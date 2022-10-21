Templenoe hoping football can prove a balm to a mourning community

In the face of tragedy, does it really matter who wins a game of football?

Of course it doesn’t, but somehow that’s the greatness of sport. It gives us the chance to express ourselves, to forget real life for that little window of time when the game is underway.

For Templenoe this week great sadness and shock will be followed by a giddy excitement as the club seeks a crowning achievement. A strange juxtaposition for sure, but god knows, life is rarely straightforward.

The death last week in a road accident of 25-year-old Tom Gudgeon – whose burial was on Monday of this week – has cast a real pall on the community in Templenoe as they bid farewell to a man whose smile was this week described as “large and bright enough to warm every room”.

“Unfortunately we lost a young man there last week in a car accident,” Templenoe football manager Paul Crowley told The Kerryman this week.

"They were burying the poor boy there today [Monday] and it’s obviously had its repercussions within the team he would have been a great friend with a lot of the boys, especially our slightly younger players and that’s dulled things down quite a bit [ahead of the club final].

"As for his family, Maureen and the two boys and his sister we’re thinking of them. It definitely has thrown a bit of a blanket on it over the weekend. Only 25-years-of-age, a tragic accident and he played a lot of underage football with us and just a lovely man.”

It feels almost sinful to think of something joyous under the circumstances, but time nor tide will wait and Templenoe stand on the cusp of something very special indeed in the senior club final.

“There is a great buzz,” Crowley admits.

"To be honest we didn't really start thinking about it until after we played Mid Kerry, because you didn’t know where your going to be facing a semi-final in a county championship or possibly even going another step. There’s a sponsorship thing there going on with the club and, as I said, the supporters are backing us to the hilt.”

Templenoe’s story must rank amongst the most remarkable the game has ever seen. They've gone from the basement to the penthouse. From novice football, to being just sixty minutes away from a senior club title and with it the chance to represent Kerry in the provincial club championship.

“I’ve been involved from Novice Shield, Novice, Junior, Intermediate the whole lot. It’s my second year as manager,” Crowley recalls.

"To be honest people don’t even realise what we’ve achieved at this stage! There have been times I’ve sat down and thought to myself where have we got to from the bottom almost, Division 5, the bottom tier and in a little less than ten years we’re facing a senior club final.

"It is fairy-tale stuff, but I have to say this group of lads, the hardcore group of lads, there’s one or two of them gone alright in the last few years, they’re phenomenal. They never know when they’re beaten. They keep bouncing back.

"I’ll give you an example. After we played Mid Kerry we said in the dressing room we’d give them a week off, we train Wednesdays and weekends because fellas are working away and things, and we said ‘look, we’ll knock Wednesday on the head'. They basically told us, no, we’re training Wednesday and I think that night we had 28 players.”

Kerins O’Rahillys stand in their way next Sunday afternoon in Fitzgerald Stadium and, while they had a difficult time of it in the race for the Bishop Moynihan Cup, Crowley is clear that the Tralee men represent a clear and present danger.

“I think the day you take Strand Road for granted you’ll really get egg on your face,” he stresses.

"At the level they normally play at maybe they haven't quite reached those heights, but again if you’re winning in Division 1 and you’re in a senior club final you’d consider that a fairly good year!

"There’s various things going around about some of their players working abroad and we personally read nothing into that, because we know they’ll both be back for that final. They’ll be gunning for this final.

"I’d say Tommy Walsh’s injury will more than likely have cleared up. We don’t get any information from Tralee obviously! But if you take them for granted you’ll really get egg on your face.

"They’re a seriously good, strong, physical team. They’ll be well up for this. Having lost the county final last year to Stacks I’m sure that will be another thing for them.

"Obviously too the fact that Dingle were beaten yesterday by East Kerry will mean the winner will represent Kerry in Munster and all that will come into it. Strand Road are long established. They’ll be well, well tuned into the game on Sunday.”