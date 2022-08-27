Templenoe capitalise on early Dingle red card to reach the club’s first Senior Club Championship final

KERRY PETROLEUM COUNTY SENIOR CLUB FOOTBALL CHAMPIONSHIP SEMI-FINAL

Templenoe 0-14

Dingle 0-10

Templenoe’s rise through the ranks of club football continued on Saturday evening as they qualifed for the County Senior Club Championship final with a sometimes scratchy but never less than deserved four-point win over Dingle. Such is the ambition and standard of quality of this group of senior players, anything less than beating Kerins O’Rahillys in the final will feel like failure, but for now they have put themselves on one of the summits of senior football in Kerry – they just need to plant the flag to saw they have conquered the mountain.

Dingle made it to the County League Final this year, and that is before the return of Kerry panellists Tom O’Sullivan and Paul Geaney. They came a cropper against Spa in the opening round, but re-jigged somewhat and saw off Na Gaeil and Kenmare Shamrocks in impressive fashion to put themselves into this semi-final.

Templenoe, though, had four big Kerry players returning for this championship and really announced themselves with a convincing win over Austin Stacks. Any few doubters remaining were dismissed with their victory over Dr Crokes, and a draw with Kerins O’Rahillys was enough to not only put them into this semi-final, but also to give them home advantage. It is hard not to think that counted for a least of couple of scores for them.

Given the proven quality of the sides in question, this one was always going to be packed full of action, but nobody expected the drama to unfold as in instantaneously as it did. Dingle won the throw-in and launched a quick ball forward, winning a free. Gavin Curran came out of goal to confidently slot it over, but the cheers were quickly muted with a Templenoe player down injured. Referee Pádraig O’Sullivan consulted his officials before brandishing red card to Kerry Under-20 sharpshooter Dylan Geaney, and Dingle were straight away missing one of their most potent weapons.

It didn’t break their stride, though. A superb catch by the excellent Paul Geaney saw Ruan McCarthy draw a foul duly converted by Barry O’Sullivan. They launched two more dangerous heat-seeking missiles down on the Templenoe square, with Paul Geaney’s goal attempt barely cleared off the line. Aidan Crowley won a free converted by Stephen O’Sullivan to get Templenoe on the board, but Tom O’Sullivan did likewise for Gavin Curran to slow his second free. 0-3 to 0-1.

Dingle had two more long balls well dealt with by Mark Looney in the Templenoe goal, while John Rice neatly doubled their own tally. They were beginning to take control now, and had the players to take advantage of it. Killian Spillane slotted over a free. Gavin Crowley won the breaking kick-out in trademark fashion and sent in a great ball that ended up with Aidan Crowley firing over. If that score was a brilliant example of by-passing good defence, Gavin Crowley’s was as effective but simpler – he just sent a beauty over everybody’s head and between the posts from long range. Templenoe ahead by 0-5 to 0-2.

Back came Dingle, equally hungry and determined. Niall Geaney smoothly swung over a fine score. A foul on George Durrant saw Tom O’Sullivan double his tally, and it was all square again.

Templenoe finished the half very strongly, though. Killian Spilane, always menacing, doubled his tally, somehow winning a high ball and fisting over from the tightest of angles. Colin Crowley had watched his older brother shoot a beauty from long range and duly repeated the trick. Gavin Curran carried the ball out from his defence but ran into trouble and coughed up a foul, with Aidan Crowley duly splitting the posts, leaving the half-time score Templenoe 0-8 Dingle 0-5.

Dingle came out strongly in the second half, but again they just couldn’t quite convert the chances as efforts from Paul and Niall Geaney trailed narrowly wide. Paul Did split the posts afterwards with a fine score, but a clever pass into Seán Sheehan saw Stephen O’Sullivan respond with a free. Great determination by Patrick Clifford to win back the ball resulted in Stephen putting four points between them again, 0-10 to 0-6 and it looked like Templenoe were starting to pull away.

Dingle have stood in such crucibles before, and their response was magnificent. More good work by the talismanic Paul Geaney saw Ruan McCarthy reduce the deficit. Billy O’Connor was deftly robbed by Adrian Spillane in the danger-zone, but Barry O’Sullivan once again showed his mettle with a fine point and the game was back in the melting pot.

Killian Spillane was starting to glow now. He landed a superb point himself and then sent a clever precision pass to Seán Sheehan to fire over.

With ten minutes left, time was becoming a real factor for Dingle. Barry O’Sullivan reduced the deficit to a goal. The response was absolutely stunning, though, as Killian Spillane won an absolutely stunning mark against all the odds and converted – it was unquestionably the standout score of the game. O’Sullivan won another free for Dingle, duly converted by Tom O’Sullivan.

Realistically Dingle needed a goal now and very nearly got in for a chance, but John Rice was alert to the danger and cleared his lines. It was even more dangerous a minute later as Barry O’Sullivan passed across the square, but keeper Mark Looney somehow read his intention perfectly and intercepted.

The last word, somewhat fittingly, went to Killian Spillane as he pushed the gap back out to four with the last few trickles of sand falling from the hourglass, and Templenoe had their place booked in their first ever Senior Club final.

TEMPLENOE: Mark Looney, Michael Hallissey, Kieran O’Neill, John Rice (0-1), Patrick Clifford, Tadhg Morley, Gavin Crowley (0-1), Seán Sheehan (0-1), Adrian Spillane, Mark Casey, Josh Crowley Holland, Colin Crowley (0-1), Stephen O’Sullivan 0-3 (2f), Aidan Crowley 0-2 (1f), Killian Spillane 0-5 (1m, 1f). Subs: Tom Spillane for Stephen O’Sullivan (46), Cian Hallissey for Colin Crowley (55)

DINGLE: Gavin Ó Curráin (0-2, 2f), Micheál Ó Flannúra, Conchobhar Ó Súilleabháin, Conchúir Ó Flannúra, Pádraig Ó Chonchúir, Tomás Ó Súilleabháin 0-2 (2f), Niall Ó Geibheannaigh (0-1), Seoirse Durrant, Liam Ó Chonchúir, Ruadhán Mac Carthaigh (0-1), Barra Ó Súillebháin 0-3 (1f), Padraig Mac a’tSithigh, Diollún Ó Geibheannaigh, Pól Ó Geibheannaigh (0-1), Micheál Ó Geibheannaigh. Fir Ionad: Tadhg de Brún for Liam Ó Chonchúir (57)

Referee: Pádraig O’Sullivan (Firies)