The ups and downs of the National Football League: all you need to know about the final standings

Galway public relations officer Michelle Healy takes a photo of the Kerry team before the Allianz Football League Division 1 match between Galway and Kerry at Pearse Stadium in Galway. Photo by Sportsfile

For a while, at least, there was a touch of the other NFL’s Red Zone about it. As 15 games played out this afternoon (Wexford beat Carlow in an inconsequential Division 4 game on Saturday) most teams had some skin in the game with regard to league finals, promotion and relegation. Here’s how it all ended up across the four divisions…

DIVISION 1

Galway’s 1-13 to 0-14 win over Kerry qualified the former for next weekend’s League final against Mayo who had already qualified for the final before the final round.

Mayo lost to Monaghan by 0-14 to 2-14 but still finish top of Division with a better scoring difference that Galway; the neighbours drew with each other when they played round 1.

That win for Monaghan saved them on a dramatic day at the bottom of the table. Armagh’s 0-18 to 0-16 loss to Tyrone sees the Orchard county relegated with 5 points, behind Monaghan and Kerry who both finished with 6 points.

Managerless Donegal’s relegation was confirmed after their 0-21 to 0-9 loss away to Roscommon.

League Final: Mayo v Galway

Relegated: Donegal and Armagh

**************

DIVISION 2

Dublin’s 0-16 to 1-6 win over Louth sees the Dubs promoted straight back up to Division 1 along with Derry, who drew with Cork 1-14 apiece.

Derry top the division with 13 points, ahead of Dublin on 12 points.

Clare hammered Limerick by 2-18 to 0-9 but both teams were already relegated coming into round 7. Limerick go down with just one point while Clare picked up 4 points, not enough to save them from the drop behind Meath (5 pts) and Kildare (6 pts).

Promoted: Derry and Dublin

Relegated: Limerick and Clare

**************

DIVISION 3

Fermanagh beat Cavan by 1-14 to 2-9 to win promotion alongside their already promoted Ulster neighbours. Down and Offaly had a chance of getting promoted had Fermanagh lost, but Down’s 1-18 to 0-9 win over Offaly was rendered meaningless after Fermanagh got the necessary win.

Tipperary and Longford had already been relegated coming into the final round of games, and while Longford beat Antrim by 3-17 to 3-12, Tipperary lost to Westmeath by 1-13 to 0-10 to finish bottom of the division with just one point, behind Longford (3 pts) and Antrim (4 pts).

Promoted: Cavan and Fermanagh

Relegated: Tipperary and Longford

**************

DIVISION 4

There was much to play for in the bottom division with five counties with a chance of winning promotion on the final day. Sligo were best placed and the confirmed their promotion with a 1-15 to 2-11 win over neighbours Leitrim.

Wicklow beat Waterford by 2-8 to 0-8 and Laois beat London by 6-6 to 2-8, results that left Wicklow and Laois on 10 points each, behind Sligo on 12 points.

Laois finished the campaign with a better scoring difference (+35 to +12) but because it was just the two of them on the same points Wicklow were promoted because of their head to head win over the Billy Sheehan managed Laois in round 4.

Promoted: Sligo and Wicklow