Substitute Siofra O’Shea’s two goals not enough to prevent Kerry losing their first League game to Cork

LGFA NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE DIVISION 1 ROUND 6

Cork 1-17

Kerry 2-6

Kerry captain Siofra O’Shea, the February LGFA player of the month, came off the bench at half time to score two fantastic goals for her side, but it wasn’t enough to rescue a game that a very lively Cork dominated from start to finish to inflict an eight-point defeat on the Kingdom, their first of this Division 1 campaign.

It was always going to be a tall task for Kerry to down the Cork colours in their home patch of Pairc Uí Chaoimh, and the assignment was even tougher as the visitors rested a number of their more established stars including Lorraine Scanlon, Aishling O’Connell, Louise Ní Mhuircheartaigh, Louise Galvin and the aforementioned O’Shea, with the Rebels intensity and application too much for the Kingdom.

Even though Kerry have that League final to look forward to – even before they play their final regulation game against Galway next week – their joint-manager Darragh Long knows they need to improve after this display.

“We put ourselves in the very fortunate position of already having qualified for a league final in a few weeks’ time so we were able to change up our training routine and we expected a couple of heavy legs,” said Long. “But still overall we wouldn’t be happy with the first half performance and there are standards we set within our group that just weren’t met.”

Cork started the stronger and soon raced into a two points to no score lead thanks to Orlaith Cahalane and an Eimear Kiely free following a foul on the impressive Ciara O’Sullivan who tormented Kerry throughout. The 2022 Division 2 champions were really struggling as Cork went high and zonal to disrupt their kick-outs, but they did get one back when Hannah O’Donoghue slotted her first point of the game in the fourth minute after a fine run from Aoife Dillane, and assist from debutant Amy Harrington.

Kerry were their own worst enemies as time after time they turned over the ball in good positions and Cork took full advantage hitting 1-3 without reply with Kiely (free), Ciara O’Sullivan, and Libby Coppinger slotting the points. The rebels goal came straight after Coppinger’s point as the Kerry kick out was turned over and Ciara O’Sullivan fed Hannah Looney who finished emphatically to the back of Ciara Butler’s net.

Points from Rachel Dwyer (free) and Hannah O’Donoghue with her second of the game were very welcome, but Cork were full of running and intent and added a further two points before the half time break with Orlaith Cahalane and a Kiely free seeing them take a 1-9 to 1-4 lead in at the half time break.

The Kerry management brought on Siofra O’Shea, Niamh Ní Chonchúir and Erica McGlynn at half time and the introduction of Ní Chonchúir and O’Shea in particular was to make a major difference to Kerry’s second half performance as their guile and cunning was badly missed by the kingdom in that first half.

Whilst Kerry may have spoken at half time of making a good start to the second half, it was Cork that started the brighter and they almost had the ball in the Kerry net within seconds of the throw in. Libby Coppinger was the instigator and as she fed substitute Abbie O’Mahony, Butler got down low to effect a brilliant save.

Eimear Kiely added a brace of frees thereafter but Kerry butchered a great chance of a goal in the 35th minute when Niamh Carmody and Ní Chonchúir combined but as Hannah O’Donoghue ghosted into space Ní Chonchúir ove-rhit her hand pass and the chance was lost.

Straight afterwards Cork came blazing down the field and Butler made her second good save of the game , this time from Dara Kiniry, although Abigail Ring followed up with a point in the 37th minute to push her side comfortably ahead by 1-12 to 0-4.

Kerry were growing into the game though and the introduction of Lorraine Scanlon gave them a fulcrum around the middle of the field that they didn’t have before. Unfortunately they left a great goal chance abegging though when Erica McGlynn took the wrong option and shot straight at Meabh O’Sullivan, when giving a return pass to Niamh Ní Chobchúir, who had drifted behind the cover , was the correct thing to do.

Kerry weren’t to be denied the goal they craved and a Kayleigh Cronin and Amy Harrington combo saw Siofra O’Shea succinctly place the ball past O’Sullivan for a lovely daisy cutter to leave the kingdom just eight adrift with twenty two minutes still to play.

Kiely (free) and Hannah Looney added points however and no matter what type of inroads Kerry made, Cork always had an answer at the other end. That was a big difference between the sides on the day as the rebels made much better use of their attacking forays.

Kerry did add a second goal in the 48th minute though and it owed an awful lot to route one football. A Ciara Butler kick out was tapped down by Lorraine Scanlon in the middle of the field and Cait Lynch came on to it like a steam train to carry the ball forty metres. Lynch and Siofra O’Shea played a nice combination of passes, and whilst the Southern Gaels stars first goal was all about finesse, her second was full of power and venom as she smashed it into the back of O’Sullivan’s net to leave the score at 1-15 to 2-4.

The rest of the encounter went very flat really as the inevitability of the result was clear to see, and although O’Shea added a pointed free, Shauna Kelly and Dara Kiniry slotted a brace of score for the winners to see them finish as comfortable eight point winners.

Kerry won’t be too perturbed by the result as they are already qualified for the final whilst and they managed to get more game time into some of their squad players. The one thing that management will be concerned about is their turnover count however, and this will give them plenty food for thought over the next week before their tussle with Galway.

KERRY: Ciara Butler; Ciara O’Brien, Eilis Lynch, Aoife Dillane; Cáit Lynch, Emma Costello, Ciara Murphy; Kayleigh Cronin, Mary O’Connell; Niamh Carmody, Anna Galvin, Amy Harrington; Fiadhna Tangney, Rachel Dwyer (0-2f); Hannah O’Donoghue (0-2). Subs: Niamh Ni Chonchuir for M O’Connell (ht), Siofra O’Shea 2-2 (0-1f) for F Tangney (ht), Erica McGlynn for R Dwyer (ht), Lorraine Scanlon for N Carmody (42), Aishling O’Connell for C O’Brien (42), Niamh Broderick for A Dillane (47), Katie Brosnan for H O’Donoghue (49), Keri Ann Hanrahan for A Harrington (57).

CORK: Meabh O’Sullivan; Melissa Duggan, Eimear Meaney, Roisin Phelan; Shauna Kelly (0-1), Maire O’Callaghan, Rachel Leahy; Hannah Looney (1-1), Sarah Leahy; Libby Coppinger (0-1), Katie Quirke (0-1), Emma Cleary; Orlaith Cahalane (0-2), Eimear Kiely (0-8, 7f), Ciara O’Sullivan (0-1). Subs: Dara Kiniry (0-1) for M O’Callaghan (23), Abbie O’Mahony for S Leahy (ht), Abigail Ring (0-1) for O Cahalane (H/T), Anna Ryan for M Duggan (42), Ellie Jack for L Coppinger (49), Sadbh McGoldrick for E Cleary (50), Brid O’Sullivan for H Looney (52), Lydia McDonagh for E Kiely, Amy McDonagh for R Leahy (both 57).

Referee: Kevin Phelan (Laois)