Strengthening Kingdom should have too much for Royals at home

NATIONAL HURLING LEAGUE DIVISION 2A

Kerry v Meath

Sunday, March 6

Austin Stack Park, 1pm

For a good ten minutes there in the second half in on Sunday afternoon it wasn’t looking altogether that promising for the county’s hurlers.

Despite the Kingdom opening out a pretty substantial lead – five points – they were definitely wobbling as Carlow turned the tables and put the pressure back on their visitors, who had the breeze and an extra man at their disposal.

From being on the cusp of a landmark victory, Kerry were seemingly suddenly on the precipice of seeing it all crumble to dust in their hands, and if it had, that would have been a substantial set-back to Stephen Molumphy’s project.

Not merely because two points would have gone up in smoke, more so on a psychological level it would have stung. From this position they really needed to be winning.

Just as well then they did. Just as well then these guys seem to have that most crucial of all attributes – team spirit.

Right as Carlow were drawing closest – back to a single point game with fifteen minutes of regulation time to go – that’s when Kerry dug deepest, when they turned on the class, and ultimately turned the screw.

First Pádraig Boyle with a sweetly struck effort from play and then Shane Conway with an epic sideline cut from the terrace side of the ground into the scoreboard end gave Kerry back a three-point advantage and something of a buffer.

From there the Kingdom powered to the finish line to open out a seven-point advantage by the finish and, really, it was no less than they deserved.

When push came to shove in Dr Cullen Park, Kerry had that touch more class about them with Conway and Boyle to the fore. Not only that defensively they were pretty good too.

Okay Carlow missed an awful lot, especially in the first half with the breeze when they missed ten scoring-chances (including a penalty), but Kerry were putting the pressure on.

Mikey Boyle again dropped back from this nominal number 11 position to act as sweeper (and stayed there for the second half), with Conor O’Keeffe manning the full-back line and Fionán Mackessy closer to centre-field as Kerry sought to gum up the works for the Barrowsiders.

Eric Leen again was combative – that said he did pick up two yellow cards – with others like Tadhg Brick and Colin Walsh having their moments.

While Walsh was maybe not quite as prominent here as he was against Kildare, he still produced some lovely moments such as when he assisted Paudie Ahern for a point early in the second half.

There’s something really nice beginning to build in this squad. Maybe it’s not as strong on paper as some of Fintan O’Connor’s selections, but Molumphy and co are getting a good tune out of what they have.

And, as Walsh’s development shows, some of the younger players are stepping up to the plate, strengthening their manager's hand.

Right now, past the halfway point of the group phase of the league, Molumphy’s hand isn’t at all bad. Indeed, it’s getting stronger all the time.

The Kilmoyley players are back in the fold with new captain Paudie O’Connor putting in a real shift on the half-back line / midfield sector, even finding the range with a beautiful score.

Daniel Collins also played a half of hurling on Sunday, while Flor McCarthy got a handful of minutes at the end.

Add to that the imminent return of both Seán Weir and Eoin Ross – starters of the first two games – and Molumphy will be quietly confident of pulling something off in the play-offs.

At the very least the Déise man will be quietly confident of getting his men to the play-offs.

The fact of last weekend’s win and the margin of it, have Kerry in a good place with two rounds to go.

As a matter of fact, looking at the league table and the remaining fixtures there’s a good chance that a win over Meath in Austin Stack Park this weekend will be enough to secure one of the two semi-final berths on offer.

Of course, even then nothing is certain. As we’ve noted before everyone in this division seems well capable of beating everyone else on their day and that’s made for a very tight table with three teams currently on four points and three on two.

It’s quite possible if not likely that this will come down to head-to-head (if two teams are tied on the same points) or score difference (if more than one team is tied on the same number of points).

With wins over Kildare – finally off the mark – and now Carlow plus that nine point scoring difference, Kerry are in a strong position.

First, of course, they need to see off the Royals this weekend. On all known form, they really should be capable of that.

The Royals prop up the table with a score-difference of negative 16, while their only win to date has come at the hands of a desperately weakened Kildare in the opening round.

All that said, Kerry really can’t afford to take anything for granted here. After all most of us imagined Kerry would comfortably win through to last year’s Joe McDonagh Cup final with a final round group victory over Meath in Páirc Tailteann and we all know how that worked out.

Meath hit Kerry with everything they had and turned them over, only for a late moment of Pádraig Boyle magic saving the Kingdom’s bacon on score difference.

What happened last summer should really put Kerry on a fore-warned is fore-armed footing ahead of the weekend.

If Kerry perform up to scratch they should have enough for a Meath side which shipped four goals at home to Westmeath on the weekend.

Verdict: Kerry