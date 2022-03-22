Kerry

Super Sem did themselves proud with never-say-die performance in Croker

These players will go on to other teams and other big days, but the bond they share will never be forgotten

Luke Crowley of St Brendan's Killarney in action against Robert Fitzgerald of Naas CBS during the Masita GAA Football All Ireland Post Primary Schools Hogan Cup Final at Croke Park Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile Expand

Close

kerryman

John O'Dowd

Just imagine how the St Brendans’ players, and their management, were feeling traipsing off the Croke Park pitch at half-time in Thursday’s Hogan Cup Final against Naas CBS.

The last ten minutes of the first half had been an absolute nightmare. In the blink of an eye, from a level contest, the Killarney school found themselves six points down at the break.

