'The middle of the hamstring was completely torn apart’ – Kerry star Mike Breen on his injury hit season

The Mid Kerry captain has had a tricky 2022 season with a long-term injury denying him the chance to kick on with the Kingdom

Captain of the Mid Kerry team Mike Breen has spoken about the injury which kept him out of the action for the Kingdom this year Photo by Tatyana McGough Expand

Damian Stack

It doesn’t seem to have been one of the more dramatic injuries a player can suffer. You know the ones where they hear a crack or a snap and just know instantaneously that they’re in trouble. Big trouble.

Obviously when it happened, in Kerry training in early to mid-January, it would have hurt. A lot. Anybody who has ever pulled their hamstring knows that razor-sharp pain, which comes on in an instant. 

