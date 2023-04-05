The odds must be against Kerry making a fourth straight Joe McDonagh Cup final

Whatever about form, whatever about the calibre of the opposition, the Kerry hurlers are going to be up against it in this year’s Joe McDonagh Cup.

Why? Because, well, to reach the final three years in-a-row was already an odds-beating proposition, to do so four times? The chances of that would have to be fairly astronomical.

You can't totally look at it that way, of course. Each year has to be assessed on its own merits, but whatever strokes of good luck that have gone Kerry’s way – and there have been a few in the previous three campaigns – surely won’t break their way again this time around.

Remember, it was largely due to Carlow winning a game they weren’t expected to in Tullamore last May, that Kerry were able to squeak past Offaly and into the final with Antrim (who were already qualified for the final by the time Kerry played and beat them in Corrigan Park).

We’re not saying Kerry didn’t deserve to be in those three finals, their performances in all three suggests they very much belonged on that stage, it’s more that the chances of the breaks going their way again this year must be slim.

On top of that, as of yet, the Kingdom’s form just hasn't been strong enough, nor consistent enough, to envisage them repeating their heroics from 2020 through to 2022. So, that’s it then, give up hope all ye who enter?

Of course not. It’s still all very much to play for and there’s loads tangible at stake, even if in the end a fourth final on-the-trot proves a bridge too far for the green and gold. The first item on the agenda for Stephen Molumphy and his players must be survival.

That might seem a somewhat pessimistic starting point, but such is the quality of the sides in the Joe McDonagh Cup, and the relative closeness of their levels of performance, that anybody thinking they’re safe as houses in the second tier competition might be in for a rude awakening.

Out of the six sides in the group, you’d struggle to rank Kerry any higher than fourth at this juncture. Behind Laois, Offaly and Kildare, and ahead of (an improving) Carlow and Down (to whom the Kingdom must travel).

Now, as we’ve said on these pages before, it wouldn’t take much for Kerry to bridge the gap to the top three and maybe even overhaul them. At the same time, though, it’s not beyond the bounds of possibility that Kerry slip into the clutches of those beneath them and into a relegation battle.

No, as unambitious as it may seem. Kerry's first goal must be the win enough games to secure their survival and from there move on from a position of strength to challenge for a place in the top two.

As luck would have it, Kerry’s opening two games are against both Carlow and Down. Win those games and the Kingdom can look up. Lose them and the remaining three rounds will be more than a little tricky.

Probably too we shouldn't be too rigid in our thinking about the hierarchy we’ve laid out. Teams’ form will wax and wane over the coming five or six weeks, teams will inevitably take points off one and other and if previous campaigns are anything to go by, it’ll all be in flux up to the final whistle, in the final game, on the final weekend.

Still, if Kerry stumble out the gate, starting this weekend away to Down in Ballycran, everything becomes that much more difficult. Doubts, which surely must be lurking beneath the surface after a patchy National League campaign, could become self-fulfilling.

If you were hitting 22 missed chances a game, as Kerry have been doing, you’d have your doubts too wouldn’t you? A gnawing feeling that no matter what you’re doing, you’re almost playing with a hand behind your back.

The flip side of the Kingdom's disappointing form is that should they get it right, the virtuous circle will go the other way. The better they play, they better they will play in subsequent games. The more confidence they get, the better they’ll be.

We’ve also got this feeling that maybe Kerry have been holding a little something back over the course of the season to date. That the Kerry management team have been biding their time with this competition very firmly in mind.

Never once over the course of the National League campaign – save for maybe the first half of the semi-final, even marred as it was by all those wides – were we left with the impression that the Kingdom were hitting their straps.

Injuries and suspensions and things like that have undoubtedly played their part. There were days, though, when Kerry looked a little leggy (the game against Carlow in Tralee certainly stands out in that regard). We’d be very much surprised to see that again over the next couple of weeks.

Our suspicion is that Kerry’s year has been set up with the next month and-a-bit very much – if not exclusively – in mind. The league, winning passage to Division 1, was an optional extra. Great if they could do it – and they were properly going for it in the semi-final against Offaly – but it wasn’t ever the priority for the season or anything close.

We've really only seen flashes of what this team are capable of. As hinted at above, a lot of that has been down to injury. We’ve only seen Colin Walsh start a pair of games, getting sent off in one before injury ruled him out of any more.

Brandon Barrett has similarly been hampered by injury, only really beginning to make his mark in the last couple of rounds of the National League. His Causeway team-mate Jason Diggins, meanwhile, had to wait until the the last two games for a start.

With those three back and hopefully fully fit, Molumphy’s men should be a different proposition for the Joe Mac campaign. With them back, Kerry should have that little bit more depth, particularly up front where options have felt a bit thin on the ground.

With everybody fit, with everybody firing on all cylinders, this Kerry team can compete on a level playing field with what’s out there. Of that there is little doubt. At this juncture, however, there are too many unknowns for us to say they're poised to make a final return.

If this season is one more of consolidation in the competition it wouldn’t be a failure, but by the same token it wouldn’t totally surprise us if the Kingdom battled through the the final yet again.

The odds are against that, but if there’s one thing we know about Kerry hurling teams, it’s that they perform at their best when their backs are to the wall.

Bring it on.