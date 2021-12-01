St Pat’s Castleisland win Joe O’Connor Cup after nine-goal thriller against PS Sliabh Luachra

POST-PRIMARY SCHOOLS JOE O’CONNOR CUP FINAL

St. Pat’s Castleisland 5-8

Sliabh Luachra Rathmore 4-6

St. Pat’s Castleisland were crowned Joe O’Connor Cup champions after seeing off Pobalscoil Sliabh Luachra in a nine-goal thriller in Cordal. Conditions were tough on the day, but that didn’t deter both teams playing some brilliant attacking football, with St Pats scoring five of the nine goals in an end to end contest, which saw the Castleisland students win by five but only after a great last quarter rally from the Rathmore team.

St. Pat’s stormed into an early lead with the aid of the wind, with Jack O’Donoghue and Shane Browne kicking some great points in the opening minutes but it was two goals in three minutes that had St. Pat’s in a commanding position by the first water break. The first goal came from Mint O’Connor after great work by Killian Dennehy, while the second came from Jack Brosnan who reaped the rewards of the hard work of Eoghan Shire.

A well taken point by Eoghan Shire had St. Pat’s looking very comfortable, but just before the water break Rathmore responded with a superbly taken goal by their danger man Dara Nagle to leave the score St. Pats 2-6 Rathmore 1-1 at the interval.

In the second quarter Rathmore began to settle into the game with Padraig Moynihan and Sean Finnegan really coming to the fore. Shane Daly pounced on a rebound from a Dara Nagle effort and points from Moynihan and James Doyle brought Rathmore right back into contention. Jack O’Donoghue got St. Pat’s sole score from a placed ball to leave the half time score St. Pat’s 2-7 Rathmore 2-2.

Conditions deteriorated at the start of the second half and scores were at a premium. James Doyle brought the margin down to four points before St. Pat’s all but secured the title with a blistering five-minute period. First up was Shane Browne to finish a great solo effort to the back of the net. Then Luke McShane was played through by great vision from Shire and he also finished calmly to the net. Captain Ruairi Bourke was next to get in on the action just before the final water break. This left St. Pats with 13-point lead going into the last quarter.

Credit to Rathmore who never gave up and began an onslaught on the St. Pats goal. Sean Finnegan was very unlucky to see his penalty go narrowly past the post and Owen O’Connor and Cillian Reidy were doing their utmost to keep Rathmore at bay. However, Rathmore landed two goals in quick succession to remind St. Pats that the game was still there to be won.

The first came from David O’Leary and the second from Dara Nagle, who also added three points in this period. Shane Browne settled the nerves for St. Pats by converting a free late on to leave the final score 5-8 to 4-6 in St. Pats Castleisland’s favour.

There was great talent on show from both sides. Ruairi Brosnan was excellent for St. Pats throughout and was ably assisted by Killian Dennehy and team captain Ruairi Bourke. Dara Nagle, Sean Finnegan and Padraig Moynihan were excellent throughout also.

Christy Killeen presented the Joe O’ Connor Cup to captain Ruairi Bourke who thanked referee Gordan Kerins and Cordal GAA for having the pitch in such immaculate condition.

Scorers

St. Pats Castleisland: Shane Browne 1-3 (0-3f) Jack O’Donoghue 0-4 (3f), Mint O’Connor 1-0, Jack Brosnan 1-0, Luke McShane 1-0, Ruairi Bourke 1-0, Eoghan Shire 0-1

Pobalscoil Sliabh Luachra: Dara Nagle 2-3 (0-2f), Shane Daly 1-0, David O’Leary 1-0, James Doyle 0-2 (1f), Padraig Moynihan 0-1