Templenoe manager Crowley: ‘Our county championship is over but we have plenty to play for yet’

It has been something of an annus mirabilis for Templenoe so far this year, with four players returning to the club with All-Ireland medals jangling in their pockets and the club's first ever County Senior Club Championship final to look forward to the weekend after next. However, none of that is much comfort right now, in the hours and days after the team’s county SFC exit, especially after having come so close to toppling a fancied Mid Kerry side.

Certainly the silly speculation that Templenoe might not give this game their full focus, given the proximity of that Senior Club final against Kerins O’Rahillys, proved entirely unfounded. Had they won on Sunday, which they might easily have done, Templenoe would be preparing for a county semi-final rematch against their Group 4 opposition, Feale Rangers, next weekend, with that club final against Strand Road on ice.

Indeed, manager Paul Crowley never expected any different from his squad of players who gave it their all against a slightly stronger divisional team on Sunday.

“I think maybe a few people in the media and so on might have gotten the wrong idea after our game against Feale Rangers. They beat us fair and square and we were certainly missing some key players that day, but every player that was missing was out for a genuine reason. Seán Sheehan is still a major doubt, unfortunately. Adrian (Spillane) got a full game under his belt today and I thought he played really well. Brian Crowley got three quarters of a game and Cian Hallissey got fifteen minutes. That's good news for us in the long term. We'll be able to assess fitness better on Wednesday, but at the moment it looks like everybody's okay,” Crowley explained.

The Templenoe manager was as disappointed as any of his players at the result in Killarney on Sunday, given that the sides were level in the dying minutes and Templenoe had a very real chance of upsetting the odds, but it wasn't to be.

“I thought it was a very good game, but that's small comfort to our lads. It's never nice to lose a close battle. Mid Kerry made a fast start. We weren't too worried, we kind of expected that they would. We settled well and got a few scores ourselves. We got it back to a point at half-time, we were happy enough with that and happy with how we were playing.

"We made a great start to the second half, I think we went three points up at one stage, but look, fair play to Mid Kerry. They came back at us and went a point ahead. We were able to draw level again, but they just had that little bit more in the finish and got the couple of points we needed. Every one of our players left everything they had out on that field there; you can't ask any more of them than that.

“Our County Championship is over, but we have plenty to play for yet. I'll be going into that dressing room in a few minutes to remind them of that and to lift them. It didn't go our way today, but they did us proud and we'll be ready to go again.”