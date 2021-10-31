Templenoe play the conditions better to breeze past Shannon Rangers

Templenoe are into the County SFC quarter-final draw following their 1-9 to 0-5 win over Shannon Rangers

GARVEY’S COUNTY SFC – ROUND 1

Templenoe 1-9

Shannon Rangers 0-5

Templenoe eased into the quarter-finals of the County SFC after mastering the terrible, trying conditions in Fitzgerald Stadium, Killarney to get the better of Shannon Rangers by seven points in a tough first round game for both teams.

Having led by 0-7 to no score at half time, Templenoe harnessed the strong wind better in the second half, and Stephen O’Sullivan’s goal on 42 minutes broke the contest irreversibly their way.

Shannon Rangers couldn’t be faulted for the effort and industry all through, but they just lacked that bit of individual class in attack, though Jack Kennelly did add a better dimension up front when introduced at half time.

Shannon Rangers won the coin toss but opted to play against the wind in the first half – a decision manager Martin O’Mahony admitted back-fired on them, but said was a calculated gamble that they hoped they could have turned to their advantage.

Interestingly, Templenoe manager Paul Crowley divulged that his team had also opted to play against the wind first had they won the toss, but he was nonetheless pleased to see his team go in seven ahead at half time having played with a very strong wind.

Whether that would be enough of a margin was the question, but a superb Teddy Doyle free kick, that went over off the Shannon Rangers crossbar just after the re-start, was the perfect jumping off point for the club team.

Rangers’ first score of the game arrived in the 33rd minute – a fine score from midfielder Michael Foley from out near the sideline – and then Jack Kennelly converted a free from 15 metres, but Templenoe had settled back into their groove, and looked comfortable moving the ball against the strong wind and sheeting rain.

The north Kerry divisional team, if they were to have any chance of victory, really needed to not concede a goal, but Templenoe raised the game’s only green flag in the 42nd minute when Tadhg Morley drove forward, slipped a pass to Stephen O’Sullivan and he applied the cool finish past Darragh O’Shea to make it 1-8 to 0-2.

The fourth quarter was all about Templenoe controlling the tempo and making sure Shannon Rangers didn’t breach Mark Looney’s goal. Kennelly landed two more points, and sub Mark Buckley kicked a late score, but the south Kerry side were home and dry by then.

The first half was a simple tale of Templenoe trying to make hay, so to speak, with the gale at their backs, and though they won the half by seven points it was hard to know if they would be enough.

The club side fairly much had it all their own way, certainly in terms of territorial advantage, possession and attempted shots. Colin Crowley’s seventh minute converted free got them off the mark, and Brian Crowley and Stephen O’Sullivan had them three ahead at the water break.

The second quarter produced scores from Gavin Crowley, Stephen O’Sullivan, Brian Crowley and Adrian Spillane to put Templenoe seven up, while Shannon Rangers could only manage to get the ball over the end line twice in the entire half.

Jason and Michael Foley, Shane Enright, Darragh Keane and Padraig Boyle toiled hard in the conditions, but Templenoe’s better cohesion as a club side always shone through.

It was a performance that pleased manager Paul Crowley, not least because Killian Spillane and Patrick Clifford were missing (and will remain so for the championship) while Adrian Spillane played with a broken toe and Teddy Doyle is nursing a bad rib injury.

A commendable win, then, in the circumstances for Templenoe, who have a second quarter-final to look forward to in just their second year playing in the senior county championship.

TEMPLENOE: Mark Looney, Michael Hallissey, Kieran O’Neill, Tadhg Morley, John Spillane, Gavin Crowley 0-1, John Rice 0-1, Josh Crowley Holland, Adrian Spillane 0-1, Teddy Doyle 0-1 (f), Brian Crowley 0-2, Tommy Spillane, Stephen O’Sullivan 1-2, Sean Sheehan, Colin Crowley 0-1 (f). Subs: John Moriarty for C Crowley (ht), Kieran McCarthy for T Spillane (ht), Mark Casey for B Crowley (52)

SHANNON RANGERS: Darragh O’Shea (Ballydonoghue), Danny Wrenn (Tarbert), Jason Foley (Ballydonoghue), Brendan O’Neill (Ballydonoghue), Jack O’Sullivan (Ballyduff), Shane Enright (Tarbert), Kevin Enright (Tarbert), Brian Ó Seanacháin (Ballydonoghue), Michael Foley 0-1 (Ballydonoghue), Darragh Keane (Asdee), Padraig Boyle (Ballyduff), Gerald O’Sullivan (Tarbert), Jack Foley (Ballydonoghue), Mikey Boyle (Ballyduff), Paul Kennelly (Ballydonoghue). Subs: Mark Buckley 0-1 (Tarbert) for G O’Sullivan (ht), Jack Kennelly 0-3 (2f) (Ballydonoghue) for J Foley, Cillian Langan (Tarbert) for M Boyle (48), Neilus Mulvihill (Beale) for J O’Sullivan (50), Darragh Sheehy (Ballydonoghue) for D Keane (52), Martin Collins (Asdee) for M Foley (56).

Referee: Brendan Brosnan (Glenflesk)