithful took the lion’s share of their chances, used the breeze into the Dalton’s Avenue end efficiently and pushed back effectively on Kerry following something of a revival at the start of the second half.

It really did feel as though Johnny Kelly’s men had this one covered. Clearly that was something of a false impression. Or was it? Was it simply the case of Offaly taking their eye off the ball thinking the game was won, allowing Kerry back into it?

Probably there was a bit of that to it. More so, though, it was about the Kingdom beginning to click properly for the first time this campaign. Even with Offaly seemingly in control of the scoreboard one had the impression that this was better from the Kingdom as compared to two weeks before.

Stephen Molumphy’s men were more purposeful, one wasn’t left scratching one’s head wondering what the game plan was as during the Carlow game. Kerry were playing two inside – initially Keith Carmody and Dáithí Griffin – with Pádraig Boyle and Colin Walsh on the half-forward line providing the engine room of the attack (and Boyle was magnificent in the first half).

Shane Conway, meanwhile, floated here and there, popping up for a trademark goal in the first half that suggests the Lixnaw man is on his way back to top form. A huge plus for the Kingdom if that’s maintained.

Even so, the Kingdom were far from polished. Their distribution was all too often sloppy and their shooting quite badly off it too. To go 21 minutes without a score in the first half, even against the breeze, was something of an indictment.

Still even in the first half there were signs. The Conway goal, started by Pádraig Boyle winning dirty ball in front of the stand before Colin Walsh provided the killer pass, showed what this Kerry team is capable of if and when they get it right.

Increasingly in the second half that’s just what they did. The passing still wasn’t there, not 100%, nor was the shooting, but the margins were much more positive in the second half than the first.

The Kingdom twice went on runs where they shot six points on the spin – going from seven points down to one point down and from five points down to one ahead – to give themselves every chance of taking something from the game.

It was still something of a surprise when they hit the front for the first time in the second half. A game that seemed well in hand for Offaly was now there for the taking for the green and gold. That hardest thing usually when coming back from behind is to take that lead and Kerry managed it twice in the second half.

The second time thanks to a simply sensational Shane Conway sideline cut into the scoreboard end. That the lead didn't stick is disappointing for the Kingdom, but the fact they twice managed to forge in front down the back straight shows the competitive spirit hasn’t dulled.

Had Kerry managed to hold on against the Faithful they would have been well set up for a semi-final berth at the very least. As it stands they’ve still got a bit of work to do. Starting next time out against unbeaten Kildare in Newbridge.

It’s a game Kerry will very much target for a win and another improved performance, but a win isn’t necessarily essential. A semi-final berth can still be achieved as long as they see off Down at home in the final round – with head-to-head and score difference over Carlow and Down in the Kingdom’s favour.

Maybe we’re reading this totally wrong, but it does feel as though Molumphy and his management team are very much easing Kerry into the season, looking to build momentum over time without being overly concerned about hitting the ground running.

Not until the knock-out phase of this competition and the Joe McDonagh in April will Kerry begin to show their full hand.

You can see it too in individual players. Daniel Collins was close to man of the match on the weekend following a middling enough display against Carlow. Evan Murphy looked much more like the player he was before his injury against Offaly in Killarney than he did against Carlow in Tralee.

Then there are the players we expect back from injury – Brandon Barrett was unlucky not to feature having picked up a knock in training before the weekend – and the guys making their way back into the fold like Jason Diggins.

Even Jordan Conway’s display on the weekend – off the bench for the injured Dáithí Griffin – was encouraging. Little flashes of brilliance that given time will flourish fully into something special.

It’s very early days and Kerry were far from perfect against Offaly, even so leaving Fitzgerald Stadium there was more to be encouraged about after that defeat than there was following victory over Carlow.

Sometimes sport really is a funny old game.