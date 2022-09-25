Templenoe complete the eight Kerry County SFC quarter-finalists ahead of Monday’s draw

After a weekend of matches, many of which didn’t have a do-or-die element to them, the eight quarter-finalists of the County Senior Football Championship have been determined, with Templenoe the last team to reach the knock-out stage, joining the seven teams that had already qualified before this weekend’s series of round 3 group games.

The four group winners are Dr Crokes, East Kerry, Mid Kerry and Feale Rangers, with the last three all coming through with the maximum six points after three wins each. Dr Crokes finished with five points in Group 1, the same as Kenmare Shamrocks, but the Killarney club top the group with a better scoring difference.

The four Group runners-up are Kenmare Shamrocks, Dingle, Austin Stacks and Templenoe, the latter needing a late equaliser from St Brendans to hold South Kerry to a draw in order for Templenoe to qualify despite a seven-point loss to Feale Rangers.

The quarter-final draw takes place on Radio Kerry’s Terrace Talk programme on Monday evening, with the four Group winners on one side and the four second place finishers on the other side of the draw. The draw will be an open one, but repeat meetings from the Group stage are not permitted.

The quarter-finals will take place on the weekend of October 8 and 9. The CCC will confirm the dates, times and venues for the quarter-finals when they meet after the draw on Monday night, though it would seem possible that a double-header will take place in Austin Stack Park on Saturday evening, and another double-header in Fitzgerald Stadium on Sunday.

The County SFC semi-finals take place the weekend after the quarter-finals, on October 15 and 16, while the county final is scheduled for two weeks later, on Sunday, October 30.