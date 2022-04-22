Kerry

Templenoe two have rebounded from set-backs to re-establish themselves as key men for Kerry

After an indifferent 2021 season, Tadhg Morley and Adrian Spillane look to have carved out their best position within the Kerry team. John O’Dowd spoke to their former club manager John Rice to talk about the Templenoe tyros

Tadhg Morley has become Kerry's established centre back having played in several positions in the Kerry team under previous managers Expand

John O'Dowd

After Kerry’s hugely encouraging National League campaign culminated in the destruction of Mayo in the final at Croke Park at the beginning of this month, David Clifford was, as tends to be the case, the name on everybody’s lips at the final whistle.

The Fossa star was in breath-taking form on the day, dove-tailing superbly with Paul Geaney in the inside forward line, and generally tormenting his marker, Padraig O’Hora, to such a degree that even a little bit of sledging from the Mayo defender proved to be an absolute waste of time.

