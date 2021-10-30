Super slick South Kerry much too strong for Feale Rangers

GARVEY’S COUNTY SFC – ROUND 1

South Kerry 2-16

Feale Rangers 0-5

Goals in either half from Dilan Donoghue and Eanna O’Connor were just the icing on a very sweet South Kerry performance as they swept aside a feeble Feale Rangers side in Milltown on Saturday afternoon to book their place in the championship quarter-finals.

Once South Kerry raced into a 0-5 to no score lead at the first water break there was an air of inevitability about this contest that never rose above the status of a miss-matched challenge game, with Feale Rangers simply never having the strength or quality to trouble a well-drilled South Kerry side.

It took 17 minutes for Feale Rangers – playing in St Senans jerseys – to get their first score through Jack McElligott, but South Kerry’s – playing in the white and blue of St Marys – response was swift and emphatic. Darragh O’Sullivan kicked a point for the Southerners before O’Donoghue finished off a piercing move to roll the ball past James Barry to make it 1-6 to 0-1.

Jack Daly – who was excellent in midfield alongside Rob Wharton for the winners – kicked the South’s seventh point, and when Darragh O’Sullivan saw his effort creep in with the help of the post, Feale Rangers called for substitutes and smelling salts.

One of those subs, Darragh Lynch, converted a free in added on time to make it 1-8 to 0-2 at half time, but by then it was simply a matter of how much South Kerry would win by, or how much Feale Rangers didn’t want to lose by.

The only negative for South Kerry in that first half was the injury and withdrawal of Daragh O’Sullivan who had a heavy, though accidental, clash with the perimeter fence.

The second half carried a familiar theme. Eanna O’Connor – who was all excellent industry, movement and execution throughout – converted a free. Tom McCarthy mined a rare score for Rangers but then South Kerry struck for the coup de grace.

Graham O’Sullivan launched in a precise long pass, which O’Connor fetched above his marker, turned and placed beyond Barry to make it 2-9 to 0-3.

Feale Rangers’ midfielder Eamon O’Flaherty – one of his team’s better players on show – kicked the first of two fine points, but South Kerry were 2-10 to 0-4 up at the water break and cruising.

The fourth quarter was all about seeing out the game without further incident, which South Kerry did, with scores from Daniel Daly, Eanna O’Connor (2), Ronan O’Shea and two from substitute Tadhg Sugrue completing an impressive afternoon's work for the 2015 county champions.

SOUTH KERRY: Padraig O’Sullivan (Skellig Rangers), Brian Sugrue (Renard), Fionnan Clifford (Waterville), Shane O’Connor (Dromid Pearses), Graham O’Sullivan (Dromid Pearses), Mark Griffin (St Michaels/Foilmore), Ronan O’Shea 0-1 (Skellig Rangers), Rob Wharton (Renard), Jack Daly 0-1 (St Marys), Conor O’Shea 0-1 (St Marys), Eanna O’Connor 1-5 (0-1f) (St Michaels/Foilmore), Aidan Walsh 0-1 (St Marys), Niall O’Shea 0-2 (1m) (Dromid Pearses), Daragh O’Sullivan 0-2 (Skellig Rangers), Dilan Donoghue 1-0 (Dromid Pearses). Subs: Diarmuid Keating (Skellig Rangers) for D O’Sullivan (29, inj), Kevin Sheehan (Dromid Pearses) for C O’Shea (40), Tadhg Sugrue 0-2 (Tuosist) for A Walsh (46), Oran Clifford (Waterville).

FEALE RANGERS: James Barry (St Senans), Kieran Lyons (St Senans), Sean T Dillon (St Senans), Niall Collins (Listowel Emmets), Conor O’Keeffe (Finuge), Shane Stack (Moyvane), Donacha Maher (Duagh), Eamon O’Falherty 0-2 (Moyvane), Barry O’Mahony (St Senans), Ger McCarthy (Listowel Emmets), Cillian Trant (St Senans), Paudie Quille (St Senans), Jack McElligott 0-1 (Listowel Emmets), Cormac Mulvihill (Listowel Emmets), David Keane (Listowel Emmets). Subs: Tom McCarthy 0-1 (Listowel Emmets) for P Quille (29), Darragh Lynch 0-1 (Listowel Emmets) for D Keane (29), Seanan O’Keffee (Duagh) for K Lyons (47), Tom Scanlon (Duagh) for G McCarthy (47).

Referee: Donie Casey (Scartaglin)