Step into the unknown for both Kerry and Cork minor footballers

Sem star Alex Hennigan will be in the mix for the Kerry minor footballers this week Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

MUNSTER MFC SEMI-FINAL

Kerry v Cork

Thursday, May 12

Austin Stack Park, 7pm

Having lost their eight-year stranglehold on the provincial championship last year by being pipped at the post by Cork (1-15 to 1-14), James Costello’s new crop of Kerry minor footballers will be hoping for a different outcome when the Rebels arrive in Tralee.

With midfielder Jack Clifford (St Michael’s/Foilmore) and newly-announced team captain and ace forward Cormac Dillon (Duagh) as the only Kingdom survivors from the 2021 heart-breaking reversal at Páirc Uí Chaoimh, it’s basically a whole new squad for the Blennerville man to work with this season.

Despite plenty of action already throughout the other provinces, and with Munster operating a round-robin system for the four weaker counties, both Kerry and Cork are certainly entering this week’s clash pretty unaware of their current credentials and where they stand at this particular moment in time.

With Costello, and his selectors, only able to select a starting fifteen from what they have witnessed in challenge matches, in group training sessions, and on previous form for both schools and clubs, it has all the hallmarks for a journey into the unknown. Indeed, it’s the exact same scenario for Cork manager Michael O’Brien from Ballincollig.

Although the uncertainty of the situation is never ideal, there is also an element of excited anticipation as to what his players can produce on Thursday night, and Costello certainly feels that the squad, in general, is a quite balanced bunch.

“I just think there’s a nice balance to them,” he says.

"There are a couple of real, natural Kerry forwards, which you always like to see. We’re solid around the middle, and there are a couple of very good and effective defenders.

"When I look at this group, in other years you would have to fight to shape a team together in terms of positional-wise, whereas there’s a natural balance in this team, which is nice and quite exciting.

“I know very little about Cork because of the fact that neither of us have been playing any competitive games, so it’s hard. We would know a few players from the schools scene, but we know that any Kerry and Cork game at minor level that’s been on in Tralee over the past few years, they have all been tight affairs and there will not be much between the teams again this time around.”

With the team not having been selected at the time of writing, it’s almost impossible to predict how Kerry will line out but, along with the afore-mentioned Clifford and Dillon, players like Colm Browne, Eddie Healy, Liam Evans, Odhran Ferris, Paddy Lane and Alex Hennigan may all have important roles to play.

It will be tight, it will be nervy, there will be mistakes made. Home advantage might just be decisive.

Verdict: Kerry

2022 Kerry minor football panel: Jake Foley (Kerins O’Rahillys), Colm Browne (Austin Stacks), Ruairi Burke (Desmonds), Thomas Ashe (Annascaul), Shay O’Meara (Dr Crokes), Alex Hennigan (Dr Crokes), Fionn Murphy (Rathmore), Padraig Moynihan (Rathmore), Paddy Lane (Austin Stacks), Niall Collins (Ballymac), Odhran Ferris (Ardfert), John Bourke (Laune Rangers), Jack Clifford (St Michael’s/Foilmore), Ian O’Sullivan (St Michael’s/Foilmore), Donogh O’Sullivan (Dromid Pearses), Darragh O’Connor (Kenmare), Liam Evans (Keel), Joshua Coffey (Beaufort), Conor Sweeney (Moyvane), Eddie Healy (Listowel Emmets), Cormac Dillon, captain (Duagh), Jack O’Sullivan (Brosna), James Fitzgerald (Lispole), Evan Boyle (Ballyduff), Maidhai Lynch (Dr Crokes), Liam O’Neill (Cromane), Darragh Crean (Castlegregory), Emmet Daly (Valentia), Michael Tansley (Austin Stacks), Cathal O’Donoghue (Listry), Darren Allman (Kenmare), Darragh O’Connor (Beaufort)