Substitute Falvey scores 2-1 as Kerry reverse earlier loss to Galway to book place in U-14 All-Ireland final

The Kerry U14 girls will play Cork in the All-Ireland Football Championship Final after they overcame Galway by 4-5 to 2-5 in their semi-final in Limerick

ALL-IRELAND U-14 FOOTBALL CHAMPIONSHIP SEMI-FINAL

Kerry 4-5

Galway 2-5

Kerry qualified for the All-Ireland U14 Football Championship Final following a six-point win against Galway in University of Limerick on Sunday. They will face Cork in the final who defeated Down on a score line 6-11 to 1-7.

When Kerry and Galway met in stage one of the All-Ireland championship back on April 16 Galway had a five-point win, but two goals from substitute Laura Falvey in the second half helped the Kingdom reverse that earlier result and advance to the final.

In a highly entertaining game, Kerry got off to a flyer with a goal from Avril Rooney inside the first minute. Kerry dominated the early exchanges as Galway struggled to get to grips with the game. A point by Keeva Riordan was soon followed by a goal from Brid Curtin. Her attempt for a point dropped short into the corner of the net as Kerry opened up an eight-point lead by the 18th minute with Galway yet to register a score.

Galway opened their account in the 20th minute with a free from Ava Mullins. It settled Galway down as they began to come more and more into the game. Two further frees from Ava Mullins saw Galway reduce the deficit to five going in at the break on a score line Galway 0-3 Kerry 2-2.

Substitutions by Kerry at the start of the second half saw their play become disjointed and lack the intensity they showed in the first half. Another free from Ava Mullins saw Galway carry on from where they left off towards the end of the first half and reduce the deficit to four. All of Galway’s scores coming from frees as they began to pile on the pressure to Kerry. Credit to the Kingdom they were able to withstand what ever Galway threw at them. A shot at goal saw Kerry keeper Éabha Ní Shiúrdáin pull off a great save.

The introduction of substitute Eve Broderick saw an immediate contribution with a point from to extend the lead to five. A goal from substitute Laura Falvey saw the lead extend to eight after her cracking shot came down off the crossbar and went over the goal line. The first thought by management and spectators was the ball had not gone over the line but both umpires and referee awarded the goal as it had crossed the line.

Kerry received a blow soon after when Jamie Lee O’Connor was sinned binned. Fortunately for Kerry the best Galway could muster in this period was another free Ava Mullins. With Kerry now back to fifteen they again began to dominate. A point from Phoebe O’Shea and 1-1 by Laura Falvey saw Kerry’s extend the lead to 12 points with one minute of normal time remaining.

Credit to the Galway girls, despite the deficit they didn’t throw in the towel and scored two goals in injury time from substitute Laoise McDonagh and centre back Fia Ní Chonchuabhair to reduce the deficit to six. It wasn’t enough as Kerry ran out deserving winners 4-5 to 2-5.

Credit must go to both teams who played fantastic football throughout the game in ideal conditions and to the management teams also for all the work they have done with both teams since training began for this season.

KERRY: É Ní Shiurdain, J Lee O’Connor, C Clancy, R Daly, S Randles, S Ní Shlattara, S Ní Shéeoghdha, K Riordan (0-1), A O’Sullivan, E O’Sullivan, P O’Shea (0-2f), N O’Donoghue (1-0), B Curtin, A Rooney (1-0). Subs: D O’Neill for N O’Donoghue, M Quirke for A Rooney, M Teahan for S Randles, L Falvey (2-1) for Brid Curtin, E Broderick (0-1) for E O’Sullivan, N Murphy for L Griffin, K O’Shea for S Ni Shéaghdha, A Gill for R Daly, A McCarthy for P O’Shea, S Kirby for S Ní Shlattara, C Griffin for C Clancy.

GALWAY: A Ní Chonghaile, J Treacy, K Donnellan, C Ní Ghloinn, I Killilea, F Ní Chonchuabhair (1-0), J Gillespie, M O’Donnell, E Hynes, C Fallon, A Mullins (0-5f), G Casserly, C Costello, N Ní Fhátharta, K Farragher. Subs: H Hesnan for E Hynes, M McGrath for M O’Donnell, R Casey for K Farragher, L McDonagh (1-0) for C Costello, B Sheehy for J Gillespie, R Connolly for C Fallon, N Mannion for N Ní Fhátharta, E Madden for A Ní Chonghaile, L Byrne for C Ní Ghloinn, A Curry for G Casserly.