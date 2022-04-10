Super sub O’Leary scores decisive goal to seal Division 2 title and promotion for Kerry

Danielle O'Leary is presented with the Lidl Player of the Match by Lidl Ireland and Northern Ireland senior partnerships manager Joe Mooney after the Lidl Ladies Football National League Division 2 Final win over Armagh at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by Sportsfile

LGFA NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE DIVISION 2 FINAL

Kerry 1-12

Armagh 0-12

A sensational performance from 19-year-old Danielle O’Leary propelled a brilliant Kerry side to the National Football League Division 2 title after a comeback to rival anything that the Kingdom has produced over the years. The victory somewhat avenges Kerry’s League final loss to Meath 12 months ago and secures Division One football for thre Kingdom in 2023.

When O’Leary was called from the bench in the 37th minute to replace Caoimhe Evans, who was having an effective game up to then, the whole complexion of the contest changed as the Rathmore woman gave one of the standout individual performances that have been seen over the years on the hallowed turf of Croke Park.

Kerry trailed by 0-9 to 0-6 when O’Leary was introduced, but she got her name on the scoresheet a minute later when she slalomed through the Armagh defence for a fine individual point. Aimee Mackin, who was well held for the most part by the Kerry defence, popped over two scores on the bounce to push Armagh 0-11 to 0-7 ahead and with 43 minutes gone on the clock the Orchard county looked to have all of the momentum.

Then came the decisive moment of the game. Niamh Carmody made a strong run down the right hand side and fed Louise Ní Mhuircheartaigh and the experienced corner forward found O’Leary on the right hand side. There appeared to be very little on for O’Leary as she cut in towards goal, but as she shrugged off three defenders with admirable strength her bullet of a low shot hit the back of Anna Carr’s net with to bring Kerry to within a single point, 1-7 to 0-11.

Armagh’s McCoy and Ní Mhuircheartaigh then swapped frees before Cáit Lynch, who was outstanding throughout, popped over a lovely score to level the contest in the 53rd minute. O’Leary then took the game by the scruff of the neck and popped over her second point, assisted by Lorraine Scanlon, and a minute later O’Leary was fouled close to the 14-metre line and Ní Mhuircheartaigh obliged with the free.

The Kerry tails were up, and with their defence in miserly form there was only going to be one winner at this stage. O’Leary drove at the Armagh defence once more and again she was chopped down close to goal and Ní Mhuircheartaigh obliged from the free. A glorious version of rinse and repeat.

The final act of the game fell to Ní Mhuircheartaigh and it was deserving that the Corca Dhuibhne girl would get it as she showed admirable leadership throughout the game. The final whistle sounded shortly afterwards, but not before Niamh Marley received a yellow card for a high tackle on O’Leary, and understandably the Kerry players and management jumped and danced a jig of joy.

It would have been difficult to predict a Kerry win after a topsy turvy first half but they did get off to the best possible start when Niamh Ní Chonchúir popped over the first score of the game after a mere 25 seconds following a lightning move involving a number of players. Aishling O’Connell drove up from wing back to slot Kerry’s second two minutes later but Eve Lavery replied for Armagh in the fifth minute.

The Kerry defence was admirable in their tackling with Kayleigh Cronin, Cáit Lynch and Julie O’Sullivan masterful, but Armagh were dangerous and scored the next two points on the bounce through the excellent Catherine Marley and Blaithin Mackin to push them 0-3 to 0-2 ahead with eight minutes gone.

Kerry’s policy of playing good early ball with foot passing was paying rich dividends however and Erika McGlynn, who was a very effective target at full forward, almost scored an outrageous goal when a combination of Ciara O’Brian and Ní Mhuircheartaigh saw the Fossa woman in a one on one situation with the goalie. McGlynn deftly lobbed Carr in the Armagh goal but her effort agonisingly came off the crossbar and the danger was cleared with Armagh breaking down the field and Aimee Mackin pushing them two ahead from a free of her own making.

McGlynn brought Kerry to within one but Ní Chonchuir shot straight at the keeper when through on goal. Armagh went two ahead once more although, they were quite wasteful and shot eight first half wides, but Kerry continued to show admirable resilience and points from Ní Chonchúir and Ní Mhuircheartaigh brought Kerry level with 21 minutes played.

Ní Mhuircheartaigh was then sin binned for a high tackle that was more clumsy that malicious and Armagh went on a run of three straight points with their numerical superiority making a massive difference. They also shot five wides in this period though, and this was a statistic that would haunt them by the end of the game.

Kerry needed something before half time and McGlynn obliged with her second point in the 29th minute after involvement from Lynch, Scanlon and O’Brien, to crucially see them trail by two at half time. They went into the dressing room with a steely determination for what needed to be done for the second half, and with a performance for the ages the green and gold emerged as champions, and Division One football awaits for the first time since 2018 for an excellent Kerry outfit.

KERRY: Ciara Butler (Castlegregory); Ciara O’Brien (Laune Rangers), Kayleigh Cronin (Dr Crokes), Julie O’Sullivan (ISG); Aishling O’Connell (Éire Óg Cork) (0-1), Cait Lynch (Castleisland Desmonds,(0-1) Ciara Nurphy (MKL Gaels); Emma Costelloe (Firies), Lorraine Scanlon (Castleisland Desmonds), Niamh Carmody (Finuge/St Senans), Caoimhe Evans (MKL Gaels), Anna Galvin (Southern Gaels), Niamh Ní Chonchúir (Corca Dhuibhne) (0-1), Erica McGlynn (Fossa) (0-2), Louise Ní Mhuircheartaigh (Corca Dhuibhne) (0-5, 3f). Subs: Danielle O’Leary (Rathmore) (1-2) for C Evans 37 mins, Mary O’Connell (Na Gaeil) for N Carmody 49 mins, Paris McCarthy (Castleisland Desmonds) for Ní Chonchúir 57 mins, Rachel Dwyer (Southern Gaels) for McGlynn 58 mins, Meadhbh Johnson (Laune Rangers) for C murphy 60 mins.

ARMAGH: Anna Carr; Shauna Grey, Clodagh McCambridge, Grace Ferguson;Tiarna Grimes, Lauren McConville, Cait Towe; Niamh Marley, Blaithin Mackin (0-1); Catherine Marley (0-2), Eve Lavery(0-1), Niamh Coleman (0-1), Aimee Mackin (0-6, 3f), Aoife McCoy (0-1), Niamh Reel. Subs: Caroline O’Hanlon for Ferguson (30 mins), Kelly Mallon for Reel (43 mins), Fionnuala McKenna for Coleman (46 mins), Sarah Marley for Lavery (54 mins), Megan McCann for C Marley (58 mins)