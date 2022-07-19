Kerry

Tadhg Morley and Kerry showing pride in the name of defence

The Templenoe star tells Damian Stack how he bounced back from a difficult 2021 to have a storming 2022 campaign

Tadhg Morley poses for a portrait during a Kerry Football Media Conference at Gleneagle Hotel in Killarney Photo by Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile Expand

kerryman

Damian Stack

Twelve months ago and a world away. Back then he just couldn’t catch a break. Now the world is his oyster. From the periphery to the centre. From bit part player, to leading man. From frustrated to fulfilled.

The frustration wasn't necessarily that he wasn’t playing well, or that he couldn't play well. He felt he was training well enough. It’s was the chance, the chance was the thing and for one reason or another he wasn’t getting it.

