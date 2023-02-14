The Sem boss Herlihy says ‘all our concentration turns to All-Ireland semi-final’ after Munster title defence

Sure enough, St Brendans manager Kieran Herlihy’s faith in his players was justified yet he didn't lose the run of himself on summing up his side’s showing and retaining the prestigious Munster title.

“Our fellows are workers, they are not the finished article, they have lots more to do, at least, there is a bit of satisfaction having won this championship and the Corn Uí Mhuirí,” he said.

Bar an encouraging point from Luke Crowley inside the opening minute, the Sem were untidy at times, failing to add to their tally until the second quarter through mistakes and missed chances including a penalty.

“On such an occasion, there is always going to be anxiety, at times, today fellows took the wrong options. We didn’t have the width in our play but we improved gradually,” said Herlihy.

“In the opening half, our percentage from play wasn’t great but at half time, we set a few targets, there was no point dwelling on what we had missed, all that mattered was the next 30 minutes.

"The tone was set in the opening 10 minutes to a second half that we stuck to the script, winning a few crucial turnovers through hard work in the third quarter, clearly we had got the bit between the teeth.”

The Sem had clicked into gear, no doubt the superior side before Rochestown bridged a barren 30 minutes without a score, but earned renewed hope of bagging a goal to trim the deficit to only four points.

That score appeared good enough to drag the Cork representatives back into contention only for Brendan’s to wrestle back the initiative thanks to a wonder goal from John Kelleher.

“It was reminiscent of Keel when we played Colaiste na Sceilige in what was an examination of what we were going to do. We kept reinforcing our game, we responded well to an unexpected trauma before we worked a goal.

“Today, some might have expected John to take a point, it would have been a great response to the Cork goal but in fairness, he stuck it well,” he said.

Inevitably talk turned to the All Ireland series, St Brendans hoping to go one step further than runners up to Naas CBS last season. However, Herlihy is adopting a one game at this time with Summerhill College of Mayo confirmed as semi finalists.

“All our concentration is on the semi-final, begging clubs and Under 20 management to give fellows a break.

"There are obligations too for the players in school, we will probably get two or three good sessions in before the semi, it's all about keeping the camp united, it means so much to the 42 or 43 involved,” concluded the St Brendans team boss.