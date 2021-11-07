Stacks swat South Kerry aside to reach last four of county SFC

GARVEY’S COUNTY SFC QUARTER-FINAL

Austin Stacks 0-14

South Kerry 0-6

FOLLOWING their stunning dethroning of defending two-in-a-row champions East Kerry in the opening round, there was always the possibility that, after such a wonderful high, Austin Stacks could well produce an ‘after the Lord Mayor’s show’ follow-up when they travelled to Fitzgerald Stadium on Sunday afternoon. Such is the nature of these situations.

However, the Rockies’ vociferous supporters need not have worried. In dispatching the hap-hazard and disjointed South Kerry challenge, without being in any way extended, the Tralee side cantered comfortably into the semi-finals of the County SFC, knowing that there remains room for improvement, but, nonetheless, confident at the upward trajectory that they’re on.

In truth, pretty much like all the other one-sided quarter-finals over the weekend, this was an encounter that never set the pulses racing at any juncture. Once the winners established a foothold on the scoreboard in the opening quarter, they were never seriously threatened, apart from a brief spell in the second half when South Kerry reduced the deficit from seven points to four (0-10 to 0-6).

With Rob Wharton thundering into proceedings, Dilan Donoghue buzzing around intelligently in attack, and Killian Young making an early productive impact after his introduction off the bench, there was, momentarily, the semblance of a contest about to break out. However, once Niall O’Shea picked up a black card and Wharton was dismissed (second bookable offence) in the space of three minutes, the flickering lights went out on the South Kerry revival.

In fairness, all the damage had been done in the first half. Flying out of the starting blocks, aided by Darragh O’Brien’s recall to the attacking sextet, Wayne Quillinan’s charges were six points to the good by the first water break, before the divisional side even registered their opening score, a point from play by captain Jack Daly in the 17th minute.

With Dylan Casey keeping a tight rein on South Kerry danger man Eanna O’Connor, who had sparkled in their victory over Feale Rangers the previous weekend, and Paul O’Sullivan a lively and inventive presence at wing-back, Austin Stacks used a possession-based game to great effect, retiring at the interval with that six-point cushion (0-9 to 0-3).

By this stage, South Kerry had been dealt a monumental blow, losing inter-county panellist Graham O’Sullivan to injury in the 16th minute, and by the time they received the double whammy of being reduced to 13 men for a ten-minute spell just as they were getting into the thick of the game, the writing was well and truly on the wall for Sean O’Sullivan’s outfit.

Austin Stacks still managed to retain that six-point advantage (0-12 to 0-6) at the final water break, despite missed goal chances from Shane O’Callaghan and corner-back Jack O’Shea, and the final quarter petered out into a medley of substitutions and yellow cards, with first cousins Brendan O’Sullivan and Ronan O’Shea even getting up close and personal towards the finish!

When all is said and done, Austin Stacks did what they had to do. With feet firmly back on the ground after their opening night heroics, they produced another workmanlike, committed team display. What it may have lacked in flamboyance, it made up for in honest endeavour.

Dylan Casey’s late withdrawal with what appeared to be a shoulder problem will be a concern for now, but the Rockies are in a good place and will be eagerly-awaiting the semi-final draw.

AUSTIN STACKS: Wayne Guthrie; Colin Griffin, Dylan Casey, Jack O’Shea; Paul O’Sullivan, Conor Jordan, Ronan Shanahan; Joseph O’Connor, Greg Horan; Michael O’Gara 0-1, Fiachna Mangan, Armin Heinrich 0-1; Darragh O’Brien 0-8 (6f), Kieran Donaghy 0-2 (1m), Shane O’Callaghan 0-1. Subs: Brendan O’Sullivan for Heinrich (48 mins), Sean Quilter 0-1 (free) for O’Brien (50 mins), Michael O’Donnell for O’Callaghan (50 mins), Adam Curran for Casey, injured (52 mins), Barry Shanahan for P O’Sullivan (53 mins).

SOUTH KERRY: Padraig O’Sullivan (Skellig Rangers); Brian Sugrue (Renard), Fionan Clifford (Waterville), Shane O’Connor (Dromid Pearses); Graham O’Sullivan (Dromid Pearses), Ronan O’Shea (Skellig Rangers), Rob Wharton (Renard); Mark Griffin (St Michaels/Foilmore), Jack Daly (St Mary’s) 0-1; Tadhg Sugrue (Tuosist), Eanna O’Connor (St Michaels/Foilmore) 0-3 (frees), Aidan Walsh (St Mary’s); Niall O’Shea (Dromid Pearses), Daragh O’Sullivan (Skellig Rangers), Dilan Donoghue (Dromid Pearses) 0-1. Subs: Oran Clifford (Waterville) for G O’Sullivan, injured (16 mins), Matthew O’Sullivan (St Michaels/Foilmore) for D O’Sullivan (half-time), Killian Young (Renard) 0-1 for Walsh (38 mins), Mike O’Leary (Renard) for B Sugrue (50 mins), Diarmuid Keating (Skellig Rangers) for T Sugrue (52 mins).

REFEREE: Jonathan Griffin (Glenbeigh/Glencar)