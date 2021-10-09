Stacks and Dingle the marginal favourites to reach Senior Club final

Kerry Petroleum Senior Club Football Championship semi-finals

Sunday, October 10

(both games at 2.30pm)

Austin Stacks v Templenoe in Connolly Park

The Senior Club Championship is reaching its endgame with both semi-finals going head to head on Sunday, one in Tralee and one in Fr Breen Park in Kenmare.

Defending champions Austin Stacks will put their unbeaten record - they came through their group with three wins from three - on the line against Templenoe, who will face a tough test in Connolly Park.

Templenoe weren’t awfully impressive in a low-scoring draw against Spa last weekend, but what it does give them, and which might work to their favour, is a little momentum, whereas Stacks had to sit it out last weekend.

Stacks manager Wayne Quillinan will have already shifted his focus to the impending county SFC, with the Rockies drawn to face champions East Kerry in the first round. However, silverware is silverware, and winning momentum counts for plenty, so Stacks will be all out to win this game.

Templenoe will, as usual, lean on the Spillanes, Tadhg Morley and Gavin Crowley, but there are plenty more dangerous arrows in their quiver.

It’s a tough one to call, but Stacks should make home advantage count for a narrow win.

Verdict: Austin Stacks

Kenmare v Dingle in Kenmare

The other semi-final sees an in form Dingle side (albeit their lost one group game) head south to take on a Kenmare side that will be buoyed by their win over Dr Crokes in Lewis Road last weekend.

There was certainly an over-reliance on Sean O’Shea for scores in that game - he scored 15 of their 17 points - but Dingle will most likely detail O’Shea’s Kerry team mate, Tom O’Sullivan, for marking duties on Sunday.

The question will be can Dingle limit O’Shea on the scoreboard and have the Shamrocks the defenders to curtail the Geaneys’ especially Paul, in the Dingle attack?

This one could be a high scoring affair, if Stephen O’Brien and Paul O’Connor bring their shooting boots for Kenmare.

Verdict: Dingle