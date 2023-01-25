Kerry

Tadhg Morley believes there’s always room to improve as Kerry look to defend League and All-Ireland titles

Morley continues to grow into a leadership role on the Kerry team, with the established no.6 always ready to lead from the back

Tadhg Morley says he is well rested and ready to go with Kerry in 2023, adding that the absence of a Kenmare District Championship at the end of the year has been a help to him, his Templenoe club mates, and the Kenmare Shamrocks and Kilgarvan panellists to get a much needed break before resuming with Kerry Expand

Paul Brennan

Unintended consequences. David Moran retires from inter-county football on Monday and, whether he likes it or not, Tadhg Morley moves up another rung on the seniority ladder.

Morley is 29 now, still a young man with plenty more years of football in him, but already he carries himself with that easy air of one of the team's elder statesmen. It helps, of course, that he won that elusive All-Ireland medal last summer, taking some of the pressure that would have weighed on him and his team mates who didn’t have that Celtic cross.

