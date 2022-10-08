Kerry

Templenoe boss Paul Crowley: ‘There’s a great buzz around’

Club are enjoying one of the most glorious periods of their history to date

Paul Crowley, Manager of Templenoe Photo by Tatyana McGough Expand

kerryman

John O'Dowd

Already assured of their spot in the senior club championship decider, Templenoe are now preparing for Sunday’s quarter-final with Mid Kerry in the race for the Bishop Moynihan Cup, a huge achievement for the club, as manager Paul Crowley acknowledged.

In all fairness, if we had been offered these positions, we probably would have found it hard to accept them, or believe them, ourselves,” he noted.

