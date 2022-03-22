Super Sem did themselves proud with never-say-die performance in Croker

Just imagine how the St Brendans’ players, and their management, were feeling traipsing off the Croke Park pitch at half-time in Thursday’s Hogan Cup Final against Naas CBS.

The last ten minutes of the first half had been an absolute nightmare. In the blink of an eye, from a level contest, the Killarney school found themselves six points down at the break.

The Kerry youngsters must have been absolutely reeling. Okay, they had found themselves in precarious situations during their action-packed voyage to the St Patrick’s Day All-Ireland decider, but this was a different kettle of fish entirely.

Not least because of the calibre of opponent they were facing. From the first whistle, it was clear that Naas CBS were a damn good team.

Everything hadn’t exactly been hunky-dory for St Brendan’s in the first 20 minutes, especially as two common denominators were there for all to see.

The Sem were struggling to deal with the long kick-outs of the Naas goalkeeper David McPartlin, and the defence was at sixes and sevens whenever the ball was delivered quickly into Gavin Thompson and Kevin Cummins in the Kildare side’s full-forward line.

However, holding their own on the scoreboard (0-5 to 1-2), thanks to the sterling contributions of William Shine and Cian Foley, manager Kevin Cronin and his selectors, while aware of areas of concern in their overall performance, knew that they had navigated their way into the contest, and would have been hopeful of arriving at half-time in a fairly decent position to attack the second period.

Between the 25th and the 28th minutes, everything went absolutely pear-shaped, as Aaron O’Sullivan’s restarts malfunctioned to such a degree that four were lost on the trot, with the ruthless edge of Naas CBS coming to the fore in no uncertain terms, as they made St Brendan’s pay for every single mistake, notching 1-3 without reply. This was some barrage of punches in the guts for the Killarney lads.

It would be easy to point the finger of blame in that moment on the Legion net-minder (and he will be angry that two of the kick-outs went out over the side line), but the St Brendan’s travails in winning clean possession around the middle of the park was a collective problem that manifested itself on a pretty constant basis throughout the afternoon. It was an Achilles heel that hindered them at every turn.

Trailing now by double scores (2-6 to 0-6), and fortunate, in a way, that Naas had also racked up six wides in the first half, St Brendan’s were staring down the barrel of a comprehensive defeat.

The towel could easily have been thrown in. Yet, as anybody who had watched their progress all season would testify to, giving up the ghost wasn’t in this group’s DNA.

With Rian Colleran and Charlie Keating entering the fray on the resumption, the Sem, almost immediately, sparked into life with a magnificent, opportunistic goal from ace forward Shine.

When character was required, and leaders had to stand up and be counted, the Kerry Under 20 panellist was always at the front of the queue. After his stunning strike, it was, most certainly, game on.

With the momentum with them, and renewed optimism and vigour coursing through their veins, St Brendan’s took control of proceedings for a spell, but, in what was another considerable blow to their overall chances, they were plagued by a bout of squander-mania, kicking five wides in the third quarter, and failing to make their territorial superiority count.

All the while, even though they were under the cosh, Naas CBS had the dual get-out clause of McPartlin’s booming deliveries continuing to cause havoc for the Sem, with Padraic Cribben’s charges seemingly able to respond to every score they conceded by devouring possession at midfield, and then, crucially, firing it in to corner-forward Cummins as quickly as possible.

While every single Naas starting forward scored from play, the number 15 was simply irresistible.

With a low centre of gravity, a wand of a left foot, and the execution skills to turn half-chances into clear and present danger for the St Brendan’s defence on nearly every occasion the ball was in his grasp, Cummins just could not be subdued.

Harry Byrne did his level best, but his task was certainly a poisoned chalice. Maybe the Sem management could have made a positional switch, or dropped somebody back in front of Cummins, because there was too much space for him to operate in all day, but centre-back Dara O’Callaghan had really steadied the ship further out the field, and was becoming very influential where he was.

Amazingly, however, in a huge sign of the never-say-die attitude that this St Brendan’s squad possess, despite all the chinks in their armour – the wides that were hindering their comeback, the inability to turn the tide on the kick-outs (despite the gutsy display of Killian O’Sullivan) and unrelenting influence of the Naas star man Cummins – they just would not go away.

Central to the second half resurgence was unquestionably Luke Crowley. Like several of his colleagues, the first 30 minutes hadn’t gone exactly to plan, but the Glenflesk youngster came out like a man possessed and his desire to set the record straight was simply inspirational. Three excellent points doesn’t even begin to tell the full story of his tour-de-force display.

Even when Naas pulled four points ahead again entering the last ten minutes, St Brendan’s would not wilt.

Captain Cian McMahon, subdued for the most part, finally got into his stride with a couple of great scores, and with Crowley and Shine continuing to take the game to the opposition, the deficit was down to the minimum by the 58th minute (2-13 to 1-15).

Was the courageous fight back from the Killarney lads about to give us the perfect ending? Could they draw level, or perhaps go on to achieve what would have registered as one of the most eye-catching come-from-behind victories that we would see in any sport in 2022?

The bit was between their teeth, time was still on their side, this footballing classic remained in the melting pot.

Alas, dreams don’t always come true. Trusting their process and keeping their composure, Naas collected yet another lengthy McPartlin kick-out (midfielder Dara Crowley was a colossal presence under the high ball), and before St Brendan’s could set themselves at the back, Cummins was in on goal once more, and with the deftest of audacious chips, the net bulged, and the Sem’s race was finally run.

Finally, a stake had been driven through their hearts, and even though substitute Mark O’Shea struck for a close-range goal in injury-time, there was to be no ultimate resurrection from the dead.

To say that St Brendan’s went down fighting is an understatement, but, when all is said and done, it was somewhat fitting that the game-clinching goal came from a Naas kick-out and a piece of Cummins’ magic.

Many of these Sem players will be seen in the upcoming seasons, with their clubs, and in the green and gold of Kerry. But, whatever they go on to achieve, the class of 2022 will never forget this campaign. In the history books, it will state that they didn’t bring the Hogan Cup back to St Brendan’s for a fifth time.

When the dust settles, this band of brothers will realise that they have a bond that is unbreakable. They did themselves proud.