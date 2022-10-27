'The middle of the hamstring was completely torn apart’ – Kerry star Mike Breen on his injury hit season

It doesn’t seem to have been one of the more dramatic injuries a player can suffer. You know the ones where they hear a crack or a snap and just know instantaneously that they’re in trouble. Big trouble.

Obviously when it happened, in Kerry training in early to mid-January, it would have hurt. A lot. Anybody who has ever pulled their hamstring knows that razor-sharp pain, which comes on in an instant.

Still even then he was thinking more in terms of weeks than months for this injury to right itself and for him to get back to where he had left off: a key part of the Kingdom's rear-guard, a rising star on a team on the up.

Gradually, though, a sense of unease came over Mike Breen. This was beginning to feel a little more out of the ordinary.

“Yeah I was just walking around a few days after and I was kind of dragging the leg around after me,” he recalls.

"It kind of went black then after a few days. I knew then that something bad was after happening then when it started bruising.

"I went up then to the consultant in Cork and he got the surgeon to have a look at it and they said it was probably suited to have surgery on it.”

By then the scale of the injury, which restricted the Beaufort man to just one appearance for Kerry in 2022 (against Limerick in the McGrath Cup in Tralee), was beginning to hit home with him.

“It wasn’t actually off the bone,” the 24-year-old explains.

"It was actually the middle of the hamstring was completely torn apart. You’d say the hamstring was a rope and you’d cut the middle of it, it was just completely torn. In the surgery then he had to pull it back together and sow it up. I suppose that's why it took a long time to heal as well.

"He [the consultant] kind of said it would be around six months and that was bringing me up to the end of June."

A life time away at the best of times, in the increasingly condensed fixtures calendar, it was to all intents and purposes, season-ending.

The National League? Forget about that, and without a run in the National League, how likely is it you’re going to be able to force your way into a match-day squad come championship? Not very.

You better believe such thoughts were floating around the Mid Kerry captain’s mind in those early days of recovery.

“It was tough enough,” he admits.

"The first few games in the league I found nearly as tough as watching the All Ireland final. Just missing out, thinking about it and then you kind of get used to it after a bit.

"I went in then after I came off the crutches and I was doing my rehab inside with them. I just felt part of it then again. I was delighted for them when they won.”

Breen did, in fact, got back on the pitch in Fitzgerald Stadium to train with his team mates in the fortnight before the All Ireland Final with Galway in July, which must have come as both a relief and a frustration... with just a little more time could he have got back out there?

Probably not as he notes himself “the lads were flying fit” by then. No, 2022 must go down as a gap year for the impressive young half-back at inter-county level. Without that injury it’s quite possible he would have been able to retain the starting berth her earned last year.

“Yeah I did [feel in a good place] to be fair, but I suppose when there’s a new management in and new selectors there’s always going to be changes,” he reflects.

"They’re going to have new thinking, the way they play and stuff, but obviously you’d like to think you’d have a good chance of making a panel at the start of the year and possibly making the starting fifteen.”

Of course, it wasn’t to be. Fate had something else in store for Breen. If anything the experience of those six months on the side lines has made him more appreciative of the simple act of getting out on the pitch.

Certainly, his performances for Mid Kerry in particular over the last five rounds have revealed a man edging ever closer to his best with each passing game.

“Even at the moment I’m just delighted to be back out on the field playing, whatever about the results,” he says.

"It’s great to be in a county final. Just delighted to be playing at the moment. Next year I’ll have a bit more motivation to try and help Kerry get a bit further again, hopefully next year we [Kerry] won't be too far away again.”

In one of his first games back post-injury – with Beaufort in the intermediate club championship – Breen suffered another hamstring injury. Luckily it wasn’t an aggravation of his long-term injury, rather it was on the other leg.

All the same it was a nervy time for Breen. It's meant that both he and the Mid Kerry management team, led by Peter O'Sullivan, have been cautious in his game-management, on one occasion withdrawing him out of an abundance of caution.

“Peter [O’Sullivan] is a serious manager and he'll leave you take your time when you’re coming back from injury. That’s the main thing is to kind of ease your way back. He’s been great that way,” Breen stresses.

“Peter’s great, a great man-manager as well. He rings around lads and tells you what you’re supposed to be doing during the games. Obviously we made the final in 2020, lost the final to East Kerry.

"I got kind of spotted that year and was brought in to Kerry as well. He's great and the back-room team there as well, Gary Murphy and Gary McGrath they’re brilliant with the players. They’re great with the young lads too to bring them on.”

Breen really is revelling in his return to action, revelling in being part of an unbeaten side, a side which stands on the cusp of a first county title in fourteen years. The Mid Kerry captain is too young to remember that famous day in Fitzgerald Stadium, but he obviously does have memories of the 2020 final.

It was, he reflects, a strange sort of an occasion that game against East Kerry, taking place in the midst of the pandemic.

“There was a bit of build-up alright, but it didn’t feel like a final either with 200 people in the stand. It was very quiet,” he recalls.

"I remember it was a nice evening alright, it was September. I think there was no marching band or anything like that, so it didn't really feel like a final in a way. East Kerry were a good bit ahead of us, so it didn't turn out too well.”

To be fair to Mid Kerry on that particular evening they did quite well in the first half – albeit that they squandered quite a few chances – before East Kerry pulled away in the second half. David Clifford scored one of his special goals to kill the game off.

Still as disappointing as that was, it’s an experience that’s sure to stand to Breen and his colleagues’ benefit this time around.

“Yeah, absolutely we’ve more experience,” he says.

"We were young enough you could say back in 2020 and we’re a bit more experienced now again. Then we’ve young lads coming through again. They all make a difference. Most of us were there in 2020 so you’re bound to get stronger physically and mentally as well you’re going to be a bit stronger.

"After experiencing a final already you’d think it would be a bit easier the next day.”

To have gone five games unbeaten is sure to give the green and red a huge amount of confidence too, even if East Kerry are a quite fearsome opposition.

Breen describes the talent available to East Kerry boss Jerry O'Sullivan as “insane” and it's easy to see where he’s coming from. That’s not to say, however, that Breen is fearful of the task awaiting his men this weekend.

"We’re definitely going to be confident,” he declares.

"We’ll work on our own game, think about our own game. We’ll obviously do a bit of home work on some of their players, but you nearly have to do home work on all their players. I think we’ll obviously work on our own way of playing.

"We’re playing nice football, I think. We’ve a nice mixture of young lads and older lads. We’ll just enjoy the build up now.

“We’d be aiming to stay with them for as long as we can in the game and when it’s time to bring our lads off the bench on, we’d hope to have an impact off them like they have been doing in every game so far.

"I think they’ve pulled us through the game against Templenoe. We do have a strong bench now so we’d be hoping they’d have a good impact again.”

Mid Kerry are that bit more experienced, have that bit more depth and have a captain with a point to prove, to both himself and to the Kerry management team. Can they win on Sunday? Can Mike Breen climb the steps of the stand in Austin Stack Park to claim the Bishop Moynihan Cup?

Don’t doubt it. Not for one second.