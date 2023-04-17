Templenoe weather the elements better to win South Kerry Senior Football League final against Waterville

SOUTH KERRY SENIOR FOOTBALL LEAGUE FINAL

Templenoe 1-5

Waterville 0-7

Last Saturday in a very wet and windy O'Connor Park in Valentia, Templenoe collected their second South Kerry Senior League with a hard-fought win over Waterville. The Lakesiders, playing into the near gale-force conditions that were blowing into the Chapeltown end, had the better start but had nothing to show after splitting open the Templenoe defence on three occasions.

In Templenoe's first attack in the third minute Colin Crowley pointed and from the resultant kick out, which was caught by the wind, the ball fell to Colin Crowley and he made no mistake in raising a green flag after having only the goalkeeper to beat.

The wind dominated the first half with the half time score reading 1-4 to 0-1, Templenoe's other points coming from Stephen O'Sullivan (free), Aidan Crowley (‘45’) and Michael Hallissey. Barry Dwyer had Waterville's lone score.

A great save by Cillian O'Shea, when Stephen O'Sullivan found himself on a one on one towards the end of the half, was instrumental in keeping Waterville within touching distance.

There was no abating in the strong wind for the second half and even though Waterville held the eventual winners to only one point they could not break down a strong Templenoe defence and relied heavily on Barry Dwyer frees to keep them in touch.

Templenoe captain Joseph Sheehan accepted the Donnie Riney Cup on behalf of his victorious teammates, while Sean Sheehan was named the man of the match.

TEMPLENOE: Danny Cahalane, Michael Hallissey (0-1), Kieran O'Neill, Ciaran Crowley, Michael F O'Connor, Joseph Sheehan, Martin Reilly, Sean Sheehan, Kieran McCarthy, John Moriarty, Patrick Clifford, Colin Crowley (1-1), Stephen O'Sullivan 0-1 (f), Aidan Crowley 0-2 (1f, 1 ‘45’), Daniel Crowley. Subs used: Mark Casey, Hugh Granville.

WATERVILLE: Cillian O'Shea, Cillian Cronin, Fionán Clifford, Shane Draper, Sean Murphy, Oran Clifford 0-1 (f), Jack Curran, Jamie 'Batt' O'Sullivan, Cillian Clifford, Gearoid 'Batt' O'Sullivan, Barry Dwyer 0-6 ( 5f), Niall Fitzgerald, James Fitzgerald, Adam Dwyer, Dylan Huggard. Subs used: Timothy O'Sullivan, Eoin Murphy, Darragh Dwyer, Bernard Dwyer.

Referee: Maurice Murphy (St. Michaels/Foilmore)