St Senans dig deeper to advance to North Kerry semi-final with Ballyduff

St Senans had to battle to see off Ballydonoghue in last weekend's North Kerry SFC quarter-final Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

McMUNNS NORTH KERRY SFC QUARTER-FINAL

Ballydonoghue 3-5

St Senans 1-14

AET

St Senans progressed to the semi-final with Ballyduff last weekend, but the Halfway men were made work all the way by a fancied Ballydonoghue who were without their Kerry star, Jason Foley along with Brian Ó Seanacháin and Mike Gogarty.

The game itself was disappointing to say the least with not a lot of good open football that usually these two teams can produce, with pulling and dragging the order of the day making life rather difficult for match referee Eddie Barrett.

At times the game boiled over as tempers frayed and despite a number of cards issued; other players were rather fortunate to see the game out as players from either side seeing, double yellow, black and red cards issued.

Certainly not pretty to watch but for the closeness of the scores, some individual performances and a nail-biting finish that saw extra-time having to separate the teams it certainly made up for the overall performances of the contest.

The game got off to a bright start with St Senans playing with the aid of a stiffish breeze and by the 10th minute had gone four points up without reply; Paudie Quill,(f) Con O’Keeffe, Ronan Kerins and Seán O’Connell.

Jack Kennelly kicked over a close in free to open Ballydonoghue’s account, but as we approached the first water break Paul Kennelly won a ball 50 meters out and with some lovely style leaving friend and foe behind him he cracked in a brilliant taken goal to leave the teams level at the break; Senans 0-4 Ballydonoghue 1-1.

On the restart Ballydonoghue struck again and when Jack Foley spotted Jack Kennelly lurking unmarked near goal he side kicked with great accuracy and the former Kerry minor and Under 21 player struck the net.

Now after struggling during the opening quarter Ballydonoghue suddenly got to grips with the game. Tommy Kennelly kicked over a ‘45 in the 24th minute, but immediately Paudie Quill pointed his second of the game.

Cilliant Trant finished the first half scoring; Ballydonoghue 2-2 St. Senans 0-6.

Ballydonoghue were now enjoying good possession, but Senans were keeping in touch as scores seemed hard to come by but the drama continued. Tommy Kennelly scored his second ‘45 of the game and at the other end what seemed like a certain goal with Paudie Dillon finishing but was immediately ruled out.

Tommy Kennelly, who had a fine game for Ballydonoghue at number 5, split the uprights putting his side four ahead as Kevin O’Donnell saw black.

Getting rather scrappy at this stage with both teams taking no prisoners; Jack Kennelly saw double yellow in the 13th minute and at the last water break it was Ballydonoghue who were still in front; 2-5 to 0-7.

By the 25th minute the lead was cut to a single point as Senans were to take a strangehold in the game even though they lost Seán T Dillon to a black card Ronan Kerins with two massive points from out near the sideline and Paudie Quill from a free, but the drama hadn’t finished yet.

Cillian Trant thought he had won it with a goal for Senans, but again this was waived away. Deep into in jury time it was Paudie Quill unerring from frees levelled up the tie and into extra time. Ballydonoghue 2-5 to Senans 0-11.

In the first minute of extra time Paudie Quill put his side ahead from a free and in fact that was to be the only score of half.

Still the drama continued and at this stage one would think a goal would be a big score and Ballydonoghue found the way; impressive substitute Stephen Foley started the move drove in where Tommy Kennelly gathered and was hauled down by the Senans keeper James Barry who received a black card for his troubles and from the resultant penalty Paul Kennelly sent to the net.

Ballydonoghue looked like winners with six minutes remaining and two ahead, but Senans had other ideas and put in a dazzling last few minutes. Seán O’Connell with two points from play left a point between the sides, but they weren’t finished yet as time was running out.

Substitute Jason O’Leary was to win a high delivery from outfield and was deemed to be fouled and Paudie Quill blasted home the penalty for a two point lead well into injury-time and this time a goal was the winning of the game;

It went from bad to worse for Ballydonoghue as they lost their full-back Brendan O’Neill to a red. Darragh Behan added a point and eventually it was St Senans who move on to the semi final.

ST SENANS: James Barry, Mike Keane, Seán T Dillon, Bill Keane, Darragh Behan (0-1), Barry Mahony, Paudie Dillon, Kieran Lyons, Jason Browne, Cilliant Trant (0-1), Paudie Quill, (1-5, 5f, 1 pen), Con O’Keeffe (0-1), Seán Weir, Ronan Kerins (0-3), Seán O’Connell, (0-3) Subs: Aodan Behan for Mike Keane (Blood), Thomas Dillon for Jason Brown, Jason Brown for Cilliant Trant,Tomas Dillon for Con O’Keeffe. Aodan Behan for Jason Brown

BALLYDONOGHUE: Darragh O’Shea, Declan Behan, Brendan O Neill, Liam Guiney, Tommy Kennelly (0-4, 3 ‘45s), Kevin O Donnell, Jack Gogarty, Micheal Foley, Conor Kennelly, Jim Cremin, Darragh Sheehy, Jack Behan, Jack Foley, Jack Kennelly (1-1), Paul Kennelly (2-0, 1 pen) Subs: Danny Power for Conor Kennelly, Tadhg O Carroll for Jim Cremin, Stephen Foley for Jim Cremin

REFEREE: Eddie Barrett (Knocknagoshel)