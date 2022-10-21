Kerry

Templenoe hoping football can prove a balm to a mourning community

The death of local man and former player Tom Gudgeon last week cast a pall over the Templenoe club and community ahead of the county club football final

kerryman

Damian Stack

In the face of tragedy, does it really matter who wins a game of football?

Of course it doesn’t, but somehow that’s the greatness of sport. It gives us the chance to express ourselves, to forget real life for that little window of time when the game is underway.

