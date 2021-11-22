Team Garvey’s, without their American, come up short against Killester

Paris McCarthy who had a big performance at the weekend in the Team Garvey's St. Mary's/Killester game

MISSQUOTE.IE WOMEN’S SUPER LEAGUE

Team Garvey’s St. Mary’s 69

Pyrobel Killester 80

Although the end result was not the desired one, St. Mary’s proved that they can compete with the best of them as they were the only Super League team to play without an American this weekend.

Pryobel Killester got off to a quick start in Castleisland with Michelle Clarke getting 10 of her team's 19 points early in the first quarter. Team Garvey’s settled, Deirdre Geaney and Emma Sherwood were good under the board, while Lorraine Scanlon got nine points as Team Garveys trailed 18-23 at the end of the first quarter.

Killester’s American, Shannon Powelle, controlled the second quarter, scoring 15 points and winning a lot off the boards. Team Garvey’s gave everything and tried to respond quickly but neither the shots nor the calls were going their way and at half time the visitors led by 18.

Team Garvey’s came out a much stronger side in the second half and again Lorraine Scanlon was outstanding in offence, scoring another nine points. Emma Sherwood, Denise Dunlea and Rheanne O’Shea backed her up with scores, and a strong home team defence saw St Marys win the quarter 20 points to 17, though they still trailed by 15 going into the fourth quarter.

Paris McCarthy stepped up in the fourth and controlled the game, scoring eight points and getting some good steals. In defence, Lorraine Scanlon, Meabh Barry, Deirdre Geaney and Labhaoise Walmsley won the boards and kept the game within reach.

With just under two minutes to go, the contest was very much within reach but a strong block and steal by the Killester girls gave them the advantage and they made full use of it.

Team Garvey’s: Lorraine Scanlon 24, Emma Sherwood 11, Paris McCarthy 10, Deirdre Geaney 9, Denise Dunlea 8.

Pyrobel Killester: Shannon Powelle 35, Michelle Clarke 19, Myah Taylor 16, Kate Kelly 4, Ali Connolly & Telma Ducasse 2 each, Ella McCloskey 1.

Team Garvey’s St. Mary’s travel to Leixlip next weekend where they meet Liffey Celtics.