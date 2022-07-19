Tadhg Morley and Kerry showing pride in the name of defence

Twelve months ago and a world away. Back then he just couldn’t catch a break. Now the world is his oyster. From the periphery to the centre. From bit part player, to leading man. From frustrated to fulfilled.

The frustration wasn't necessarily that he wasn’t playing well, or that he couldn't play well. He felt he was training well enough. It’s was the chance, the chance was the thing and for one reason or another he wasn’t getting it.

Even then when he got a few minutes here or there fate had other ideas for him. A run off the bench against Roscommon in the National League was ended by a red card. A weird tackle, nothing malicious, and his day was done. Another opportunity passed him by.

It was a similar story against Tipperary in the Munster championship. On the pitch a handful of minutes and, boom, a black card. Back down the bottom of the hill again, pushing the boulder up it, fighting gravity.

The gravity of the situation was that the Kingdom were absolutely flying at the time. As Tadhg Morley says himself, it’s hard to break into a winning team. And he really was out of it, hard as it is to imagine now.

The Templenoe man didn’t play any part in the seventy minutes of regulation time against Tyrone, only coming on in extra-time to try and rescue the situation as Kerry scrambled for a way over the line against the eventual All Ireland champions.

At the time there probably weren’t too many of us who would have had Morley pencilled in as a key man – if not the key man – in turning the Kingdom's fortunes around. One man who did was Jack O’Connor. That why he’s Kerry manager and we’re not.

As soon as the he took the reins, the Dromid man went around the county to meet one-on-one with each and every one of his players and potential players. It was, Morley says, a ‘good touch’.

Not only did it show O’Connor’s man-management skills, it showed his ability to plot things out, weeks, months in advance. Morley would be key for Jack, that much was clear, even if the full plan (the sweeper role he’s taken on) didn’t become fully apparent for a time.

“I’d a good chat with him,” Morley reveals.

"He kind of saw me more as a half-back player, that’s probably my most natural position to be out there. There wasn’t anything specifically said about sweeping or anything like that really. He was more saying that he was thinking of me more out maybe around 6.

"We had a good discussion then about the role of a number 6 and what he was looking for in that. I tried to do that then for the sessions we had post that meeting into the league.

"Me and Jack have developed a really good relationship we’re able to chat about different things and it’s developed from there really.”

Many observers have identified Paddy Tally’s influence as key for Kerry this year in a defensive context. For Morley, though, it's more of a collective thing than just one coach. Indeed, the players themselves have played a large part in driving it.

“No, Paddy does a bit of everything to be honest with you,” Morley explains.

"He's an incredible coach. He runs some really good training sessions with Jack and Micheál [Quirke] and Murph [Diarmuid Murphy] are all involved in as well, Jason McGann. We, just coming from the Tyrone game last year, we were just really disappointed with the goals that we conceded.

"Three in that game, we conceded four in a league game against Dublin in Thurles so we knew we weren’t going to win an All Ireland the way that was happening. Goals win games and especially big games in Croke Park.

"We reviewed that and said ‘look, we need to do something with our defence, we needed to do work on it more than we were’. Paddy has obviously been involved in that, but it’s Jack and the other management team [as well], everyone is in on it together. Paddy’s a really good coach.”

Watching Kerry this year it’s not just the quality of their defence that’s caught the eye, it's the pride the players seem to take in it. The two things, clearly, go hand-in-hand.

“Yeah 100%,” Morley continues.

"We're looking at the defence from 15 back, so like when we lose the ball the lads are working really hard up front, putting in some big tackles. We’re really priding ourselves in our defending for sure.

"We were really disappointed to concede a goal against the Dubs. We had a really good record in championship this year. It was a really good finish though to be fair. We’re really taking pride in it for sure.”

More than that, this Kerry team is drawing energy from the way they're defending. And from the way the Kerry fans are reacting to it, cheering almost as loudly for those turnovers as for the little moments of magic down the other end.

“It's a huge thing for us to get a turnover and to hear the Kerry supporters roaring and shouting and cheering us on after one of them,” he says.

"It’s a big deal for us at the back there, and we got some really important ones the last day against the Dubs, but we’ll have to have a few more of them against Galway.”

Down the back stretch, in that last fifteen minute spell of the All Ireland semi-final, those turnovers were huge, achieved as they were against the most immense pressure. Not just from fifteen men in sky blue jerseys, but from all those near misses in the years preceding it.

“It wasn’t so much fear in the mind, but there was definitely a bit of ‘we can’t leave this happen again’,” the 28-year-old admits.

"We knew it was going to be tight. We knew it was going to be a one-point game either way. Obviously we wanted it to be us. We were talking about the value of that one point throughout the whole build-up to the game and one-point swings, two-point swings, that sort of stuff.

"We were a little bit disappointed in reviewing the game that we left them back into it, but we knew they were a really good side. That overtime period from 70-76 or 77 I think that kind of unbreakable spirit that we have in the camp and in the team this year really shone through there.”

To finally get over the line in a big one, in a tight one, that’s absolutely massive for the development of this bunch of Kerry footballers

“I think it’s a big one for sure,” Morley continues.

"Funnily enough I think one or two of the league games really helped us in that way, a couple of tough away games. We were really disappointed with the Kildare game at the start and we learned a lot from that, which was no bad thing for the first game of the league. I think getting over a tight game against Mayo in Tralee, and I think the big one was actually Armagh away.

"There was a great bond in that win, tough place to go. They were really going for us, we were missing a few bodies and I thought we played quite well that day and just to come out of there really kind of helped us psychologically with what you’re talking about there.

"Then getting over a big game like Mayo and obviously the last day getting over the Dubs, it’s kind of a monkey off the back people are talking about. People don’t probably realise the significance of winning a really, really tight game coming down the stretch to get over the line. It gives great confidence to everybody.”

The thing now is to get refocused on time for Galway this weekend and the All Ireland final. The high of beating Dublin was huge. Watching that Seán O’Shea free curl beautifully over the bar to end a decade of hurt at Dublin hands – from right behind it in Morley's case, the best view in the house – led to understandable elation.

“There was the initial emotion and release of emotion at the final whistle the last day, but once we came into the dressing room then we calmed things down,” the Kenmare-based primary school teacher reveals.

"We spoke about Mayo beating the Dubs last year, and they not finishing out the job and we just said that we had to calm everything down and just start the recovery process straight away really.

"We came down on the bus and it was difficult to get to sleep alright, there was still a bit of a buzz there, but Monday, Tuesday the lads were taking it easy. We had gym Tuesday and once lads got back in together then it was the best thing every to get back in together as soon as possible.

“We kind of parked it [Dublin] Tuesday night and finished our review of the Dublin game and honed in on Galway.

"It was a quick turnaround, but Jack and the lads spoke very well. Jack has so much experience. Straight after the match he knew what to say to bring us back down to earth. Us kind of talking to Seánie more about his penalty than his free probably helped as well!”

If the Kerry players took time to come down from the high of beating Dublin, the Kerry supporters have shown no such reticence. There’s been a serious buzz in the county ever since. Expectation rising in tandem.

“We don’t find it too bad now to be honest,” Morley says.

"As players we shut ourselves off from it, but it's very important to still enjoy it. To enjoy the buzz of the two weeks.

"These things don’t come around every year unfortunately, we wish it did but it doesn’t. We’re all about enjoying it, but the lads are still staying away from any crazy moments or any silly stuff. We don't find it too bad at the moment to be fair.”

The Tribesmen are sure to provide the Kingdom with a serious examination. There’s even a case to be made that their forward line is more impressive than Dublin’s at present. Galway's 2-8 total against Derry might not look much on paper, but against that Derry side, the way they set up, it’s pretty good shooting.

“It's huge [the challenge of Galway],” Morley stresses.

"We would have been keeping an eye, as any GAA supporter [would], on Galway throughout the season. They had some big games, Mayo, Roscommon. Obviously the Armagh game was on before our Mayo tie and the Derry match.

"We’ve seen them. We’re reviewing them a bit more now like. They always have had really good forwards. [Damien] Comer and [Shane] Walsh have been around for a while now and they're really solid players.

"[Rob] Finnerty has been a good addition to them, and their half-forward line and midfield are scoring as well like. We’ll have to be very wary of them, we know that for sure.

"We’ll have to have our match-ups [right]. The match-ups will be very important, our shape will be very important, it’ll be a big challenge for us, but that’s what it's all about really, so we’re looking forward to it.”

Everyone is. This is an occasion to relish. A challenge to be faced down for these players, absolutely. That’s what drives men like Morley. He’s risen to the occasion in every game so far this campaign. Relishing every game, every moment.

A year really is a long time in football. Just ask Tadhg Morley.