The top ten moments in Kerry sport in 2022

It was another jam-packed year of sport in the Kingdom with more stand-out moments and stories than you could possibly list, here are just ten of the very best...

10. Joe McDonagh Cup Super Saturday

All it was missing was Chris Kamara exclaiming how unbelievable it all was. In the space of about twenty minutes the world turned upside down, and then threatened just as quickly to turn back around the other way.

At one stage it looked like Kerry were on their way out of the Joe McDonagh Cup, despite seeming to be on their way to victory over Antrim in Corrigan Park in Beflast.

Offaly, you see, were well on course for a win over Carlow on home soil. Up until they weren’t and with five minutes to go it felt like Kerry were in the clear, except that Antrim decided to turn it on in injury time, bagging a pair of goals.

In the end the Kingdom just about hung on to claim a third Joe Mac final appearance in-a-row. A bonkers afternoon, but an exhilarating one.

9. Warriors do it on the double

It was one hell of a year for the Tralee Warriors. After the disappointment of how they missed out on league success pre-pandemic, John Dowling’s men were back with a vengeance in 2021/22 (the 2020/21 season wasn’t played).

In January they stormed to a first ever National Cup crown for the club (and the first for the town of Tralee in over fifteen years) seeing off C&S Neptune 88-75 in the final at the National Basketball Arena.

Then in April they followed that up with another victory over Neptune 78-72 to claim the Superleague title for the first time under their new guise. If the club felt hard done by with how the end game played out two years before, they more than put it right as soon as they had the chance.

8. Kerry FC get the green light

A dream come true was how director of Kerry FC Steven Conway described the news that the new venture had been granted a license to compete in the League of Ireland.

Publicly it less than five months in the making – news of the bid for the license first broke in June – behind the scenes, though, the project had been taking shape for quite some time before that.

The November announcement, which had been expected to be favourable to the Kerry bid, was nevertheless greeted warmly throughout the county, and indeed country.

Excitement already building for the first home game in February 2023 when manager and director of football Billy Dennehy leads his men into battle.

7. Kilmoyley kings of Munster

It was raw, uncut Kilmoyley. The dogged determination not to give in. The almost miraculous manner in which they turned the tables on their more fancied opponents. The belief they have in each other as individuals and as a team.

By the full-time whistle Cork outfit Courcey Rovers were left scratching their heads wondering what the hell just happened. There are plenty Kerry clubs who have been left similarly bereft after clashes with the Naomh Páirc Erc outfit over the years.

From four points down with less than ten minutes to go, points from Maurice O’Connor, Jordan Brick and Daniel Collins levelled it up at 0-17 each. O’Connor further turned on the class in extra-time to make it a 0-24 to 0-21 victory.

The cascade of Kilmoyley fans down from the Mick Mackey Stand in the Gaelic Grounds and on to the pitch was simply joyous. A day of days for Kilmoyley and Kerry hurling with the first ever Munster club title secured.

6. Rockies relegated

Even now this one is hard to quite wrap one’s head around. The most famed club in the county – tied with Dr Crokes for that honour at the very least – relegated to the intermediate grade for the first time in their history.

The relegation play-off between Austin Stacks and their conquerors Kenmare Shamrocks was an absolutely cracking contest in Fitzgerald Stadium (played on a day when Stacks’ cross-town rivals, Kerins O’Rahillys, were crowned senior club champions to rub salt in the wounds).

With the full-time whistle came a scramble for the history books amongst the local hacks in the press box ensued, while out on the field the most incredible sporting drama was playing out with crestfallen Rockies falling to their knees.

After the game manager Wayne Quillinan was dignity itself, declaring simply that ‘heart-breaking isn’t even the word’.

5. Nagle’s retirement

He closed his notebook, unfastened his belts and for the last time on a world stage left the car. The crowd which gathered around the car at the finish knew the significance of the moment too.

It was a proper send-off for the Aghadoe man with well-wishers and supporters cheering him on as he and his pilot, Waterford man Craig Breen, embraced to bring the curtain down on a remarkable sporting career.

Very few Irish license holders have achieved what he has, to win five FIA world championship events, to finish on the podium eighteen times, it’s almost unheard of for somebody from this island.

For a world-class sportsperson he was and is remarkably low-key and down-to-earth. A class act.

4. Shane Nolan’s departure from hurlers

Undoubtedly one of the stories of the year was the departure from the Kerry senior hurlers of Shane Nolan. Under any circumstances the mid-season departure of one of the top hurlers the county has produced in the last twenty years would have made waves, but the way it played out made national headlines.

Kerry boss Stephen Molumphy suggested after the Joe McDonagh Cup opener with Down in Tralee that Nolan had left the panel because he wasn’t starting, leading Nolan to refute the implication in an interview with this newspaper a few days later.

“I’ve played with six managers. I’ve been a sub under every Kerry manager and I’ve no issue with it. It’s as important as being a starter. I’ve been a sub on football teams who won championships and had no problem with it. I’ve no issue with being a sub all my life,” Nolan said, before going on to explain that increasing work and persona commitments (the birth of his first child) were the factors behind his departure.

Never a dull moment in Kerry hurling.

3. Ladies capture the county’s heart

It might seem an odd way of framing it, but more so even than their National League triumph, the Kerry ladies All Ireland final defeat to Meath and their subsequent home-coming were proof positive that the ladies game is on the march in the Kingdom.

Certainly Declan Quill and Darragh Long’s side won the battle for hearts and minds of the Kerry support drawing crowds to Castleisland and Killarney on their return to the county following their Croke Park final defeat.

The Kerry ladies’ 2022 was a breakthrough on the pitch and off it and bodes well for the health of the game into the future. With Division 1 football to come next spring there’s a wind at the ladies back in a way it’s not been in quite some time.

2. Sam’s back where he belongs

There were throngs the likes of which we haven’t seen in the best part of a generation. We suppose that’s what a mini-famine will do, hunger being the greatest sauce as our late former colleague Weeshie Fogarty used to say.

The crowds which greeted Jack O’Connor’s Kerry side after their victory over Galway in the All Ireland final were bumper. The open-top bus snaked its way slowly down Denny Street before the players took to the rostrum to take the county’s acclaim.

All Ireland final victories are always popular, but one got the sense that day in Tralee (the Killarney home-coming wasn’t as successful) that this was more popular than most.

The wait was over, the joy was real, Sam was back where he belongs.

1. Seán O’Shea’s free versus Dublin

He was never under any doubt that he should be the one to take it. When his goalkeeper ventured forth with half a mind towards taking it, the Kenmare man was clear: my ball.

So much was on the line. Sure there was still extra-time to play should he kick it wide, but there was no guarantee Kerry would have won that. No this was a chance to put a stake in the heart of Dublin and Seán O’Shea was going to take it.

Into the Hill 16 end, about 50 metres or more out, he struck it sweetly and it flew right between the posts. Elation for the Kingdom, dejection for the sky blues and what’s more a feeling that the guard might be changing.

It was a free into the Hill that kick-started the Dubs’ dominance over Kerry (and football more generally), could it be that another free will do something similar for a fresh-faced Kingdom?