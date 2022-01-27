The Kerry coaches and players hoping to be outstanding in faraway football fields

Kerry’s record of having at least one native managing another inter-county senior football team will continue in 2022, although the amount of bainisteoir bib-wearing men from the Kingdom won’t seem as plentiful as it has in other years.

Since Mick O’Dwyer pointed his car east from Waterville back in the early 1990s and started to preach his gospel in Kildare, there has been a steady flow of fellow Kerry men travelling a similar path to manage county teams willing to put their faith in the Kingdom’s football brains trust.

Leinster – in particular, Kildare, Westmeath, Wicklow and Laois – has been the most fertile ground for Kerry man to manage in, with those four counties all employing at least two different Kerry men over the last 25 years or so.

And it is one those counties, Laois, that has turned to another Kerry native to manage their footballers and fortunes in 2022, with former Austin Stacks man Billy Sheehan the latest to take the reins in the midlands county.

Indeed, Laois has been the most welcoming county for Kerry managers, with Sheehan becoming the sixth from the Kingdom after O’Dwyer, Liam Kearns, Tomas O Flaharta, John Sugrue and, most recently, Micheal Quirke who Sheehan takes over from.

As well as Kildare and Laois, O’Dwyer also managed the Wicklow footballers from 2006 to 2011, before spending 2013 as a quasi manager/advisor to the Clare senior football team.

Wicklow has also had John Evans as manager, Westmeath have had Ó Flaharta and, of course, Páidí Ó Sé, while Jack O’Connor was in charge of Kildare for two years until his departure last August, a few weeks before he was appointed Kerry manager.

Sheehan, now living in Dublin, has a long association with Laois, where he works as a schoolteacher. He transferred from Austin Stacks to Emo in 2014 and played for them for a decade before transferring to St Jude’s in Dublin. He also played with Cratloe in Clare. On the coaching front Sheehan has been involved with UCD, the Laois ladies footballers, and couple of club sides, and most notably with the Cork senior footballers in 2016 and 2017, and with Offaly in 2018.

Laois were relegated from Division 2 in last year’s truncated League, and winning promotion will be the immediate priority for Sheehan. Laois begin life in Division 3 with a trip to Ardee on Sunday to play Louth.

A few other Kerry natives will be working the sidelines this year too, with Paul Galvin the most recent to get involved for 2022. Galvin, who stepped back from managing Wexford in 2020, has joined the Kildare ‘dream team’ management as a forwards coach. Galvin, who now lives in Mayo, will join manager Glen Ryan alongside Dermot Earley, Johnny Doyle, Brian Lacey and Anthony Rainbow with the Lilywhites, who start life in Division 1 with the visit of Kerry to Newbridge under Jack O’Connor.

Elsewhere, Donie Buckley – O’Connor’s former coach from his previous time as Kerry, who also worked, briefly, on the Peter Keane management team – remains in situ in a coaching role with Monaghan under Seamus McEnaney. Buckley and O’Connor will come up against each other in Round 4 of the League at the end of February when Kerry travel to Clones.

Staying in Ulster, Kieran Donaghy remains part of Kieran McGeeney’s management team in Armagh for a second year, while Tomás Ó Sé takes his first step into senior inter-county management having linked up with John Maughan and the Offaly footballers where he will experience Division 2 with the newly promoted Faithful county.

Finally, Ray Keane – brother of just departed Kerry boss Peter – moves from club management with St Finbarrs in his adopted county of Cork into the inter-county scene as part of Keith Ricken’s back-room team with the Rebels.

On the playing front, there will be some Kerry interest in a few other counties, with four Kerry men currently looking to make their mark on faraway field.

The most established is Conor Cox (pictured above), who is expected to remain an integral part of Anthony Cunningham’s plans with Roscommon. The former Listowel Emmets man qualified for the Rossies through his Roscommon born father, and is already a crowd favourite in his new county after playing a big part in their 2019 Connacht Final win.

There will be keen interest in how Pat Spillane gets on with Sligo, after the former Templenoe man – now playing for St Jude’s in Dublin – declared to play for the Yeats county, the county of birth of his mother Rosarii.

Closer to home, another Listowel man, Joe Grimes, has been drafted into the Cork squad and played at midfield against his native county in Saturday’s McGrath Cup final. Grimes is a Garda based in West Cork and plays his club football for Clonakilty.

Austin Stacks’ county championship winning centre-back Conor Jordan is expected to continue with Clare this year after joining up with Colm Collins’ squad last year. Jordan has played underage for Kerry but was eligible to play for the Banner county through his father George, and he could be a key part of the Clare team in 2022.