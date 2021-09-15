Strong second half sees St Marys claim back South Kerry crown

The St Marys Senior football team celebrate their win in the South Kerry Final 2020 over Dromid Pearses in Waterville Photo by Stephen Kelleghan

2020 SOUTH KERRY SFC FINAL

St. Marys 2-11

Dromid Pearses 2-9

The excitement had a year longer than most South Kerry Finals to build, but in the end it was well worth the wait. This was a cracking game of football from start to finish.

Holders Dromid made the early running, no question about it. Dylan O'Donoghue split the posts and a pressurised turnover saw Chris Farley added a free within a minute. St. Marys struggled to find any space to manoeuver, Tyrone would have applauded the intensity of Dromid.

No prizes for guessing who broke the deadlock – Bryan Sheehan was fouled on the end of a great move and slotted over himself. It's not our first time writing that particular sentence at a South Kerry Final!

Dromid still had the momentum, though. Chris Farley won a free pointed by Niall Ó Sé. Aidan Walsh pulled back a good score for Marys, but Dromid piled pressure on their kickouts and it paid dividends as Dylan O'Donoghue, Chris Farley (f), Graham O'Sullivan, and Niall Ó Sé all kept the umpire busy. They led by 0-7 to 0-2 after the first quarter.

Jacob Haigh stretched the lead after a great mark and finish. But St. Marys were beginning to rouse themselves. Anthony Cournane was denied by a great save from Donal Jackie O'Sullivan, but Bryan Sheehan did that thing he does with '45s.

He added a free when a Dromid defender picked it off the ground and then passed to Aidan Walsh for a fine point. Another dangerous move was intercepted by Micheál Sheehan, who was absolutely outstanding in the first half.

A great attempt by Bryan Sheehan from the left wing curled just wide. A great Dromid move ended with Niall Ó Sé teeing up Graham O'Sullivan for a point.

Half-time Dromid Pearses 0-9 St. Marys 0-5

St. Marys actually made the early running in the second half, but to no avail, and Dylan O'Donoghue hit them with a thunderbolt of a goal after Jack Daly had soared highest on a St. Marys kick-out. 1-9 to 0-5, and Dromid in the driving seat.

St Marys were stung but not rattled, and they reeled off three good points in a row through Seán Cournane (f), Daniel Daly, and Conor O'Shea. Dromid were struggling to get out of their own half but making St. Marys battle for everything. Bryan Sheehan pointed another free just before the water break, but they still trailed by 1-9 to 0-9.

St Marys have greater depth in their overall panel and it began to tell, with their subs beginning to have an impact. Aidan Walsh was wide with a chance and Darren Casey, another to impress all though, cleared a dangerous ball away from his own goalmouth. In the 50th minute Anthony Cournane did get through and curled an amazing shot into the top left corner, a truly sublime finish. 1-9 apiece, game on!

Bryan Sheehan put Marys in front for the first time. Jack Daly, a colossus throughout, split the posts.

Bryan Sheehan ran in but was carefully guided towards the end-line – it was like sheepdogs moving sheep for a brief moment. Except that this sheep has fangs. Bryan looked across, grinned, and sent a low measured ball across to the back post for Tadhg O'Connor for fist home.

But Dromid didn't despair. Back they came like lightning chased by thunder, with Chris Farley finding Niall Ó Sé for an equally great goal.

Try as they might (and they most certainly did try!), they just couldn't eat any further into St Marys' lead. St Marys, their energy spent as well, finally sank to their knees in triumph as the final whistle sounded.

Both teams received huge applause at the finish, and deservedly so.

ST MARYS: Mike Daly, Liam Sheehan, Darragh O'Sullivan, Oisín Moran, Jack O'Mahony, Conor O'Shea (0-1), Darren Casey, Bryan Sheehan (0-5, 3f, 1'45), Jack Daly (0-1), Muiris Fitzgerald, Aidan Walsh (0-2), Mark Quigley, Anthony Cournane (1-1), Seán Cournane (0-1, 1f), Tadhg O'Connor (1-0) Subs: Adam Quirke for M Quigley, 34, Daniel Daly 0-1 for M Fitzgerald, 34, Declan Keating for D O'Sullivan, 55 , Conor Quirke for A Walsh, 57

DROMID PEARSES: Donal J. O'Sullivan, Cian Ó Sé, Shane O'Connor, Micheál Sheehan, Mike Curran, Graham O'Sullivan (0-3), Chris Farley (0-1, 1f), Aidan O'Sullivan, Kevin O'Leary, Dylan O'Donoghue (1-2), Kealan Farley, Niall Ó Sé (1-2, 2f), Seán O'Shea Subs: Jacob Haigh 0-1, 1m for C Ó Sé, 11, Thomas Curran for J Haigh, 40, Eoin O'Leary for D O'Sullivan, 59

REFEREE: Seamus Mulvihill (St. Senans)

MAIN MAN

Jack Daly (St. Marys): Never in doubt. There were great players all over the field. Darren Casey, Aidan Walsh, and Anthony Cournane also played well for St. Marys, while Micheál Sheehan, Dylan O'Donoghue, and especially Graham O'Sullivan stood out for Dromid. Jack Daly, though, despite just returning from injury, was head and shoulders over everyone.

KEY MOMENT

Anthony Cournane's Goal, 50th minute: The momentum had already shifted by then, with Dylan O'Donoghue's 31st minute goal Dromid's last score, but Dromid were making St. Marys every single score the hard way. That goal, an exquisite thing of beauty in its own right, meant that they had to chase the game now.

TALKING POINT

Everyone had high praise for the quality of the pitch and the performance of referee Seamus Mulvihill and his officials. The long delay received little attention – any and all of that dust had settled long ago. The introduction of the 1995 winning team at half-time was a highlight. Junior Murphy among others was mentioned. We couldn't help thinking of Junior Murphy, that great St. Marys and South Kerry man, and how much he would have loved watching this game. But above all, it was the quality of the football on both sides, and especially the magnificent defiance of overwhelming odds by a stunning Dromid side, that drew most praise.