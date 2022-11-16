The price of success: Training costs for Kerry teams almost double

Kerry captains Seán O'Shea, left, and Joe O'Connor with the Sam Maguire cup during the homecoming celebrations in Tralee in July. The cost for training Kerry teams rose considerably in 2022 Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Even though the cost of training the various Kerry teams has almost doubled in the last financial year, County Committee treasurer Tom Keane has stressed that the board will never be found wanting when it comes to investing in the pursuit of on-field success.

With the victorious senior footballers going all the way to the All-Ireland final, the minors and under-20s getting to the semi-finals, and the senior hurlers advancing to another Joe McDonagh Cup decider, team administration expenses rose from €738,448 to €1,445,730 in the year to September 30.

Despite that significant increase, in a season that saw the board’s operating profit almost cross the €1m barrier, thanks to the ending of Covid restrictions, the lifting of Sam Maguire for the 38th time, and increased commercial income, Keane was adamant that providing the inter-county teams with what they require is paramount.

“What is the price of success, and what is the value of being successful? Over the last few years, we have very successfully managed to keep our team training expenses in check with our ability to generate income,” he writes in his treasurer’s report.

“This year our team training expenses across all teams rose to €1.445m. It saw both our senior teams in hurling and football reach the later end of their All-Ireland championships, while our minor and under-20 footballers both reached All Ireland semi-finals.

“One aspect of the split season is that it clashes with the peak summer season, thus seeing us trying to compete for hotel accommodation during high season which created difficult choices for us at times. In the run-up to the Joe McDonagh Cup final, we found it difficult to find suitable hotel accommodation for the travelling party.

“People will point to the team costs as a headline figure, but we will continue to invest in our players. I have said in the past we will not be found wanting, as a board, in putting in place the best systems available so that our players across all the training groups receive the best,” he added.

Total board expenditure came to a figure of €5,505,681, but with income rocketing to €6,490,228, Kerry GAA profits have been pushed from €505,590 to €984,547, with gate receipts and live streaming, the sale of sports gear and equipment, and commercial sponsorship, playing a key role in propelling the board’s finances into a very encouraging end-of-year position.