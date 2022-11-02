The sun won’t set on the East Kerry empire for some time yet

He roved, he dipped the shoulder, he arced around defenders in that distinctive manner of his, stretching their lines, picking out passes and, while he didn’t score, he played his part in returning the Bishop Moynihan Cup to East Kerry.

Seven years after his last appearance in a county final – his third in all if you include the replay – it was redemption or at least relief of a sort for James O’Donoghue. His was a career that deserved to be capped by a county title.

There can’t be too many footballers in this county who have contested a county final (and replay) with their club and then a handful of years later done the same with their district. Thinking back we can’t think of too many or any. Certainly not in modern times.

You’ve had players going the other way – from contesting the 1996 final with West Kerry, An Ghaeltacht players later played in county finals on their own steam, for instance – but even then that’s rare enough.

Somehow we think all this churn is going to become a more common occurrence given the way the game is now structured in the county, with so few senior clubs accommodated.

The Legion’s addition to the already considerable East Kerry collection of clubs was something of a canary in the coalmine. Would it at all surprise if an Austin Stacks-backed St Brendans power to a final next year?

There’s probably greater volatility now in the make-up of the districts than any time in the last twenty years or so. Kenmare District was one relegation play-off away from coming back into existence.

East Kerry’s make-up, meanwhile, is quite likely to be shaken up again. With two out of the four teams contesting the semi-finals of the intermediate championship, you’d probably put it at a fifty percent chance of one of Legion or Rathmore flying the nest.

There’s every chance that James O’Donoghue and Jonathan Lyne’s time with East Kerry might be one and done and, if either Legion or Rathmore do win promotion, East Kerry are still not going anywhere we’d suggest.

The district is too big, the clubs too strong, for even the loss or a club to affect them too much. Speaking after the final East Kerry boss Jerry O’Sullivan highlighted eighteen changes in personnel from last year alone.

Even if Rathmore go and take Shane Ryan and Paul Murphy with them – massive, important players as they were this year – the sky isn’t going to fall in on East Kerry.

Just think about it, East Kerry didn’t have a single starter from Kilcummin this season. They’re a strong intermediate club, a side which claimed the intermediate title four years ago and the All Ireland club crown three years ago... there’s lots and lots of talent there.

Indeed, one of the more impactful subs East Kerry made on Sunday – and it was hard for an subs to make an impact considering the game was won by the time switches were made – was Kieran Murphy.

Philip O’Leary – another panellist with East Kerry this year – is another Kilcummin player more than capable of making the step up. Seán O'Leary, meanwhile, when recovered from his injury is a certain starter.

So basically, what we’re saying is, don’t worry too much about East Kerry. They’re going to be alright. The sun won’t be setting on this empire for quite some time yet.

The powers that be in the district will, of course, be hoping that Jerry O’Sullivan remains in situ. He’s done a remarkably good job, something which shouldn’t be over-looked. Remember it wasn’t until Jim Gavin departed as Dublin boss that his full value became evident.

As we’ve already mentioned the new-look St Brendans could be their closest challengers next season and probably should be. Then again it will take some getting used to for Austin Stacks to be part of a district rather than their own thing.

Will their players buy into it? There’s no reason they shouldn’t and it really would be in their best interests too to play at the highest level possible ahead of a hoped-for return to the big time.

Think about that Austin Stacks side of last season – before injuries took their toll this year – and augment it with some of the best talent from Ardfert, Churchill, John Mitchels and St Pats. A pretty serious proposition isn’t it?

St Brendans were possible the least impressive side in this year’s championship, but after a sloppy opening round defeat to Feale Rangers improved thereafter.

There’s some quality ballers there: Fionán Mackessy, Joe Lenihan, Robert Monaghan, and Nathan O’Driscoll are just four that spring immediately to mind of real potential and outright ability.

Dingle too will be licking their wounds and plotting a return. It’s going to be difficult for them to climb their way back up the greasy pole another time after such a disappointing end to their season,.

Still the fact they’ll feel it was one which got away – not too many would doubt their ability to have beaten Mid Kerry on the weekend – might just keep them together for another season. Add to the mix a fit Conor Geaney and they should be in contention.

As should Mid Kerry, assuming Beaufort don’t win the intermediate championship, in which case Peter O’Sullivan’s men are unlikely to challenge. With Beaufort, though, plus another year’s experience for guys like Keith Evans and Darren Houlihan, they can challenge again.

One can’t escape the notion, however, that East Kerry’s foundations are much more solid than any of other the potential contenders and stronger than any club, given a fair wind (or a fine day).

The joy of sport, of course, is that you just don't know. Somebody might emerge from that pack and blow everyone else away – a resurgent Dr Crokes for instance – but right now East Kerry look best placed to dominate.

They might not win every title, every year, but they will be there or thereabouts for the foreseeable. They’re the establishment now.