Stephen Molumphy appointed Kerry senior hurling manager

Waterford’s Stephen Molumphy is set to be the next Kerry senior hurling manager, succeeding Fintan O’Connor in the role. Kerry GAA confirmed their recommendation of him for the position on Tuesday afternoon.

Molumphy, a former Waterford captain who led the Déise to two Munster senior hurling titles and a National League crown as a player, has an extensive coaching background, having worked with both the Waterford and Wexford senior hurlers in recent years.

During his time with Wexford the Yellow Bellies won the the Leinster senior hurling title, while during his tenure with his native Waterford he helped them reach the All Ireland senior hurling final last December, before stepping back from the role earlier this year.

All-Star award winner Molumphy is understood to have beat off strong competition from UCC’s Fitzgibbon Cup winning manager Tom Kingston, brother of Cork boss Kieran, and Seoirse Bulfin, another former lieutenant of Davy Fitzgerald at Wexford, for the position.

Interest in the role was said to have been unusually strong, with candidates putting themselves forward for the position rather than being canvassed first by the County Board. It’s understood that interviews took place in the last week or so.

Molumphy’s management team will include Pat Bennett and Shane Briggs, with the intention being to add a local figure to the ticket at a later date. The appointment, which is for a two-year term, will be put forward for ratification at this month's County Committee meeting.

The new manager is a Commandant with the Irish defence forces and has served tours of duty overseas. He lives in Ballyduff Upper, Waterford and is a father of three.

The goals for the new manager seem clear – to secure promotion to Division 1 of the national hurling league for the first time since the Kingdom clinched promotion in 2015; and to finally win the Joe McDonagh Cup having contested the previous two finals under O’Connor’s leadership.

A difficult assignment for whoever comes in with Antrim returning to the Joe McDonagh Cup in 2022 and with Offaly having won promotion to it following their Christy Ring Cup success this year.