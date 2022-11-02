Kerry

The sun won’t set on the East Kerry empire for some time yet

Damian Stack

Even if either Legion or Rathmore claim the intermediate crown this year and are promoted out of the district side, East Kerry are still going to be fearsomely strong

The East Kerry team celebrate with the Bishop Moynihan cup after the Kerry County Senior Football Championship Final match between East Kerry and Mid Kerry at Austin Stack Park in Tralee Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile Expand
East Kerry players celebrate their third title in four seasons with the Bishop Moynihan Cup after victory over Mid Kerry in the Garvey's County SFC Final in Austin Stack Park on Sunday afternoon Photo by Domnick Walsh / Eye Focus Expand

He roved, he dipped the shoulder, he arced around defenders in that distinctive manner of his, stretching their lines, picking out passes and, while he didn’t score, he played his part in returning the Bishop Moynihan Cup to East Kerry.

Seven years after his last appearance in a county final – his third in all if you include the replay – it was redemption or at least relief of a sort for James O’Donoghue. His was a career that deserved to be capped by a county title.

