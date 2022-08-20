Super-sub Ó Conchúir drives An Ghaeltacht to home quarter-final with win over Castleisland Desmonds

Desmonds wing forward, Adam Donoghue trying to shake off the attentions of An Ghaeltacht centre back Briain Ó Beaglaoich during their County Intermediate Football Championship round three game in Castleisland on Saturday evening Photo by John Reidy

COUNTY CLUB IFC GROUP 3 ROUND 3

Castleisland Desmonds 0-12

An Ghaeltacht 0-16

So lightening does, indeed, strike twice.

Just maybe not in precisely the same way as before. Nevertheless few left Castleisland on Saturday evening disappointed by the quality of the contest they had just witnessed.

Where last year it was more of a shoot-out at the O.K. Corral, this time around it was more tactical and occasionally cagey. Where last year the Gaeltacht left empty-handed, this time around they took the spoils. Deservedly so too.

There’s a small bit of a harder edge to the native speakers this year than last. Defensively certainly Micheál O’Shea has them rightly humming.

When you consider too that they lost the hugely influential Adam Mac Amhlaoibh around 12 minutes in, their mettle was well and truly tested, and they came up trumps.

There were times Castleisland Desmonds looked a little bereft of ideas for how to break down the westerners. To their credit, though, the Desmonds kept on plugging away and by the end of the contest had more than played their part in an absorbing contest.

None of which will be any consolation to them now having bowed out of a championship they would have had justifiable ambitions of triumphing in come season’s end.

Still at the end of three group games, the North Kerry champions can have few complaints. Certainly they could have few complaints at the end of this contest. They were always that little bit off their guests, who started with a real intent and intensity.

When Éanna Ó Conchúir started the match with two points on the spin inside the opening seven minutes – the first of which was a real peach over his shoulder having taking an assist from a spiky Brian Ó Beaglaoich – one got the sense that he and An Ghaeltacht both were on it.

The West Kerry men did have the breeze in the first half to be fair, which goes some way towards explaining their consistent and persistent lead on the scoreboard in the first half, there was more to it than that though. They were playing the better football.

For all that, though, a certain amount of wastefulness kept the Desmonds in touch – four first half wides, plus two dropped short for a 57% conversion rate.

Desmonds to be fair were incredibly efficient in front of the posts shooting four from four, but the paucity of chances shows how much control An Ghaeltacht had over the game and how well they were defending.

All the same, Tomás Lynch was his usual lively self, even if well marshalled by Colm Ó Muircheartaigh, while Adam Donoghue and Maurice Hickey were setting a nice tempo.

At the quarter hour mark it was double scores, four to two in favour of the visitors, and coming up on five minutes to go in the half it was out to a three point game following a beautiful point by Brian Ó Beaglaoich (0-3 to 0-6), but Desmonds were hanging on in there.

When they brought it back to a two-point game on 26 minutes following a free by Cian W O’Connor (for a foul on Adam O’Donoghue) their manager Micheál Cahill would have been happy enough with his lot with the breeze to follow in the second half.

Alas instead of kicking on or holding steady the home side were caught for two late scores, both resulting from poor enough kick-outs it must be said. It was a real killer and pushed it out again to double scores, 0-4 to 0-8, at the break.

An Ghaeltacht carried on that momentum into the second half and with points from Brian Ó Murchú (a mark) and Dara Ó Sé in the two minutes after the break opened out a six-point advantage, 0-4 to 0-10. Ominous stuff.

Desmonds to their great credit battled on outscoring their guests four points to one over the following ten minutes to bring it back to a three-point game, 0-8 to 0-11, in the wake of a brilliant point by Luke Lyons (assist Tomás Lynch).

When on 43 minutes Steven Bartlett (who also pointed a monster free) saved from Éanna Ó Conchúir, it felt like a big moment in the game. Was momentum swinging the way of the hosts?

Well if it was Steven Ó Conchúir was on hand to ensure it didn’t, pointing the first of four second half points from play off the bench on 51 minutes after a scrappy period that ill-served Desmonds who were chasing the game.

The blue and white brought it back to a single point game with scores from Tomás Lynch, Cian W O’Connor (a free), and Maurice Hickey by the 59th minute. The home crowd now buzzing.

An Ghaeltacht instead of wilting really kicked powerfully from home. Again Steven Ó Conchúir with the response (assist Rob Ó Sé) before Mark Hickey (a real beauty from a tight angle) and PJ Mac Láimh swapped points.

Into injury time, a two point game, 0-12 to 0-14. Squeaky bum time and what happens? Two points from that man again Steven Ó Conchúir. Talk about an impact sub.

As we’ve said, on the balance of play, no question the right team won. Thanks to their win over Kilcummin last week (coupled with the East Kerry men’s win over Glenbeigh/Glencar) they top the group and take the home quarter-final berth. Again deservedly so.

For Desmonds it’s a bitter enough pill to swallow. All their momentum checked, but they went down swinging despite not having Thomas Hickey available to them for this crunch contest.

With Division 1 football to come in 2023 they’re sure to be back stronger than ever.

CASTLEISLAND DESMONDS: Steven Bartlett (0-1f), Gearóid Leonard, Brian Leonard (0-1), Maurice Lynch, Luka Brosnan, Fintan O’Sullivan, Conor O’Shea, Cian W O’Connor (0-4, 3f), Luke Lyons (0-1), Adam Donoghue (0-1), Adam O’Donoghue (0-1f), Micheál Walsh, Tomás Lynch (0-1), PJ Curtin, Maurice Hickey (0-1) Subs: Seán Lynch for F O’Sullivan, half-time, Graham O’Connor for PJ Curtin, 41, Mark Hickey (0-1) for M Walsh, 55

AN GHAELTACHT: Seán Ó Luign, Colm Ó Muircheartaigh, Adam Mac Amhlaoibh, Cathal Ó Giarbhia (0-1), Gearóid Mac an tSaoir, Brian Ó Beaglaoich (0-1), Ciarán Ó Coileáin, Roibeard Ó Sé, Cathal Ó Beaglaoich (0-1), PJ Mac Láimh (0-1), Dara Ó Sé (0-5, 4f), Pádraig Óg Ó Sé, Éanna Ó Conchúir (0-2), Brian Ó Murchú (0-1m), Caoimhghin Ó Beaglaoich Subs: Fiach Ó Loinsigh for A Mac Amhlaoibh (inj), 12, Steven Ó Conchúir (0-4) for B Ó Murchú, 49, Feargal Ó Cuanaigh for C Ó Giarbhia, 53, Gearóid Mac Gearailt for PJ Mac Láimh, 62

REFEREE: Brendan Brosnan (Glenflesk)