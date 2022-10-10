Kerry

Templenoe manager Crowley: ‘Our county championship is over but we have plenty to play for yet’

Templenoe defender Tadgh Morley leaves the pitch after his club's County SFC quarter-final loss to Mid Kerry at Fitzgerald Stadium in Killarney. Photo by Sportsfile Expand

Jimmy Darcy

It has been something of an annus mirabilis for Templenoe so far this year, with four players returning to the club with All-Ireland medals jangling in their pockets and the club's first ever County Senior Club Championship final to look forward to the weekend after next. However, none of that is much comfort right now, in the hours and days after the team’s county SFC exit, especially after having come so close to toppling a fancied Mid Kerry side.

Certainly the silly speculation that Templenoe might not give this game their full focus, given the proximity of that Senior Club final against Kerins O’Rahillys, proved entirely unfounded. Had they won on Sunday, which they might easily have done, Templenoe would be preparing for a county semi-final rematch against their Group 4 opposition, Feale Rangers, next weekend, with that club final against Strand Road on ice.

