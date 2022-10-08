Templenoe boss Paul Crowley: ‘There’s a great buzz around’

Already assured of their spot in the senior club championship decider, Templenoe are now preparing for Sunday’s quarter-final with Mid Kerry in the race for the Bishop Moynihan Cup, a huge achievement for the club, as manager Paul Crowley acknowledged.

“In all fairness, if we had been offered these positions, we probably would have found it hard to accept them, or believe them, ourselves,” he noted.

"The boys are putting themselves in the positions, we can only just guide them, and they are playing some great football. It’s a bit unexpected, but I suppose when you think about the players that we have available to us, you can see where it’s coming from.

“From the time we beat Dingle in that home game [in the club semi], you could nearly feel it as well as notice it, that there’s a great buzz around the locality.

"It’s absolutely brilliant, and it’s possibly only getting going at the moment. It has created a great atmosphere.

“The only thing that I was kind of pleased about when we heard the draw was that the game is going to be on in Fitzgerald Stadium, because I am presuming that is possibly where our club final will be played, so it will give us another outing there so that players can get used to the whole set-up. Like that, when you’re playing Mid Kerry in a big, open field like that, it’s ideal preparation for us.

“We have been fighting two fires, and sometimes you can take your eye off one, and be caught between both.

"We’ll just have to give it our all, hopefully get out the other end of it with a victory and, most importantly, get out the end of it without picking up any further injuries.”

Appreciative of the huge challenged posed by an impressively performing Mid Kerry district, the Templenoe manager is hopeful that all the niggling injuries in the squad will clear, to some degree, by Sunday, though midfielder Seán Sheehan’s shoulder problem is likely to rule him out. Adrian Spillane is also being bothered by a calf muscle issue.