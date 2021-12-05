Stacks rock to 13th county title after O’Rahillys are left stranded by Moran injury

Austin Stacks captain Dylan Casey, centre, and teammates, from left, Shane O'Callaghan, Gearoid Fitzgerald and Barry Shanahan celebrate with the Bishop Moynihan Cup after the County Senior Football Championship Final at Austin Stack Park in Tralee. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

COUNTY SENIOR FOOTBALL CHAMPIONSHIP FINAL

Austin Stacks 0-13

Kerins O’Rahillys 0-10

Austin Stacks are county champions for the 13th time, winning a somewhat unspectacular, if tense, final against Tralee rivals Kerins O’Rahillys in a game that was no classic, though its legend will certainly grow on Rock Street as the years pass.

This was a final to be endured, not enjoyed: there was too much at stake for frivolities, though they will celebrate this one around Connolly Park every bit as much as the dozen won before it.

By the end of the contest Stacks, if not quite hanging on, weren’t pulling away. That has been the way for them all through this championship, but in a frantic last few minute they had enough in the tank and on the scoreboard to keep them from harm’s way.

For O’Rahillys, it could be argued that their final ended after five minutes in Austin Stack Park, for that is how old the game was when David Moran spread his arms to the sideline to indicate that his race was run. The Kerry midfielder couldn’t shake off a leg injury suffered in an innocuous looking early challenge, but it is to Strand Road’s credit that they made a game of it.

At the first water break they were just a point in arrears, and by the 27th minute just two behind, though late scores from a Darragh O’Brien free and a fine Brendan O’Sullivan point left Stacks 0-8 to 0-4 to the good at the interval.

It had been a chaotic sort of opening half, any momentum checked by injury stoppages and general messiness, though this was not the cranky or cagey contest many feared it might be.

Both teams backed themselves to unload the best of what they had on the other, it was just that their best football never quite materialised. O’Rahillys were clearly rattled by the loss of Moran, and their forward line never clicked or produced as they had done in the earlier rounds.

Stacks relied heavily on O’Brien for scores from free kicks as they had done in earlier rounds, but they had more smarts and ability to bend the game to their will. To that end Joseph O’Connor was a rock at midfield, with Jack O’Shea, Greg Horan, Fiachna Mangan and Brendan O’Sullivan central to the cause.

Conor Hayes cut the deficit back to three just after the restart, before he and O’Brien traded scores, but O’Rahillys could never get closer than three points, and the margin soon doubled to six by the second water break.

Sean Quilter came on and planted two frees, either side of Joe O’Connor point, that sent Stacks to the second mini-break 0-12 to 0-6 to the good.

To their credit, O’Rahillys battled courageously – driven on by Cormac Coffey, Con Barrett, Tom Hoare, the Savage brothers and Hayes – and two converted frees from Jack Savage and a super score from Coffey had it 0-12 to 0-9 after 54 minutes with Stacks looking over their collective shoulder.

The excellent O’Connor drew a late foul and free fro O’Brien to convert – the sixth free he scored – and though Savage fired over a score in the 62nd minute it was too little too late, O’Rahillys never troubling Wayne Guthrie in the Stacks goal for the green flag they so badly needed.

Stacks will play Newcastlewest in the Munster Club semi-final in a fortnight but in the meantime there are bragging rights to be cashed in. It’s eight years since they were last champions – and 85 since they last beat O’Rahillys in a final. They will savour this one as much as it will be lamented on Strand Road.

AUSTIN STACKS: Wayne Guthrie, Colin Griffin, Dylan Casey, Jack O’Shea, Paul O’Sullivan, Conor Jordan, Barry Shanahan, Joseph O’Connor 0-1, Greg Horan, Michael O’Gara 0-1, Fiachna Mangan, Brendan O’Sullivan 0-1, Shane O’Callaghan, Kieran Donaghy 0-1 (m), Darragh O’Brien 0-7 (6f).

Subs: Sean Quilter 0-2 (f) for S O’Callaghan (42), Jack Morgan for C Griffin (inj, 47), Michael O’Donnell for M O’Gara (48), Adam Curran for B O’Sullivan (53), Armin Heinrich for O’Brien (64)

KERINS O’RAHILLYS: Shane Foley, Patrick Begley, Ross O’Callaghan, Cormac Coffey 0-1, Darragh McElligott, Shane Brosnan, Con Barrett, David Moran, Tom Hoare, Cian Sayers, Jack Savage 0-6 (4f), Gearoid Savage, Barry John Keane 0-2, Tommy Walsh, Conor Hayes 0-1.

Subs: Diarmuid O’Sullivan for D Moran (inj, 5), Shane McElligott for Barrett (temp, 7), Barrett for McElligott (temp reverse, 11), Shane McElligott for G Savage (52)

Referee: Jonathan Griffin