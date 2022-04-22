Templenoe two have rebounded from set-backs to re-establish themselves as key men for Kerry

After Kerry’s hugely encouraging National League campaign culminated in the destruction of Mayo in the final at Croke Park at the beginning of this month, David Clifford was, as tends to be the case, the name on everybody’s lips at the final whistle.

The Fossa star was in breath-taking form on the day, dove-tailing superbly with Paul Geaney in the inside forward line, and generally tormenting his marker, Padraig O’Hora, to such a degree that even a little bit of sledging from the Mayo defender proved to be an absolute waste of time.

It wasn’t all about David Clifford, however. Far from it, in fact. His brother Paudie and Dara Moynihan must have covered every blade of grass, midfield held their own against a formidable opposition pairing, and the Kingdom defence continued its belligerent approach, with full-back Jason Foley in the best form of his accelerating inter-county career.

Yet, right at the heart of all that has been good about Kerry in 2022 were two Templenoe stalwarts. They might be recognised as unsung heroes when pundits and media commentators are discussing the merits of the Kingdom squad, but you can be damn sure that, for their team-mates and for manager Jack O’Connor, Tadhg Morley and Adrian Spillane are worth their weight in gold.

What has been most impressive about the hard-working duo is their resilience, and their ability to roll with the punches, to take the rough with the smooth, and to bounce back from situations where disappointment was the order of the day, both on an individual level, and from the wider team perspective.

If you go back to 2019 and Peter Keane’s first season in charge, Morley and Spillane were mainstays in that championship side. The former started all eight games at full-back, while the latter was in the first fifteen for seven of them, including the drawn and replayed All-Ireland final against Dublin. Despite the heart-break of losing the replay, they would have been hoping to push on the following year.

In November 2020, on a horrible, winter’s afternoon at Pairc Ui Chaoimh, Morley was still domiciled in the number three jersey, when Mark Keane broke Kerry’s hearts with a last-gasp goal for Cork. Spillane was on the injured list, out of sight and out of mind.

Last year wasn’t any better for the two players either. Neither of them started any of Kerry’s four championship matches. Even though they were both introduced off the bench during the painful All-Ireland semi-final defeat to Tyrone, it would have been natural for them to ponder where their inter-county careers were going during the winter.

Fast forward to the present day, and as Kerry prepare to get their Munster championship up and running in a couple of weeks’ time against Cork, Morley and Spillane are looking nailed-on certainties for inclusion. Two of the most consistent elements of the team’s game-plan in recent months, their renaissance has been very admirable.

John Rice was manager of Templenoe when the won the county intermediate championship in 2019, subsequently sealing their promotion to the race for the Bishop Moynihan Cup. Even though they would be pipped in the All-Ireland semi-final by Oughterard in early 2020, their achievement was phenomenal for such a small rural-based club. He is not surprised by Morley’s revival.

“I think over the last few years, Tadhg is one of these utility players who has been moved around. Even when he was playing minor, he started in the forwards, he was always around the middle of the field, and I suppose he was pressed into the full-back position as a utility player, whereas centre-back is probably one of his more natural positions,” Rice said.

“He was very unlucky last year. Early in the league, I think he had one or two injuries where he wasn’t starting. He came on then, trying to get back from injury and trying to impress, and he was very unlucky with a few card decisions against him. He’s had a better run of it now this year.

“Tadhg is an intelligent player, and is well able to adapt to whatever system is being used around him. He is always that way, always deeply interested in sport, even from a young age. He is one of the leaders now in the club team at this stage as well.

“He was great to work with, Tadhg wasn’t a bother. He just got on with the job. We pressed him into action at full-back as well, which wasn’t one of his natural positions, but the team came first, and that was it. There were never any issues with Tadhg. He would play anywhere for you.

“In Kerry, our forwards have always been the marquee players, and the rest of it, and the defence are often the unsung heroes of a lot of that work. I think this year that Tadhg is playing a very important role in that.”

As for Spillane, it is the willingness to do the donkey work, the stuff that is often unseen and frequently under-appreciated, that has endeared the wing-forward to the hearts of the Kingdom supporters this season. The elder of the brothers on the panel is a bit of a character, according to Rice.

“Adrian is a great old character, he has great heart, nothing gets to him, he’s one of these players who will always give you 110 per cent.

“I suppose this year he is fortunate in that he has probably found his niche there in the half-forward line. He’s always played around the middle, he will always give you everything, and the new system certainly tends to suit his style of play,” added his former club boss.

“Adrian has been unfortunate to have picked up one or two niggling injuries at wrong times for him, but he has been in and around the place now for a couple of years, he’s rightfully getting his right break this time.

“That’s very much the role that Jack has him playing this year. He’s playing that kind of Paul Galvin football where he is in the system, he’s a blocker, he’s working hard, he’s tackling hard, and he’s turning over possessions, which has been a great feature of his game this year.

“It wouldn’t be a surprise. He has always played around midfield for us, he’s a great man driving on the team from there. When Diarmuid O’Connor goes forward, he drops back and they work well together when they have to. And his role now, himself and Dara Moynihan are two very effective half-forwards.

“Adrian is a bit of a character, bit of a joker, a very relaxed guy, good to be around, he is a bit of a blackguard at times!

“As for the two points in the League final, there was a bit of a surprise with that alright. He wouldn’t be known for his accuracy at times. He took his two opportunities very well, and there are a lot of famous Kerry footballers who started out pretty wild, and ended up fairly confident scorers. Hopefully, he will do the same.”

Firing over the odd point here and there will be entering into bonus territory for Adrian Spillane. He knows his specific role in Jack O’Connor’s team at this moment in time. He has a particular job to do, and is doing it well.

Likewise Tadhg Morley, and his sweeping qualities at the back, which have seriously settled the Kerry defence. They might not be glamorous, but they could be pivotal components of any future success.