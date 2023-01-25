Tadhg Morley believes there’s always room to improve as Kerry look to defend League and All-Ireland titles

Unintended consequences. David Moran retires from inter-county football on Monday and, whether he likes it or not, Tadhg Morley moves up another rung on the seniority ladder.

Morley is 29 now, still a young man with plenty more years of football in him, but already he carries himself with that easy air of one of the team's elder statesmen. It helps, of course, that he won that elusive All-Ireland medal last summer, taking some of the pressure that would have weighed on him and his team mates who didn’t have that Celtic cross.

Moran – whom Morley describes as “a phenomenal player, unreal” – leaves the stage with three All-Ireland medals, and as Kerry start out in 2023 looking to defend the League and Championship titles they won last year, the desire by Morley and his team mates is to keep winning. Much wants more and all that.

“When you get involved with the Kerry panel, right from the off you are trying to win it. It doesn’t matter what age you are. I started with Kerry at twenty-two, twenty-three and straightaway you want to start winning All-Irelands, so it doesn’t matter what age you are,” Morley said this week ahead of Sunday’s League opener above in Donegal.

"Whenever you get around the thirty mark you are just trying to impart the knowledge that you have to the younger fellas that this thing absolutely flies. And just to enjoy every moment, number one, and work really hard and try and win as much as possible. At that age you start to think this is absolutely flying. And just to make the most of it.”

Morley is a solid fella, on and off the field. After a couple of tricky seasons, last year he established himself as the team's resident centre-back, an oak tree with a sharp football brain at the heart of the Kerry defence.

"I am a pretty good reader of a game. I can kinda see the patterns that develop. That kinda helped for that role, for sure,” Morley says, with the sort of quiet self-confidence that a younger players might not think, not to mind say out loud in a media briefing. “Paddy (Tally) was a good coach in that respect too on what to do and where to be. Then we have very good video analysis, as well. You can just knock stuff of Jack, as well, he has a great football brain. He’d be able to help you out with different things, as well. You are working off your full-back line a lot, as well, the lads would be good to tell you where to be and stuff.”

Just three goals conceded across the entire season last year speaks to a defensive block that could hardly be improved upon in 2022, but the Templenoe man isn’t buying the assertion that the same seven men – four of whom won All Stars, Morley among them – will be the automatic picks for the defence this year.

“I would not say that the defence was set in stone last year. We were pushed all the way from other bodies that were there, Paul Murphy and Gavin Crowley were always in the mix,” he says. “How can we improve on it? Everybody is on their toes the whole time because lads like the two I mentioned, Dylan Casey is back now and is flying. Dan O’Donoghue had a very good league campaign last year. Mike Breen is back from injury and playing very well, training very well and his body is good so we have great additions there, great strength in depth in our defence.

“So we will be just trying to keep on improving that unit and be solid. We need everybody to be comfortable in their roles and lads like Graham (O’Sullivan) and Tom (O’Sullivan) can play half back as well as corner back, so to improve we just need to keep pushing each other really.

"You could just be playing really and the next thing Paddy could be beside you. He’d be knocking around in the middle of the game. It is very good that way, it is not fake like a walkthrough. It is in the middle of a training game. It probably helped me a lot. We do so much on our whole team play that anybody could do it, so you have to be playing well. Paul Murphy can play (no.6) as well. Or Gavin Crowley.”

So, we take it that Morley feels there is room for improvement within the team? That the Kerry2022 model can be better – maybe has to be better? – tin 2023.

"Big time, yeah. If you were to take the team’s performance over games last year, I don’t know did we ever get our best performance out. I’d say, twenty minutes here and twenty minutes there. First half against Dublin was pretty decent, but second half was way down. The All-Ireland final was solid but it wasn’t great,” he says.

“Definitely I think there is another step to go there. It is such a condensed season this year that you have to start motoring at the same time. You can’t be waiting for April (or) May because that’s the Munster Championship, so you have to get the show on your road. I think there is definitely room for improvement and trying to get that complete game.

"There is an argument there does any team ever hit one hundred per cent, a 10/10 performance, but I think the Dublin footballers have done it, I think the Limerick hurlers have done it, I think it is doable. That is the exciting part for us coming back this year, the hunger is there to win another All-Ireland and just push our boundaries and try and get better.

"We probably started back training a little bit after everyone else around Christmas time. A lot of counties were back a good bit before that. Naturally we are going to be a little bit behind fitness-wise. We are happy with how training is going. With the panel we have there at the moment, it is very competitive and lads are going very well. Lads are really trying to put their hands up for positions if other lads are absent or injured. It is very enjoyable at the moment, for sure.

“Everybody just wants to play every game because there is competition for every position on the pitch, everybody wants to be on the starting fifteen one hundred percent. When you are not playing you are thinking, ‘well if he plays well I won’t get back in there’. So yes, everyone wants to start but when you are out of the team it’s hard to get back in again. It’s easier to stay on the team than to get back into it. I have feeling we’ll have a spot for David Clifford somehow (when he returns) but for me personally it is better to be playing.”

At 34 David Moran obviously felt there wasn’t another season in the body, as well as family and work commitments informing his decision to retire this week. It seems that the Clifford brothers have been kicking football every weekend for the last 12 months. The Rathmore contingent might need an extra week or two to recharge after their All-Ireland Club Championship run. Others are currently rehabbing legacy injuries from the county championship such as Paul Geaney, Sean O’Shea and Brian Ó Beagaloich.

Morley – and his Templenoe team mates – is in the best position possible as the new year comes into view. His club commitments finished in late October and he has had a couple of months to rest the body, recharge the energy levels, and let the exertions and celebrations of the All-Ireland win wash over him and out of him.

“I think it’s an advantage that we don’t have a district championship in Kenmare for us to get a good decent break. In my opinion there is a correlation there with the amount of players that are on the Kerry panel from the Kenmare District and the fact that we don’t play a District Championship,” he reckons. “Lads get a break. They get time to rehab injuries, to so a bit of gym work or whatever. I suppose that is one of the disadvantages of district championships that are on in Kerry that it is helter-skelter all the way to the end of the year. Yeah, we finished early and we enjoyed our bit of a break and we are refreshed and ready to go again.

“Club games have gotten very physical and more intense so it takes a big toll on the body. So a break is unbelievable when you can get it. I have been lucky injury-wise myself for the last few years but by the end of the club season with Templenoe I was starting to break down a little all right because it was such a long year. So for me to get those couple of months break was fantastic. Now, it doesn’t work for everybody because success means with your club that you are going on further than that and you will take success over taking a break.

“We have had plenty of time to look back at it fondly since the All-Ireland final. I suppose at this point you are looking back at it from a learning point of view. We are also probably looking back at it in terms of how we prepared for certain scenarios and games during the League. That is probably what we are looking at now while in the weeks following the final we were looking back at it with fondness and what a great day it was for your friends, your family and all that. But that is a long time ago now and we have parked it and now other than what we have learned from it, we have moved on now to what lies ahead of us.”

What lies ahead in the immediate future – maybe in Ballybofey on Sunday and against Monaghan the following week – is that Morley will be handed the captaincy of the team in the absence of team captain David Clifford. Another East Kerry player might be given the honour, but Morley is as well placed to lead the team out and call the coin toss, though it’s not something he is giving too much thought too.

“Was I captain during the McGrath Cup, I suppose I was” he says, “but, yes, it would be a great honour. I was lucky last year that I was captain when we played Armagh so that was the first time I did it. Yeah, it is a great honour and a great honour for the club and for the family. It is not something that affects me a lot and something I would not overly think about because there are several leaders in the group so it is not that you have to do anything extra, just concentrate on yourself. If Jack wants me to be captain for one game or two games I am happy to fill in that role. Obviously David will be back whenever that is and he will be taking up that role.”

A more pressing issue for Morley is that he is in Donegal on Sunday, doing what is asked of him and what he expects of himself. Setting standards. Maintaining standards. Driving those title defences on from the start.