Super Stack fires impressive Feale Rangers to victory over a wasteful St Brendans

Feale Rangers' Barry Mahony in action against St Brendans' Fionán MacKessy during their Garvey's County Senior Football Championship Group 4 Round 1 game at Castleisland Desmonds GAA pitch on Saturday afternoon Photo by Mark O'Sullivan

GARVEY’S COUNTY SFC GROUP 3 ROUND 1

Feale Rangers 0-15

St Brendans 0-13

Just one of those days. One of those days where everything he touched turned to gold.

Thinking back on the game, it’s hard to recall the Moyvane man putting a foot out of place all the way through. The man was simply inspired. The difference between the sides? Probably he was. After all Martin Stack shot eleven of his side’s fifteen point total.

At the same time, there was more to this Feale Rangers performance and victory than just that. They came in as underdogs and played a little bit like they had a chip on their shoulder about it. In the best possible way, we hasten to add.

Coached by the formidable Billy Lee, the Rangers demonstrated a real unity of purpose. Certainly they were side who knew what they were about. Everyone knew their role. Everyone got the most out of themselves, as individuals and as a group.

Perhaps, we’re over egging the pudding a little here, but to us that sounds like a team with Lee’s fingerprints all over it. They were tenacious, and efficient. The contrast between the two sides in that regard was stark.

Where the Rangers delivered a rate of return on chances created of 75% (15 out of 20), St Brendans lagged heavily behind with just 54% (13 of 20 chances).

Indeed, there’s a case to be made that last year’s semi-finalists (shorn of their erstwhile Na Gaeil colleagues) lost the game in the first half when their shooting efficiency dipped as low as 40% with nine missed chances (eight wides).

There were times in the first half when it felt as though Dónal Rooney’s men were even marginally the better side. The amount of chances they were creating, the amount of possession they had, suggested as much.

On the scoreboard, though, Feale Rangers just about always held the whip hand. Stack fired his men clear after just twenty seconds having taken an assist from the hugely impressive Cillian Trant.

Robert Monahan (a real gem in the making) did fire back straight away for the Saints, but the Rangers were more than holding their own. Three points to two clear on ten minutes.

The Brendans, however, were beginning to show a little something, getting well on top of Cathal Keane’s kick-outs for a spell, but that profligacy cost them as we’ve said as they kicked a number of wides, including a fairly decent goal-scoring chance for James Duggan.

To be fair St Brendans did manage to sneak ahead – five points to four – on 17 minutes following a sweetly struck effort by Nathan O’Driscoll, but from there to half-time Feale Rangers took command of the situation in a major way out-scoring their rivals five points to one.

Stack delivered two of those, but Trant and David Keane (with a brace) also contributed handsomely for a 0-9 to 0-6 lead at the break. Everything set up for the Rangers in the second half.

The Brendans needed to attack the second half with gusto and, to be fair, they did shooting the opening two scores of the half through Joe Lenihan (his side’s top performer by some margin) and wing-back Jason Mortimer.

Rangers, though, managed to steady the ship fairly well from there on out. The sides swapped frees (Stack and David O’Callaghan), before the Rangers took near total control over the game.

The yellow-clad outfit went on to shoot five points unanswered between the 43rd and 55th minutes – all delivered by Stack whose level of performance only seemed to increase the longer the game went on – to all but wrap up the game.

They could even had been a fraction further ahead only for a Rory Mahony effort at goal to be saved on the line by a combination of Brendans keeper Seán Broderick and another defender.

Still at six points clear now – 0-15 to 0-9 – it was hard to see a way back into the tie for St Brendans. So it proved, but not without one hell of an effort by the Tralee district combination.

They were aided by the late sending off on a second yellow card for Rangers’ centre-back Ger McCarthy, all the same to shoot the final four points of the game – O’Callaghan, Lenihan, Eoin McElligott and Liam O’Donnell all on the mark – will give them confidence ahead of next weekend.

Overall it was a disappointing performance from the Brendans. They’ve quite a bit to tighten up on. There were too many passes astray, a certain laxness in execution that won’t have at all pleased their manager.

By contrast Feale Rangers will be buzzing. Whatever else they have, it feels like this side have real team spirit. As they gathered in a huddle in the centre of the pitch after the game, that team building process continued.

Could this be the start of something special? Maybe. It’s still unlikely they can trouble the contenders at the end of competition, but after a difficult couple of years for the district (with rumours of a potential merger with Shannon Rangers swirling) at the very least this is a welcome tonic.

For now that’s more than enough to be getting on with.

FEALE RANGERS: Cathal Keane (Listowel Emmets), Donnacha Maher (Duagh), Seán T Dillon (St Senans), Aaron O’Connor (Duagh), Conor O’Keeffe (Finuge), Ger McCarthy (Listowel Emmets), Niall Collins (Listowel Emmets), Byran Sweeney (Listowel Emmets), Barry Mahony (St Senans), Jamie McVeigh (Listowel Emmets), Seán Keane (Listowel Emmets), Cillian Trant (0-1) (St Senans), David Keane (0-3, 1f) (Listowel Emmets), Martin Stack (0-11, 3f, 2m) (Moyvane), Nigel O’Connor (Duagh) Subs: Rory Mahony (St Senans) for N O’Connor (inj), half-time, Shane Stack (Moyvane) for J McVeigh, 41, Eddie Browne (Listowel Emmets) for S Keane, 56, Darragh Lynch (Listowel Emmets) for B Sweeney, 60+4

ST BRENDANS: Seán Broderick (John Mitchels), Thomas Kearns (John Mitchels), Michael Walsh (John Mitchels), Eric Leen (Ardfert), Brandon Barrett (Causeway), Fionán Mackessy (Ardfert), Jason Mortimer (0-1) (Churchill), Robert Monahan (0-2) (Kimoyley), Joe Lenihan (0-4, 1f) (Churchill), Shane O’Connor (John Mitchels), David O’Callaghan (0-2f\0 (St Pats), Dáithí Griffin (Ardfert), Nathan O’Driscoll (0-1) (Ardfert), James Duggan (0-1f) (John Mitchels), Liam O’Donnell (0-1) (Churchill) Subs: Ivan Parker (Churchill) for J Duggan (inj), 44, Eoin McElligott (0-1) (Ardfert) for S O’Connor, 49, Mikey Kelliher (John Mitchels) for R Monahan, 52, Eddie McCarthy (Churchill) for N O’Driscoll, 56, Darragh O’Sullivan (Churchill) for B Barrett, 60

REFEREE: Brendan Brosnan (Glenflesk)