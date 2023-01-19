The opposition: who will Kerry face in Division One of the Ladies National Football League?

18 January 2023; Lidl ambassadors, from left, Síofra O'Shea of Kerry Aishling Moloney of Tipperary, Emma Duggan of Meath, Carla Rowe of Dublin, Shauna Howley of Mayo, Ally Cahill of Cavan and Nicola Ward of Galway at the launch of the 2023 Lidl Ladies National Football Leagues at Lidl Head Office, Tallaght, Dublin. In addition to details of unprecedented TV and online coverage, the retailer is also seeking nominations from LGFA clubs for its Lidl One Good Club youth mental health programme at www.lidl.ie/onegoodclub. Photo by David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

After a couple of seasons in Division 2, the Kingdom’s ladies footballers are back in the big time. Here’s a look at the seven other sides who make up the top tier in 2023.

Waterford

Waterford were beaten by Meath (1-10 to 1-2) and Dublin (4-7 to 1-4) in last year’s National League campaign in what was a tough enough group. That left them with a relegation play-off against Westmeath to secure their status and they did so with a 1-17 to 0-7 win.

Their All Ireland series campaign saw Cork beat them 2-10 to 1-5, and while they better against Donegal they lost 0-10 to 1-5. That left the Deise in another relegation play-off and again they came up trumps, beating Monaghan 3-12 to 0-6.

They have top class players like Aileen Wall, Lauren McGregor, Kate McGrath, Kellie Ann Hogan, Megan Dunford and Karen McGrath and although they largely play in a pretty rigid formation their ability to break at pace could trouble the Kingdom.

Mayo

Mayo enjoyed victories over Donegal (2-7 to 1-7), Galway (6-6 to 2-8) and Westmeath (7-22 to 1-12) in last year’s league before going down by 2-12 to 1-9 to Meath in the semi final. A decent All Ireland Championship followed and although it started with a 2-14 to 1-7 trouncing from Dublin, they followed up with victories over Cavan (0-16 to 2-9) and Tipperary (1-16 to 1-6).

They defeated Cork by 2-13 to 0-17 in the All Ireland quarter final but fell to a brilliant Kerry performance in the semi final on a 4-10 to 0-13 scoreline. Danielle Caldwell and Shauna Howley received All Stars in 2022 whilst Kathryn Sullivan, Lisa and Sinead Cafferky will also have to be watched.

Donegal

Donegal are a team that are constantly asking questions at the top table and after initially being beaten by Mayo (2-7 to 1-7) in the opening round of the league last season, they subsequently enjoyed wins over Westmeath (2-11 to 2-6), and Galway (0-10 to 0-7). They triumphed over Dublin by 2-8 to 1-10 in the semi final but Meath had too much for them in the final and won by 2-8 to 1-9.

Their All Ireland series started with a 2-12 to 1-10 defeat to Cork but they were soon back on track with victories over Waterford by 0-10 to 1-5 and Dublin (3-7 to 1-7) in the semi final. Meath proved to be their Kryptonite once more in the semi final defeating them by 0-12 to 1-7 with three points in the last 10 minutes by Meath sealing their fate.

Niamh McLaughlin claimed an All Star and the Player of the Year gong in 2022 and other players to watch out for are Tanya Kennedy and Niamh Hegarty.

Dublin

Dublin are going through a form of transition at the moment but would still be rated as one of the top four teams in the country. Last year’s league saw them beat Meath by 1-9 to 1-8, Cork by 2-15 to 2-3 and Waterford by 4-7 to 1-4. Donegal beat them by the bare minimum in the semi final – 2-8 to 1-10- after a rip roaring contest.

Dublin kicked into gear in the championship with a 1-11 to 0-6 victory over Tipperary followed by a 5-14 to 2-4 hiding of Cavan. They hit a stumbling block in the quarter final when an underestimated Donegal surprised everyone and defeated them by 3-07 to 1-07.

Leah Caffrey was there only All Star nominee in 2022 and whilst the recently retired Lynsey Davey will be a loss, they will still be able to call on top class footballers like Carla Rowe, Nicole Owens and Hannah Tyrell for this year’s league.

Meath

The reigning League and Championship winners are the team that everyone will be gunning for. Last year’s league didn’t start well for them with a 1-8 to 1-9 defeat to Dublin but they bounced back to defeat Waterford by 1-10 to 1-2 and Cork by 2-7 to 1-8. Mayo were put to the sword by 2-12 to 1-9 in the semi final and they claimed the title with a 2-8 to 1-9 victory over Donegal.

They started last year’s campaign with a 0-9 apiece draw with Armagh before hammering Monaghan by 1-13 to 0-1. Galway gave them a fierce run for their money in the quarter final before Meath came through by 1-12 to 1-11, they defeated Donegal by 0-12 to 1-7 in the semi final and in the final they got the better of Kerry by 3-10 to 1-8.

Manager Eamon Murray left the fold after that and is replaced by Davy Nelson but they will be weakened by the unavailability of Emma Troy, Kelsey Nesbitt and Aoibheann Leahy although the availability of Vikki Wall who had a great first season in the AFLW, is a huge boost. They will still be the team to beat.

Cork

Cork had a 1-14 to 0-14 victory over Waterford in their league first round last season, but were hammered by 2-15 to 2-3 by Dublin and did a bit better against Meath before going down by 2-7 to 1-8 meaning that they failed to make the semi final.

They saved their best football for the All Ireland series with wins over Waterford (2-10 to 1-5) and Donegal (2-12 to 1-10) to qualify for the quarter final where Mayo put a halt to their gallop with a 2-13 to 0-17 win.

Roisin Phelan was their only All Star nominee in 2022 but they also have fine performers in Mellissa Duggan, Ciara O’Sullivan, Orla Finn, Libby Coppinger and Maire O’Callaghan. Definitely not to be underestimated.

Galway

The Tribeswomen had a poor enough 2022 league campaign and although they defeated Westmeah by 3-13 to 0-7 in the opening round they fell to Mayo by 6-6 to 2-8 and Galway by 0-10 to 0-7, failing to qualify for the semi final.

They defeated Westmeath by 1-18 to 0-4 in the All Ireland series and although Kerry beat them by 3-10 to 3-8 they still qualified to meet Meath in the quarter final with the Royal county barely getting over the line by 1-12 to 1-11.

A sleeping giant of ladies football, this could be Galway’s year to make a big impression. Galway had an All Star nominee in Nicola Ward and can also call on top class performers like Tracey Leonard, Olivia Divilly, Siobhan Divilly, Leanne Coen and Ailish Morrissey.

22/01/2023 Waterford v Kerry Piltown at 2pm

28/01/2023 Mayo v Kerry Connacht Centre of Excellence at 12.15pm

05/02/2023 Kerry v Donegal Venue TBC at 2pm

18/02/2023 Kerry v Dublin Austin Stack Park at 5.15pm

25/02/2023 Kerry v Meath Venue TBC at 4.30pm

17/03/2023 Cork v Kerry Pairc Ui Rinn at 4pm

26/03/2023 Galway v Kerry Venue TBC at 2pm