Stacks win County League Division 5 title after rip-roaring contest with Cordal

County Senior Football League Division 5 Final

Austin Stacks 2-16

Cordal 1-13

Austin Stacks were crowned Division 5 County League champions after a rip roaring contest against Cordal at Castleisland Desmonds pitch last Sunday evening in a game that was played in perfect conditions despite a light mist that blew throughout.

The sides were level on six occasions in what was a full blooded affair that saw three black cards and a number of yellows flashed, although the two blacks that Cordal received certainly hurt them a lot more than the Austin Stacks one which was given near the end of the game.

A brace of goals in the final quarter of the contest from Austin Stacks substitutes Daniel O’Rourke and Cian Purcell made all the difference to the final outcome. O’Rourke took his goal within seconds of coming on the field in the 53rd minute to push his side 1-13 to 0-13 ahead but straight afterwards Cordal had a chance to equalise when a quick fire move involving Philip O’Connor and Donal McCarthy saw Stacks goalkeeper David Hennessey get down smartly to keep out Eamon Nolan’s shot.

Two minutes later and Stacks had the ball in the net for their second goal when Conor Myers put the lively substitute Cian Purcell through and he made no mistake to finish past Cordal netminder Ó Ciardubháin. To be fair to the blue and gold they responded immediately and Eamon Nolan made up for his earlier miss to goal in the 58th minute to bring it back to a three point game.

In the meantime Cordal’s wing forward Kevin Walsh received a black card, and with the impending champions now a man up they were able to use their pace and fitness to excellent effect with Purcell, Myers, and another substitute Seán Ryan adding points to seal a fine win for the Tralee side.

The first half of the game was a hugely entertaining affair and the quality of some of the play showed that both of these sides will have no problem adjusting to life in Division Four next season. Stacks impressive corner forward Colin Myers, who finished with seven points in total, got the ball rolling in the first minute, but Cordal’s talisman Philip O’Connor equalised straight afterwards when his long distance shot bounced over goalkeeper Hennessey’s head.

Stacks pushed 0-3 to 0-2 ahead by the sixth minute but then Cordal’s Jamie Cahill received a black card for a foot trip, and the Tralee side made their numerical superiority count. Points followed from Gearóid Fitzgerald, Shane Walsh, and Conor Myers to push them five points ahead by the fifteenth minute, but to their credit Cordal kept battling away and had drawn level at 0-8 apiece on the half hour mark, with Jason Cronin’s left legged effort the pick of their flurry of points, whilst they were also thankful to Ó Ciardubháin for pulling off a fine save in the 24th minute from Seán Walsh.

As the first half drew to a close Cordal had a great chance of a goal but as the towering Donal McCarthy looked certain to score, the ball was knocked out over the end line and the chance went abegging. Ó Ciardubháin made light work of the subsequent ’45, (he slotted three of them in the game) and Cordal went in at half time a point ahead, 0-9 to 0-8.

Eamon Nolan slotted over Cordal’s sixth point on the trot at the start of the second half to push them two ahead, although two quick fire efforts from Austin Stacks captain Rory Forbes and centre half forward Gearoid Sheehan drew them level by the 33rd minute. By the time the water break came around Cordal had pushed ahead by the slimmest of margins, 0-13 to 0-12, but it was from here on in that everything began to change.

Austin Stacks Eoghan Carroll, who was an inspirational figure all through, went on a lung bursting sixty yard run before parting to Colin Myers who made no mistake for a fine score. Soon afterwards came the flurry of goals from O’Rourke, Purcell, and Cordal’s Nolan, but with a man extra Stacks were able to see out the game for a well deserved victory.

Best for the winners were Eoghan Carroll, Shane Walsh, Paul Galvin, Dara Barry Walsh, Ruarí O’Connell, Rory Forbes, Conor Myers and Cian Purcell whilst Cordal’s Philip O Connor, Seán Óg Ó Ciardubháin, Jason Cronin, Eamon Nolan and Gary O’Leary tried hard.

AUSTIN STACKS: David Hennessey; Luke Chester, Shane Walsh (0-1), Ruarí O’Connell; Rory Forbes (0-1), Paul Galvin, Niall Fitzmaurice; Eoghan Carroll, Dara Barry Walsh (0-1); Andrew Morrissey, Gearoid Sheehan (0-3, 1f), Ciarán O’Connell, Calvin Foley, Gearóid Fitzgerald (0-1), Conor Myers (0-6, 3f). Subs: Cian Purcell (1-1) for C O’Connell (h-t), Paul Barrett for C Foley (h-t), Seán Ryan (0-1)for A Morrissey (45), Daniel O’Rourke (1-0) for G Fitzgerald (53), Dean Scanlon for G Sheehan (55).

CORDAL: Seán Óg Ó Ciardubháin (0-3 ‘45’s), Gary O’Leary, Seán O’Connell, Jamie Cahill; John Brosnan, Padraig Brosnan, Mark O’Donoghue; Donal McCarthy, Kieran Enright; Kevin Walsh, Brian Reidy (0-3f), Jason Cronin (0-1), Seán Walsh (0-1), Philip O’Connor (0-4, 2f), Eamon Nolan (1-1). Subs: Michael Flynn for M O’Donoghue (40), Jonathan O’Donnell for D McCarthy (50), Seán Brosnan for S Walsh (55).

REFEREE: Tom Corbett (Milltown/Castlemaine)